This 11-Year-Old Boy Learned To Crochet At The Of Age 5 And Is Now Called A Crocheting Prodigy

If you believe that only grandmas enjoy crocheting you will be surprised to know that even some 11-year-olds love it too! Jonah Larson became internet famous for his uncommon hobby – crocheting. The boy went viral because of his amazing skills and today has a crocheting business, more than 133k Instagram fans, over 26k youtube subscribers and a book deal!
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
Jonah, an 11-year-old boy born in Ethiopia, began crocheting when he was 5 years old
The boy was born in Ethiopia and got adopted by a beautiful family. At the age of 5, he discovered crocheting and several youtube tutorials later he was completely hooked. It didn’t take him long to master the craft. Soon Jonah began making mittens, blankets and table runners.
Here are some of his most impressive projects
With the help of his mother Jennifer, Jonah started his own business called Jonah’s Hands selling his handmade goods. After going viral Jonah received an overwhelming amount of orders. Thousands of people wanted to buy the items, so Jonah’s mother decided not to take all of the orders because 6th grader wouldn’t be able to fulfill them all.
The talented 11-year-old even receive fan mail from people who are admiring his skills and some even ask him for lessons. Quickly followers began referring to Jonah as the crocheting prodigy and a wunderkind.
Currently, Jonah is working on a book about crocheting
There’s no doubt that he is a bright kid, he even skipped a grade because he tested high on an IQ test. Today, together with his mother, Jonah is working on a book Hello, Crochet Friends! But the boy has even bigger plans for the future. He’s working hard at school and hopes to become a surgeon one day.
But that’s not all of the good work he does. Jonah uses his talent to give back to his homeland Etiophia. He sends his goods and collects funds to help Ethiopian children achieve their dreams. You can show your support by donation to his campaign.
