After the overwhelming success of Seinfeld, co-creator Larry David ventured out on his own and created Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, this time around, David decided to act in the show as well as pen the scripts. In the acclaimed series, David plays a fictionalized version of himself. While he keeps many true-life elements in there, the beauty of the show lies with the fictional Larry’s unfiltered view on life and people.
The result of such unique and unprecedented material led to Curb Your Enthusiasm becoming one of the most popular HBO shows of all time. In fact, the show became one of the most revered sitcoms of all time. This is evident in its now 12-season-long run. However, many fans are upset at the realization that the show may end with its twelfth season. So, ahead of its release, here’s everything we know so far about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.
Is Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Really the End?
Since Curb Your Enthusiasm started filming its twelfth season at the beginning of 2023, speculation quickly arose that this season would be the last. This viewpoint stems from a multitude of reasons. The first reason being that David revealed that he initially intended to end the show with season 11. In the final episode of the season, Larry flees a house he has just snuck into when the owners come home. As he scatters across the garden, he trips and lands in a swimming pool. To that, Larry was set to bang his head and then float to the top, as if he had drowned. However, David decided to film an alternate ending where Larry lives to argue another day. With that, he would decide which ending to use in post-production. Thankfully, he chose to use the ending where Larry lives, granting fans with another season.
Another reason season 12 was believed to be Larry David‘s final outing was the fact that his co-stars began bidding farewell to their characters on their social media platforms. Well, it appears everyone was right. When the official poster was released for season 12, it was slapped with a header reading “The Final Season”. However, David has been known to call every season the last for quite some time, yet he usually returns after an extended break. But with poster stating that this is the final season, it seems David has done this strategically to put a full stop on the show.
Which Stars are Returning for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?
Each season of Curb Your Enthusiasm brings forward an array of guest stars, often playing themselves. Furthermore, many of these stars return to reprise their roles as well. However, the show also has a selection of stars who return for every season. With that said, David’s real life friend and on-screen buddy Richard Lewis has confirmed he will return for the final season. As well as this, Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove and Susie Essman are slated to return. In the show’s more recent seasons, Vince Vaughn has boarded the cast as Freddy Funkhouser, however, it is not confirmed yet if he will return for season 12. Also, in terms of guest stars, no names have been announced yet. However, given that this will be the final season, it’s safe to assume many top names in comedy must have been eager to join the cast before the show ends for good.
When Will Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Be Released?
As with every season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the final season will consist of 10 episodes. Episode one will land on HBO on February 4, 2024. After this, the episodes will roll out weekly, ending on April 7, 2024. In the UK, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will be available to watch on Sky Comedy, although the official release date has not yet been confirmed.
What’s Next for Larry David After Curb Your Enthusiasm?
While Larry David rose to fame as a writer on Seinfeld, the majority of his career has revolved around Curb Your Enthusiasm. As of 2024, the show will have been on the air for 24 years. In between seasons, David rarely ventures into other projects. However, he has appeared in small roles in a variety of Woody Allen movies, and took the lead in 2009’s Whatever Works. Outside of TV and film, David has explored the art of stageplays, writing and acting in his own play, Fish in the Dark. What’s more, a documentary on Larry David’s life was set to air on HBO in 2022. However, David pulled the plug the day before its release, stating that he would rather do it in front of a live audience. So, it is possible that this could be his next project after Curb Your Enthusiasm ends in 2024.
