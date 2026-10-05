71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

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Let’s be real: we’ve all taken screenshots of a particularly embarrassing message we either sent or received from someone else. And yes, they probably ended up in the group chat, where our friends could scrutinize every single word.

But sometimes, these screenshots don’t just stay within the safety of our WhatsApp groups — no, sometimes they’re so insane that they need to end up in every corner of the internet for all eyes to see. And well, we just so happened to come across some really crazy and really cringey screenshots of messages and comments that should have stayed inside people’s minds, and yet, here they are.

#1 “I’m Nice And Dyslexic, But I Take Offense If You Reject Me For It”

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: techmagic317

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

#2 “Can Anybody Tell Me If Portugal Has Running Water Like In The States?”

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Tiltedchewie

#3 Peepeepoopoo

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Maleficent_Sock_

#4 “The Eiffel Tower Was Built In Vegas. The French Later Copied And Replicate The Original Eiffel Tower In Vegas”

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Angelix

#5 Posted A Video Of My Daughter Who’s Got Down Syndrome. Received This

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: TheDreamLightDude

#6 Oh

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: LazyFelineHunter

#7 This Email I Sent To My Crush Using My High School’s Email System

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: bobbingtonbobsson

#8 Oh No

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: papayathechicken

#9 Gotta Appreciate The Honesty At Least

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: SHOwSHOrTAge

#10 My Tea’s Gone Cold I’m Wondering Why

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: [deleted]

#11 Hurts To The Bone

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: ellzoni

#12 Feel So Bad For This Guy

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: CJJ2004

#13 She Has The Cake, And Eats It Too

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: iamzeN123

#14 It’s Just An Impression

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: snrckrd

#15 “99% Of The World Uses Metric System. The Othe 1% Went To The Moon. Lets Hear It For Freedom Units Eh”

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: GamerOf22

#16 I Posted A Picture On Another Subreddit About A River In The Country Georgia And This Person Had A Lot To Say

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: whitebathingsuit

#17 Cool Guy In A Cybertruck

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: No-Session5955

#18 It Should Have 52 Stars Not 1

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: modshave2muchpower

#19 My AI Girlfriend Is A Feminist

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Useful-Window-6594

#20 Well, This Is An American Site, So British Spellings Are Wrong Here. Besides, Nothing British Is America Has Mattered Since 1776

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: wrathofthetyrant

#21 A Naughty Husband

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Melodic-Spirit-9539

#22 What Babysitter Makes $250/Night? Are We All In The Wrong Careers?

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: WalkingDown46

#23 ‘How Dare Lactose Intolerant Women Go Grocery Shopping, They’re Drinking All The Oat Milk ! Men Run Society So Women Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Drink Lattes Pushing Carts ! Men Deserve Freedom ! ’

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: WildFemmeFatale

#24 This Is Just Really Sad, Man

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: WhatYouThinkYouSee

#25 Game Of Thrones With Their “Best” Ending

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Itsallover_

#26 All He Had To Do Is Move On But He Decided To Be A Hater

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: DiscombobulatedEgg24

#27 Ouch That One Hurt

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Whipped-Creamious

#28 A Friend Of Mine Shared This Conversation She Had With A Boy 5 Years Ago

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: WalterWaifu

#29 My Crush Just Sent Me This A Day After I Confessed To Them

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: -Outernot-

#30 You Can Hear The Desperation

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: [deleted]

#31 How Do You Even Recover From This?

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: ContributionOk4879

#32 Imagine Putting Your Wife Through This

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Jadedmussel80

#33 For Many, This Is Tri-Ggering

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: romeovf

#34 Why Would You Go Out Like That, Sent To My Friend

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: A4LMA

#35 This Is My Sister’s Texts

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Efficient_Ad7890

#36 If You’re Not Searching For Love Through Google Reviews, Are You Even Trying?

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: sactrouser

#37 My Ex’s Mom: I Met Her Once For About An Hour Over 4 Years Ago. I Haven’t Talked To Him Or Her Since

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: yebbaedmonds

#38 Hate To Break It To Ya Kiddo But 19 Crimes Is Not Something To Brag About

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: BoopBoop20

#39 Sick Show

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: [deleted]

#40 More Sad Than Cringe

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: BonoboBamboozler

#41 A Short Story

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Onfour

#42 Yay?

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: OldGreyCoyote

#43 Wet Paper = Lot Of Meaning

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: communist-Daddy420

#44 Facebook Marketplace Is Full Of Creeps

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: aiceyy

#45 “Man Unknowingly Cucked During Fnaf Screening”

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: 647Med

#46 When You Can’t Get Rich Quick

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: AlternativeSharp3854

#47 Alrighty

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Utamira

#48 Yikes

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: i-Dave

#49 This Is Getting Out Of Hand…

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: LazyFelineHunter

#50 Virtue Signalling

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Aki008035

#51 This Is Just Sad… *covers Eyes And Hides In Your Lap To Be Protected* /S

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: HighlySordid

#52 He Used To Have A Crush On Her (X-Post /R/Tinder)

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: bob1689321

#53 This Hurts To Read

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: kilzy

#54 New Guy At Company Accidently Sent These Text To His Manager

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Time_Advisor4822

#55 Just Dont Go Man

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: [deleted]

#56 Sorry

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: JustOffensive

#57 Replying To Herself As Her Dog

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Failingunistudent_

#58 Damn

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: ladiesman21700000000

#59 Jesus Dude

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: ladiesman21700000000

#60 Bro…

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: TheMemeMkaer

#61 Guy Tries To Impress Random Girl With A Screenshot Of His Bank Account (Swipe Right For The 2nd Pic)

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: AsianVixen4U

#62 The Old Switch Of Rue

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: mayapapaya102

#63 I Have No Words… 💀

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: noneroy

#64 What Down Bad Looks Like

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Jastryx

#65 Gouging My Eyes Off So My Sanity Is Safe From Stupid Thing

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: GearheadF1_

#66 Oh, Good Ol’ Paleolithic. Nobody Died Out Of Diseases Back Then At 30 Or Even Less Right?

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: [deleted]

#67 Quick Turnaround

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: delightfulchord912

#68 Not A Sewing Machine

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Mynamejeaff

#69 So She Is Saying She “Bred”. Like A Dog?

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: Loud-One-6396

#70 It Hurts To Read

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: [deleted]

#71 Ahh

71 Pics That You Might Need A Few Breaks To Finish Reading Because Of The Cringe

Image source: RyanWhittaerFE16

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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