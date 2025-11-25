Paulo Dybala: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Paulo Dybala: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Paulo Dybala

November 15, 1993

Laguna Larga, Córdoba, Argentina

32 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Paulo Dybala?

Paulo Exequiel Dybala is an Argentine professional footballer, widely celebrated for his exceptional technical skill and creative attacking play. Nicknamed “La Joya” (The Jewel), he consistently ranks among football’s most influential forwards.

His breakout moment arrived with his captivating performances for Palermo, which led to a high-profile transfer to Juventus. He later cemented his status as a global star by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Laguna Larga, Córdoba, Paulo Dybala developed a passion for football under the guidance of his family. His father, Adolfo Dybala, played a crucial role in nurturing his early talent before his untimely passing.

Dybala honed his skills within the youth system of Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba from 2003 to 2011, eventually making his professional debut with the club. His time there laid the foundation for his future success in European football.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Paulo Dybala is married to Argentine actress and singer Oriana Sabatini, whom he wed on July 20, 2024, after dating since 2018. The couple announced they are expecting their first child on September 30, 2025.

Their relationship has been a public affair, with Sabatini often seen supporting him at matches. The pair frequently share glimpses of their life together on social media.

Career Highlights

Paulo Dybala has enjoyed a distinguished career in professional football, marked by significant club and international triumphs. He secured five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies during his tenure with Juventus.

Beyond his club success, Dybala was a vital part of the Argentina national team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima. Individually, he was named Serie A Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season.

He has consistently been recognized for his performances, earning a place in the Serie A Team of the Year four times, further solidifying his status as a top-tier footballer.

Signature Quote

Believe in your own abilities, even when others doubt you. You have the power to prove them wrong.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Overheard The Craziest Conversation Of A Guy Revealing To His Girlfriend His 12-Year-Old Son
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Give Me Motivation To Clean My Room
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
An Unlikely Friendship Between A Dog And A Duck Surprised A Small Town In Minnesota, And It Will Make Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
5 Things you Didn’t Know About Texas Cake House
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2017
Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives’ Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Rescue Dog With Unique Features Is Taking Over The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025