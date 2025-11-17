I Learned How To Crochet And Now I Made It My Side Hustle To Help ‘Cute Up’ People’s Days (19 Pics)

Hi! My name is Amanda and I am the owner of Hey Meeko.
I have always been into creative hobbies. When I was 11, I started creating jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. I then moved on to creating polymer clay charms and Perler beading.
When the lockdown began in 2020, my workplace was closed, and I wasn’t able to work anymore. For a while, like many others, I was playing Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch, not knowing how to occupy myself, until l started looking for a hobby.
I started learning how to crochet with the amigurumi technique. After a few months of trying, I gave up, until I decided to pick it up again. From there, my journey of creating crochet Animal Crossing or Pokemon characters started. Soon enough I started making chubby-style animals such as whales, which is one of the more popular crochet plushies.
I began to share my work online, created an Instagram account, and decided to start a side hustle to see how it would go. I have since branched out to have a table at anime conventions and markets, and I started accepting custom orders as well. I love creating cute, chubby crochet creations that people can squish, cuddle, or ‘cute up’ a part of their everyday life with.
#1 Our Other Popular Item, Chonky Dinosaur
#2 Teacup Sized Bumble Bee
#3 Pokemon Crochet Keychains
#4 Started Off Crocheting Pokemon Like Oddish
#5 Custom Order Idea From A Friend That Wanted A Giant Whale Crochet Plush, It Is Now One Of My Most Popular Plushies
#6 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies
#7 Giant Bumble Bee Buddies
#8 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy
#9 Bulbasaur Crochet Plushie
#10 Custom Crochet Plush Of A Customers Dog
#11 Mini Keychain Whales
#12 This Is Me With A Bunch Of Giant Crochet Whales
#13 Cute Tiny Bunny
#14 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddies That Don’t Need Water
#15 A Custom Gloom Pokemon Plushie
#16 Size Comparison Of Mini Keychain Whale vs. Giant Crochet Whale
#17 Teacup Sized Crochet Whales
#18 Crochet Pot Plant Sprout Buddy
#19 Teacup Sized Bumble Bees
