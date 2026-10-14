67 Cursed Images That Might Make You Want To Take A Shower With Holy Water

We’re well into spooky season, pandas. So now’s the perfect time to visit a haunted house with your besties or have a horror-themed movie night. But if you are looking to slowly dip your toes into the world of everything creepy-crawly, you’ve come to the right place.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of cursed and unsettling images from all over the internet below. You may not want to look at these pics right before going to bed, but we hope that you’ll find at least some of them amusing. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that send a shiver down your spine!
#1 Cursed_shrimp
Image source: SpartArticus
#2 Cursed_beans
Image source: Strong_Schedule_223
#3 Cursed_nails
Image source: KrisspyApples
We’re only a couple of weeks away from Halloween, the spookiest night of the year. And if you enjoy embracing this holiday and season, you’ll likely be going to a pumpkin patch or corn maze, binging horror films, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, and heading to your city’s biggest haunted house. But why is it that some of us just can’t get enough of creepy content?
In general, we want to feel safe and comfortable in our lives. So why do we seek out experiences that will terrify or unsettle us? According to Harvard Business Review, one reason why horror is so popular is that humans simply want to experience stimulation.
#4 Cursed_dinner_decoration
Image source: the_no_mic
#5 Cursed_cookie Dip
Image source: [deleted]
#6 In Algeria We Have These Weird Things In Public Parks And Children’s Playgrounds
Image source: [deleted]
When we see something scary, we are mentally and physically stimulated in contrasting ways. You might negatively experience fear or anxiety, but at the same time, you might experience excitement and joy. Being terrified can also trigger adrenaline in our bodies, which can result in a flood of energy that many people enjoy.
At the same time, experiencing horror in a controlled environment allows us to gain novel experiences. You don’t actually have to be surrounded by monsters in a cabin in the woods to feel like you are. Anyone who is adventurous (but not willing to actually risk their life) might find this experience incredibly fun.
#7 A Friend Went For A Walk The Other Night And Saw This Woman Just Standing On A Roof
Image source: ewilliam
#8 Just Bought A House. Found This In The Basement. Sealed Tight
Image source: Brett_Kelman
#9 Portland Man Found His Tires Slashed, And This Note On His Car
Image source: Gavinardo
It’s also important to note that almost all humans have some sort of morbid curiosity. You probably wouldn’t want to experience The Purge in real life, but you might be curious about what that kind of scenario would look like. You likely don’t want to meet a real serial killer. But hearing stories from one in a film or documentary probably piques your interest. Most people don’t fully understand the motives behind this kind of behavior, but that makes it all the more fascinating.
#10 Xylaria Polymorpha Is A Saprobic Fungus Commonly Known As [deceased] Man’s Fingers
Image source: F**koff555
#11 Abandoned Animatronics In Florida
Image source: Bank_Gothic
#12 Come On Up
Image source: d4hm3r
Even for lovers of horror, though, there is a time and a place to enjoy this kind of content. Harvard Business Review explains that a few factors have to be just right for it to be fun. First, you need to know that you’re physically safe. If you actually think you might be in danger, you’re not going to be able to fully immerse yourself in the experience. You might just give yourself a panic attack.
#13 Dental Training Mannequin
Image source: Import
#14 Blursed Graffiti
Image source: Jimpana
#15 Accidentally Took A Very Creepy Pic Of My Dog…
Image source: [deleted]
Another important factor when it comes to truly being able to enjoy horror is having the ability to detach from the experience. If you’re watching a movie where the characters are experiencing something that you have actually been through in real life, it might be triggering. You may start to feel like the situation is real, and it definitely won’t be fun. So if you’ve experienced trauma, you might need to be more particular about the kind of horror you want to consume.
#16 The Glowing Outlet…
Image source: cow_rune
#17 Blursed_flight
Image source: jace-crux
#18 Cursed_mallowalker
Image source: Cursed_Plague
As for who tends to love everything creepy and unsettling, those with higher sensation-seeking traits often enjoy scary content the most. People who are also open to new experiences tend to be more willing to embrace horror. Meanwhile, if someone has less empathy, they might derive more pleasure from horror. On the flip side, if someone is too empathetic, watching horror might be too intense or upsetting.
#19 Cursed_sign
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#20 Cursed_fridge
Image source: Bryan1109
#21 Cursed_chair
Image source: VerlieH
As with most things in life, consuming horror content is better when it’s with people you love. In fact, it can be a great way to fall in love. Experiencing adrenaline-boosting situations with others is a wonderful way to bond, whether you’re looking to strengthen your friendships or grow closer to your partner. Plus, after watching or experiencing something chilling, you’ll be hit with a wave of relaxation and calmness. A post-horror film debrief with friends can be just as much fun as the movie itself!
#22 Cursed_bath
Image source: leftliquid10
#23 Cursed_keyboard
Image source: KuCamBr
#24 Found A Hole Behind Some Shelves At Work That Leads To Underground Tunnels
Image source: fetuscarnitas
Are you feeling inspired to amp up your Halloween game after seeing all of these creepy pics, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that leave you feeling unsettled, and then let us know in the comments how you’re embracing spooky season. Then, if you’d like to check out another article featuring amusing cursed images, look no further than right here!
#25 My Husband Just Sent Me This… It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning
Image source: fmlmel
#26 The Most Terrible Bird Alive Called A Potoo Photographed In Venezuela
Image source: goodtools
#27 Close Up Of Moth Outside My Window
Image source: No_Reason27
#28 The Crybaby Buick
Image source: samerooo
#29 Creepy Picture At Hotel
Image source: stunnerswag
#30 Here, I Hope You Enjoy This Furby
Image source: Chuuyas_fancy_hat
#31 Blursed_birthday_gal
Image source: bobmguthrie
#32 “Daisy” A 4ft Tall Marionette-Style Crocheted Doll
Image source: webloreArt
#33 Can Someone Go Check The Breaker Box… We’ve Lost Power
Image source: RagingZefBoner69
#34
#35
#36 The Emerald Tree Boa Has Highly Developed Front Teeth That Are Proportionately Larger Than Any Other Non-Venomous Snakes
Image source: sagnik31
#37
#38 Gates Of Hell In Turkmenistan
Image source: bear9999
#39 They Know When You’re Sleeping!
Image source: PicklePuddingPie
#40
#41 My Dorm Hallway Lights Went Out ._
Image source: DeathBonePrime
#42
Image source: scarydoze
#43 Pop Tartare
Image source: The Vulgar Chef
#44 Cursed_trash
Image source: blake_the_dreadnough
#45 Cursed_observer
Image source: FishWithFangs
#46 The Missing Persons Map Has A Frightening Similarity To The Cave Systems Map
Image source: 8791781927
#47 My Wife Heard Her Name Being Whispered “Naa-Taa-Shaa..” She Looked At The Baby Monitor To Find Our Son Like This
Image source: scottymac23
#48 Devils Fingers
Image source: ChrisLDRfan
#49 Went To Lock The Back Door. There Was A Visitor
Image source: livingtool
#50 Cursed_dolphin Prosthetics From A Company That Creates Animal Themed Faces
Image source: Outerspaced_Cadet
#51
#52
#53 My Nails Are Wrinkly And Quite Brittle
Image source: snaggle_panther
#54 The Airbnb I’m Staying In Says It’s A Laundry Room, So I’ll Be Wearing Dirty Clothes All Week
Image source: SpaceSlingshot
#55 Getting Some Well-Deserved Ice Cream After A Long Nap
Image source: drak0bsidian
#56 Spooky Message In Bottle Cap
Image source: Adventurous-Stuff801
#57 My Next Door Neighbor Does This Every Day… Any Suggestions? Please Help
Image source: Rita Rosita
#58
Image source: instagram.com
#59
#60 The Perilous Porta-Potty
Image source: Icarus_045
#61
#62
Image source: scarydoze
#63
Image source: scarydoze
#64
Image source: scarydoze
#65
Image source: iamxcreepy
#66
Image source: iamxcreepy
#67
Image source: iamxcreepy
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