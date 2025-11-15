Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wish You Had? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
Invisibility. That would come in handy…
#2
Self love.
#3
For my parents to like me more like maybe they would like me if I was pretty or something like that.No I know, I would want to never get in trouble that way I could be who I am rather than hide it from my parents
#4
A family, a car , my gf back , my own place, money. Like anything would be helpful rn
#5
I probably speak for everyone from toddler to the elderly but…DO-OVERS.
#6
A mom to tuck me in and kiss my head so I can fall asleep feeling loved.
#7
Mental sanity.
#8
The perfect body, perfect life, and to be the perfect daughter
#9
Confidence
#10
More pants.
#11
People who aren’t transphobic
#12
A mother that wasn’t abusive and toxic
#13
A fancy car like a sil80
#14
A basic vehicle, finances to get out of an Apartment life, someone to cuddle with in bed or snuggle with on a couch.
#15
Plausible Deniability.
For…reasons.
#16
The Lego ucs falcon. 7000 pieces one. I know all of you’ll think I’m weird, but I’m a huge lego fan
#17
more money. all of my perceived problems would be solved if I had more money.
#18
#19
A girlfriend.
Okay all ‘jokes’ aside I really want to visit an abandoned building and take photos one day ✨
#20
To know what my gender is
#21
A life. At least one that isn’t so darn boring.
#22
Kind of sad reading some of these, many are feeling we have mostly had.
#23
a 3090 or a smarter brain
#24
Art talent like ZHC
#25
equality!
#26
Scratch mental sanity, I want a Sonic Screwdriver and TARDIS
#27
I would say the exact body I want, but if I had that I would not be healthy at all
#28
A shruberry
#29
Infinite godly power.
