Ski Mask the Slump God: Bio And Career Highlights

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Ski Mask the Slump God: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ski Mask the Slump God

April 18, 1996

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US

30 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Ski Mask the Slump God?

Ski Mask the Slump God is an American rapper celebrated for his distinctive, often frantic lyrical delivery and inventive wordplay. He consistently brings a unique blend of humor and aggressive energy to the hip-hop genre.

His breakout moment came with the 2017 mixtape You Will Regret, featuring the platinum-certified single “BabyWipe.” This success quickly propelled his unique sound onto national charts, solidifying his presence in the SoundCloud rap movement.

Early Life and Education

Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne was born on April 18, 1996, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, of Jamaican descent. His father, a rapper known as Sin City, actively encouraged his son to write rap music from a young age, often playing Jamaican music at home.

At sixteen, Goulbourne found himself in a juvenile detention center, where he met fellow aspiring rapper XXXTentacion. This meeting proved pivotal, leading to their musical collaborations and the formation of the collective Members Only after their release.

Notable Relationships

Ski Mask the Slump God is currently publicly listed as single, maintaining a notably private personal life. He was, however, linked to DJ Softest Hard in a publicly known relationship earlier in his career.

He has no publicly known children. The rapper has consistently remained focused on his prolific musical endeavors, keeping his romantic relationships out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights

Ski Mask the Slump God’s debut studio album, Stokeley (2018), peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 chart. This significant achievement followed his 2017 mixtape You Will Regret, which featured platinum-certified singles such as “BabyWipe” and “Take a Step Back.”

Beyond his solo efforts, Goulbourne co-founded the influential hip-hop collective Members Only with XXXTentacion in 2014. More recently, he released the compilation album The Lost Files (2025), which gathered his earlier SoundCloud material under his own label, Very Rare & Co.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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