40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On “Humble Brag” (New Pics)

I don’t know who needs to hear it, but people can spot humblebragging a mile away. So, rather than trying to downplay your achievements and skills, it’s better to speak about them openly and confidently. Of course, there is a reason people see bragging in a negative light, but in certain cases, it is important to acknowledge your accomplishments, which are essential for your growth.
However, due to the fear of being perceived as narcissistic, people tend to exchange it for something more modest while still seeking validation. These occurrences don’t go unnoticed and end up being shared on the r/humblebrag subreddit. Hopefully, these examples will teach us to strike a balance between recognizing our accomplishments and being humble.
Let’s aim to communicate confidently, honestly, and with authenticity.
To learn more about where it is acceptable to brag and how to do it appropriately, Bored Panda got in touch with Peggy Klaus, the author of two best-selling books, BRAG! The Art of Tooting Your Own Horn Without Blowing It and The Hard Truth About Soft Skills: Workplace Lessons Smart People Wish They’d Learned Sooner. Read the full interview below.
More info: peggyklaus.com | Facebook | Twitter
#1 A Wholesome Humble Brag, But A Humble Brag Nonetheless
Image source: j_ryz
#2 Yup, He’s Really Humble This One
Image source: reddit.com
#3 The Resemblance Is Uncanny
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Dudes Twitter Is A Goldmine For This S**t
Image source: StringStrangStrung
#5 “Failed” Attempt At Icing Bragging To Beginners
Image source: reddit.com
#6 A Guy I See Regularly On The Elevator Where I Live Had This Slip Out Of His Pocket And Casually Said, “Oh, Sorry You Had To See That.” He Then Left It On The Elevator When He Got Off
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Crying Emoji
Image source: Leigh_Not_Lee
#8 I Am So Grateful
Image source: bonbonellio
#9 So Pretty And Not Even Trying
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Horrible Attempt At Humble Bragging…
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Haha Even When I’m Ugly I’m Hot Haha Lmao
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Ugh My Screen Time Is So High
Image source: dukeofmorningside
#13 …i Found One In The Wild…
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Maddie Ziegler With Jimmy Kimmel
Image source: reddit.com
#15 It Is So Difficult Being Such A Milf!
Image source: DiosMioMan2
#16 Way Too Many Scholarships
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Does This Count?
Image source: Themagicmuir
#18 I Can’t Stop Cringing
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Just Tired Of Always Being An Alpha
Image source: 100m_iles
#20 From Whisper
Image source: anonhumanontheweb
#21 My Friend’s Oopsie
Image source: namastebird
#22 My First Encounter
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Friend Is Mad His $1,280.00 Hoodie Isn’t Warm Enough On His Trip To Alaska
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Doesn’t Look A Day Over 50 In My Opinion
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Valedictorian But Also R/Ihavesex
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Damn, Ed, That Must Be So Hard For You…
Image source: Apprehensive_Ad5188
#27 He’s Learning How To Be Humble
Image source: KingRichard278
#28 Lady Gaga With That Hard Flex
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Wow! Must Be Hard To Be That Smart
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Elon Musk Humble Brag
Image source: Due_Anteater9116
#31 Is This A Humble Brag?
Image source: reddit.com
#32 From A Adventure Motorcycle Group On Fb. Original Post Was Asking People To Post Pictures Of Their Moto Related Tattoos
Image source: FarmersOnlyJim
#33 Thank You Random Facebook Dude, Very Cool…
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Reddit Can You Tell Me Why I’m So Hot And Irresistible??
Image source: auraaxoxo
#35 Yep, That Will Definitely Help
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Truly In Awe Of This Legendary Humblebrag
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Guy Goes To Gordon Ramsey Restaurant And Acts Like A Food Critic When He Doesn’t Know What A Z Score Is
Image source: angery_bork
#38 I’m Just Too Nice It’s Socially Unacceptable
Image source: millindebomb
#39 Straight Up Bragging
Image source: cttrv
#40 Well Alright
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us