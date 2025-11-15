Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wish You Had? (Closed)

by

Share down below!

#1

Invisibility. That would come in handy…

#2

Self love.

#3

For my parents to like me more like maybe they would like me if I was pretty or something like that.No I know, I would want to never get in trouble that way I could be who I am rather than hide it from my parents

#4

A family, a car , my gf back , my own place, money. Like anything would be helpful rn

#5

I probably speak for everyone from toddler to the elderly but…DO-OVERS.

#6

A mom to tuck me in and kiss my head so I can fall asleep feeling loved.

#7

Mental sanity.

#8

The perfect body, perfect life, and to be the perfect daughter

#9

Confidence

#10

More pants.

#11

People who aren’t transphobic

#12

A mother that wasn’t abusive and toxic

#13

A fancy car like a sil80

#14

A basic vehicle, finances to get out of an Apartment life, someone to cuddle with in bed or snuggle with on a couch.

#15

Plausible Deniability.

For…reasons.

#16

The Lego ucs falcon. 7000 pieces one. I know all of you’ll think I’m weird, but I’m a huge lego fan

#17

more money. all of my perceived problems would be solved if I had more money.

#18

#19

A girlfriend.

Okay all ‘jokes’ aside I really want to visit an abandoned building and take photos one day ✨

#20

To know what my gender is

#21

A life. At least one that isn’t so darn boring.

#22

Kind of sad reading some of these, many are feeling we have mostly had.

#23

a 3090 or a smarter brain

#24

Art talent like ZHC

#25

equality!

#26

Scratch mental sanity, I want a Sonic Screwdriver and TARDIS

#27

I would say the exact body I want, but if I had that I would not be healthy at all

#28

A shruberry

#29

Infinite godly power.

