Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Comeback You Heard Someone Come Up With ? (Closed)

We all know comebacks can be hard to come up with, but when someone says a good comeback at the right moment, it can be a funny story to tell
#1
Random but, I have a red pickup truck. A fire truck pulled up next to me and the passenger said “my trucks shinier than yours”. My GF shot right back “yeah but his hose is longer”
Joke savant. She has a reeeaallly dry sense of humor. The firemen all roared laughing (except the passenger who started it) It was greatness.
#2
I am on this work committee organizing a Senior Health Fair. We were trying to figure out how to set up space for the vendors in our last meeting. Someone noticed we had all the funeral home vendors sitting together.
I couldn’t resist and blurted out, “You know what that’s called? DEATH ROW!”
Everyone roared!
Thanks, I’ll be here all week, and tip your servers! 🤪
