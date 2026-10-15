People In This Online Group Are Calling Out Cringey And Out-Of-Touch Influencers And Here Are 68 Of The Worst

Love ’em or hate ’em, our feeds are full of them. People we’ve never met but know far more about than some of those closest to us. We know every step of their skincare routine, what they eat in a day, how they do their eyeliner, and even the 12 ways they’ve managed to style a T-shirt and jeans. Yes, I’m talking about influencers.
But for all the familiarity we might feel, some of their moments are so cringy, so out-of-touch, and so downright shameless that they remind us these are not our people. And sometimes, they deserve to be called out. That’s exactly where r/InfluencerLounge enters the chat. Described as a place “where curated feeds meet unfiltered shade,” it’s a reminder that the internet keeps receipts. Here are some of their best (worst) posts.
#1 POV: Mikayla “I Don’t Use Filtaaa’s” Nogueira. Side-By-Side Comparisons Provided By Mikayla Nogueira
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#2 How Is She Not Embarrassed Af To Admit This? Smh
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#3 No One Throws A Pity Party Like Norah The Pilates Instructor
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In September 2026, Aurélien Defer, writing for French newspaper Le Monde, reported on backlash against French influencers whose lavish lifestyles appeared increasingly disconnected from their followers’ realities. The article, titled “Are influencers out of touch? Their followers are starting to think so,” described one example that involved a group of creators invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to the Seychelles by cosmetics brand Erborian.
The images prompted angry reactions from social media users, including one student who felt the influencers were out of touch with ordinary people’s lives. “When I saw how out of touch they were, it made me so angry,” she told Le Monde.
#4 No, That Is Not A Good Place For A Nap
Putting a mattress on a cruise balcony for a nap?? So many things could go wrong here, this just seems incredibly irresponsible and dumb. Hopefully it was just for clicks/views and they didn’t actually nap there but who knows.
Editing to add: If the mom wanted to do this by herself that’s one thing, not something I would personally do (thanks intrusive thoughts), but whatever ok. To me having her BABY out there with her makes it nail-bitingly scary. And like someone said, it’s kinda gross to have the mattress out there like that. There’s plenty of other fun things they can do to make memories. I think a lot of people commenting saying “what’s the big deal” clearly don’t have kids.
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#5 On The Topic Of Why Do Influencers Move So Much … This Is So Unbelievably Tone Deaf
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#6 Trisha Totally Not Using Filters To Lie About Her Weightloss Being Sponsored By A Glp1…
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The incident, Defer wrote, “perfectly encapsulates the exasperation expressed on social media” over influencers’ “lavish lifestyles” and the perceived gap between their realities and those of their fans. And it’s not difficult to see why. When most of us are worrying about everything from AI-driven layoffs and shrinkflation to climate change and rising living costs, watching creators lounge on a luxury getaway can feel particularly grating. And it’s not just envy speaking, either.
As Myriam Roche, founder of the French media outlet Les Gens d’Internet, explained to Le Monde, it can seem as if influencers and their audiences are “no longer in the same world.”
#7 Alicia Mccarvell “I Am So Proud Of These Pieces” Yet It’s Just A Boring Set?
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#8 As Emilie Kiser’s Views Take A Another Dramatic Nose Dive This Week, Right On Cue She Posts A Grief Video, To Bring Back Public Favour And Numbers. That Formula Seems To Work Well For Her
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#9 Dede Raad Only Blocking Son
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That disconnect is especially interesting given how influencers often build their audiences in the first place. Many of today’s influencers came of age alongside social media, with audiences watching and following them as they grew—both in age and following. By documenting personal milestones, daily routines, and intimate details, creators can foster a sense of familiarity that goes beyond simply enjoying someone’s content.
#10 Influencers Are Nuts
Imagine oversharing very personal info about your life and relationship and then being offended when people ask questions about it
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#11 Chris “Solo Dad” Soft-Launching His Wife All Of A Sudden
Anyone follow this dude? For a few years now, he has pulled the whole “I’m a broke, solo dad just doing my best” schtick. Showing himself taking care of his kids and pretending to do it all alone. The wife was never anywhere to be seen and he wouldn’t answer people when they would ask if his wife either passed away or left the family. He would always act like he was clueless when it came to taking care of his sick kids, even though it turns out the dude is a Physician Assistant.
He eventually began to admit that his wife just didn’t like to be on camera and that “solo dad” just meant taking care of his kids alone while his wife works and that they work opposite healthcare shifts. Then a couple months ago, he announces his wife is pregnant and has been exposing her throwing up, telling the camera that she peed herself from vomiting so hard, etc. since she has HG.
SO HIS WIFE HASN’T WANTED TO BE ON CAMERA FOR THE PAST 3 YEARS, BUT IS OKAY WITH YOU FILMING AND TELLING THE WORLD THAT?!
Then tonight, he just posted a photo of his wife for the first time on his social media (DCP had posted her photo before and she looks JUST like the older daughter which is how I know what she looks like).
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#12 I Rlly Don’t Like Sophia
‘31 days of Halloween costumes’ and it’s a 500$ costume from an overpriced lingerie store in LA that the average consumer cannot buy. It’s out of touch asf and she tries to act relatable at the same time. Overconsumption final boss and ppl eat it up every time!
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This can lead to what psychologists call parasocial relationships: one-sided bonds in which people develop “a strong sense of connection, intimacy, or familiarity with someone they don’t know,” according to Psychology Today. Unlike admiring a celebrity for their work, an influencer can begin to feel less like a distant star and more like a friend or peer.
#13 Why Do Companies Do This? Sending An Influencer A Card For Free Food Who Can More Than Pay For Their Own? Why Not Do This For Regular People Who Spend Their Own Money At Their Restaurants??
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#14 Maia Knight Posting About Spanking
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#15 This Sums Up Influencers
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But that perceived closeness can be tested when a creator’s increasingly privileged lifestyle no longer matches the image their followers have come to know. Lana Careja, a doctoral candidate researching influencer success narratives, told Le Monde that “the parasocial relationship is beginning to show signs of disappointment, disintegration and disillusionment.”
#16 “Come With Me To Find Out If I Have Cancer” And Then It’s An Ad
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#17 You Literally Have A Giant House And Don’t Rewear Outfits
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#18 Why Is Everyone Bringing Their Newborns To Disney Right Now…?
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And once that connection begins to deteriorate, walking away isn’t always as simple as pressing “unfollow.” French YouTuber Lapeint, discussing creators she had followed since childhood, told Le Monde: “It’s hard to remove all these influencers from our subscriptions because we’re attached to these people; it’s a kind of mourning.”
#19 “This Is Before And After And It’s Literally Not Plastic Surgery” Nothing Wrong With Plastic Surgery But Let’s Please Be Real MA’am
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#20 Laura Beverlin Hair
Laura Beverlin lying about her hair again on Prime Day to push people to buy Beam’s Biotic drink that she credits for her magical hair growth.
Like her hair was a uniform length in May, now suddenly it’s doubled in length in 5 months and she has magical layers?? Girl, we can see your extensions and the separation 🤦🏻♀️
EDIT: 4 hours later & she’s on story combining her hair to prove she doesn’t have extensions. I’m laughing!!!
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#21 Mom Influencers And Their Special Needs Children
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The frustration, then, may be less about the luxury getaways, sponsored gifts and Prada bags than about feeling that the person they once related to has become unrecognizable. And when a particularly out-of-touch post highlights just how far apart their worlds have drifted, it’s easy to see why people turn to r/InfluencerLounge with the receipts.
Let us know which of them had you nodding in agreement, sighing in disbelief or rolling your eyes the hardest.
#22 Influencer Begging To Get Nails Done
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#23 What Kind Of Example Is She Setting For Her Kids?
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#24 I Gotta Say I’ve Really Lost All Desire To Shop With Sephora After This Partnership LOL
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#25 Emilie Kiser Waist Tied Dog Leash While Pregnant?
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#26 Family Vloggers With 14 Adopted Kids Accidentally Expose Family’s Debt Calendar –
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#27 Lexi Mae Dennis- The World’s Most Problematic “Influencer”
Her content is her shopping NON STOP and dancing in her bathroom with coffee milkshakes. She was buying a brand new iMac, a brand new home gym, thousands of dollars of new clothing, went on a Disney vacation, bought a brand new HOUSE, literally shopped NON STOP while being on government assistance. She got called out for it and basically made a smug video defending herself saying something like “that’s what her tax returns show and she’s able to qualify. If you can’t quality then oh well that’s your problem but it’s not her fault you don’t qualify.”
She also uses filters to make herself look COMPLETELY different but then will post herself without the filter and you can see how she actually looks. She claims to be a size medium and makes her being a medium her whole personality. She’s nowhere near a medium and you can see that in her unfiltered photos. It’s fine that she’s not a medium but lying about it while linking clothes isn’t ok.
She also barely has her kids- they’re always with the grandparents. She says she’s a “homeschooling mama” but has no curriculum for her kids and again, barely has them. She can’t speak properly or spell so not sure how she can teach her children.
She’s also posted a video of her giving her cats Liquid IV then videoing and laughing when they got really sick. As well as her son kicking one of their cats. She seems like a truly horrible person.
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#28 Okay, Now I’ve Seen It All, But No Carseats?!
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#29 I Didn’t Know The Paps Were So Interested In Tess Holliday
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#30 Has She Always Been This Thin?
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#31 Emilie Kiser Flaunts Her 3 To 6k Chanel Bag While Simultaneously Shilling Baking Soda And Three Dollar Clips To Get Commission Off Of Your Full Amazon Prime Cart. No Talent But Shilling And Endangering Kids
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#32 These People Give Me The Creeps
This creator named Carolyn fultz keeps showing up on my Instagram…. I get really weird vibes from them. Her whole schtick is how small she is and how big he is, how young she thinks she looks, and how many of his huge babies she’s had… idk. Like you can clearly see what she’s trying to get at…. Or am I crazy? To me it’s obvious they’re trying to appeal to certain kinks🤷♀️🤷♀️ which is whatever I guess, but since she involves the kids in videos it really freaks me out.
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#33 Pookie And Jett Forward Facing Their Not Even 2 Year Old’s Car Seat
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#34 Baby Carrier Inside Out And Waistband Upside Down
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#35 Laura Beverlin…uhh?
Am I the only one that finds this weird? Like I can understand having heavy emotions surrounding infertility. But to make a secret playroom for kids you don’t have just seems cruel to yourself?
SarcasmEnabled247:
You clearly never followed her, because anyone who did had a front-row seat to that absolute circus. They monetized their infertility journey by squeezing every perfectly timed view and click, ounce of sympathy, and dollar out of it. Then the second people started questioning the narrative, that storyline mysteriously vanished faster than their credibility. And what a coincidence! Suddenly, we’re treated to the never-ending mansion renovation. They just keep the money rolling in. Same circus, different act. The only thing getting renovated faster than that mansion is their storyline.
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#36 @hannahlong Milking This Pregnancy Announcement
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#37 Go Away Jane
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#38 This, To All The Social Media “Influencers “
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#39 Imagine Seeing Comments Like This On Your Youtube And Still Posting Your Kids Nonstop
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#40 AI Content
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#41 Yet Again Amina Mucciolo And Partner Lavender Rose Are Begging For Money. This Has Been Going On For A Couple Of Years Now
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#42 Reminder, Your Worth Isn’t Defined By How Well You Can Manipulate A Slider In An Editing App
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#43 So Obnoxious
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#44 Jordan Cheyenne
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#45 I Feel Bad For Da’ana’s Son. She Has Such An Obsession With Her Sets Of Twins
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#46 Is All Snark On Kate Candel Banned??
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#47 Absurd She Is Trash!!!
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#48 Moonchild
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#49 Uses Disney Trashcan As A Tripod Yet Acts Like The Victim When A Woman Throws Away Trash
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#50 Kristen Kasper… Got Super Thin Super Fast! I Think She’s On A Glp1 But Won’t Admit It!
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#51 James Toth
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#52 Skye Hitchcock
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#53 Is It Just Me Or Is It Weird To Flaunt Your Wealth On The Internet While Getting Ready For Church
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#54 Letting Kids Run Along Pool Cover
So dangerous. This could go wrong in so many ways. What if the kids go on it when they’re unsupervised and can’t get out? All it takes is one wrong second. I can’t deal with this ignorant people
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#55 Matt And Abby Putting Newborn Baby At Legitimate Risk
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#56 Nononono
I keep asking to see less of these ads bc it’s the worst $300 I’ve ever spent, no underwear at that price has ever given me as many issues as these have. Even more reason to stay away from huha now
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#57 Acting Like She Rescued Scottish Fold Kittens…
Avery Woods acting like she “rescued” these kittens. She said they’re siblings and one is a munchkin while both are Scottish Folds. Her friend Ashley Lorena Adkins posted about “rescuing” the third from the litter. What a joke.
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#58 Hannah Long Pregnant Again…
She can barely handle the one she’s got…
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#59 Desperate Times? Emilie Kiser Resorts To Selling $7 Cleaning Products On Her Amazon Store Front. Its A Dramatic Turn Of Events, From Her Ralph Lauren Affiliate Links
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#60 Your Reminder That Influencers Will Try To Get You To Click On Their Amazon Link For Prime Day Because They Get Commission On Whatever You Buy Afterwards – While Not Disclosing It!
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#61 Amanda Please Those Brows Need To Go
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#62 All Carpets Has Those Edge Curves, It’s Not Photoshopped;)
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#63 Alexandra Rodriguez Is Back Giving W.w. Advice
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#64 Nurse Influencer Thinks Shes Calling Out Pediatric Influencers
Immediate block. As a nurse these influencers are the worst. They come online to try to be the the smartest person in the room. She goes on to say shes seen 3 measles cases and they got sent home. So no big deal in her mind. A measles infection has long term effects that are scary and youd think she’d know that. She goes on to downplay vaccine refusal because most people get them. Did she forget that she had 3 measles patients this year?! All of this to say shes going after Pediatric doctors that post online education saying its a cash grab. OK? So what is she doing then?
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#65 Do People Actually Fall For This?!
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#66 Caitlin Fladager Bs
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#67 Not Thrilled About This Collab
I really found Claudia Ravioli relatable but lately it feels like a bunch of body checks in her videos and I can’t buy the weight loss is simply from the Kevin Hart shakes and mindset. Is it ozempic? But that’s not my main point here.
Another gripe is how she constantly complains she has no style or nothing to wear when she has a full walk in closet of clothing and frequently does hauls.
I feel like the money and lifestyle is getting to her now.
But when I saw her collab with AVERY freaking WOODS. I really got the ick.
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#68 This Guy Parades His Kids On The Side Of El Capitan. Yes They’re Attached To Rope But Kids Can’t Meaningfully Consent To This Type Of Content
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