30 Cute Baby Polar Bears Celebrate International Polar Bear Day

Today, February 27th, is International Polar Bear Day. These beautiful creatures continue to face challenges associated with a warming Arctic and global warming, so do your part! Did you know that “heating and cooling account for roughly half the energy consumption in an average home, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)?” Participate in the Thermostat Challenge, and change your habits for the better.
This list of adorable polar bear cubs are some of the cutest the Internet has to offer. If you want to see some more animals enjoying the cold, check out these critters playing in the snow. Otherwise, vote on your favorite polar bears below.
#1 This Baby Polar Bear Saw Snow For The First Time
Image source: Soren Koch of Hilmer and Koch Photography
#2 Getting Warm
#3 Baby Polar Bear Clings To Mom After Seeing Snow For The First Time
Image source: Daisy Gilardini
#4 Polar Bear Kissing Mom
Image source: love_the_heat
#5 Hide And Seek
#6 I Love You, Mum
Image source: Steve Kazlowski
#7 Yoga Practice
Image source: Olga Dmitrieva
#8 Polar Bear Gerda Playing With Cub
Image source: Anton Belovodchenko
#9 Mother’s Love
Image source: Anton Belovodchenko
#10 Water Ballet
Image source: Olga Gladysheva
#11 Goodnight, Polar Bears
Image source: Tin Man
#12 Polar Bear Butt
Image source: Peter Weimann
#13 Angry Polar Bear Cub
Image source: Soren Koch of Hilmer and Koch Photography
#14 Kissie-Kissie
Image source: Sergei Gladyshev
#15 Give Me A Hug
#16 Hi There, Human
Image source: Alexandra Beier
#17 Tight Hug
Image source: sergei gladyshev
#18 A Curious Baby Polar Bear Just Sat Down In Front Of Me And We Looked Eye To Eye
Image source: Roie Galitz
#19 Mom, Put Me Down!
Image source: Thomas Mangelsen
#20 Catch Me!
Image source: Olga Gladysheva
#21 Eye Contact
Image source: Yves Adams
#22 Polar Bear Cubs
#23 Waving Polar Bear
Image source: harveywildlifephotography.com
#24 Polar Bear Cubs In The Middle Of A Chase
Image source: MnMWoW.com
#25 Arctic Hi Five
Image source: Colin Mackenzie
#26 Polar Bear Cub Siku Playing
Image source: Soren Koch of Hilmer and Koch Photography
#27 Cute Polar Bear Cub
Image source: Soren Koch of Hilmer and Koch Photography
#28 Mother Polar Bear Helping Her Cub To Climb
Image source: Anton Belovodchenko
#29 Baby Polar Bear Just Want To Say Hi
Image source: Sylvain Cordier
#30 Let Us …. Eat Lettuce!
Image source: Ger Bosma
Follow Us