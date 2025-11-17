I Learned How To Crochet And Now I Made It My Side Hustle To Help ‘Cute Up’ People’s Days (19 Pics)

Hi! My name is Amanda and I am the owner of Hey Meeko.

I have always been into creative hobbies. When I was 11, I started creating jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. I then moved on to creating polymer clay charms and Perler beading.

When the lockdown began in 2020, my workplace was closed, and I wasn’t able to work anymore. For a while, like many others, I was playing Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch, not knowing how to occupy myself, until l started looking for a hobby.

I started learning how to crochet with the amigurumi technique. After a few months of trying, I gave up, until I decided to pick it up again. From there, my journey of creating crochet Animal Crossing or Pokemon characters started. Soon enough I started making chubby-style animals such as whales, which is one of the more popular crochet plushies.

I began to share my work online, created an Instagram account, and decided to start a side hustle to see how it would go. I have since branched out to have a table at anime conventions and markets, and I started accepting custom orders as well. I love creating cute, chubby crochet creations that people can squish, cuddle, or ‘cute up’ a part of their everyday life with.

More info: heymeeko.com | Instagram | Etsy

#1 Our Other Popular Item, Chonky Dinosaur

#1 Our Other Popular Item, Chonky Dinosaur



#2 Teacup Sized Bumble Bee

#2 Teacup Sized Bumble Bee



#3 Pokemon Crochet Keychains

#3 Pokemon Crochet Keychains



#4 Started Off Crocheting Pokemon Like Oddish

#4 Started Off Crocheting Pokemon Like Oddish



#5 Custom Order Idea From A Friend That Wanted A Giant Whale Crochet Plush, It Is Now One Of My Most Popular Plushies

#5 Custom Order Idea From A Friend That Wanted A Giant Whale Crochet Plush, It Is Now One Of My Most Popular Plushies



#6 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies

#6 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies



#7 Giant Bumble Bee Buddies

#7 Giant Bumble Bee Buddies



#8 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy

#8 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy



#9 Bulbasaur Crochet Plushie

#9 Bulbasaur Crochet Plushie



#10 Custom Crochet Plush Of A Customers Dog

#10 Custom Crochet Plush Of A Customers Dog



#11 Mini Keychain Whales

#11 Mini Keychain Whales



#12 This Is Me With A Bunch Of Giant Crochet Whales

#12 This Is Me With A Bunch Of Giant Crochet Whales



#13 Cute Tiny Bunny

#13 Cute Tiny Bunny



#14 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies That Don’t Need Water

#14 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies That Don't Need Water



#15 A Custom Gloom Pokemon Plushie

#15 A Custom Gloom Pokemon Plushie



#16 Size Comparison Of Mini Keychain Whale vs. Giant Crochet Whale

#16 Size Comparison Of Mini Keychain Whale vs. Giant Crochet Whale



#17 Teacup Sized Crochet Whales

#17 Teacup Sized Crochet Whales



#18 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy

#18 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy



#19 Teacup Sized Bumble Bees

#19 Teacup Sized Bumble Bees



Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
