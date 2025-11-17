40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On “Humble Brag” (New Pics)

I don’t know who needs to hear it, but people can spot humblebragging a mile away. So, rather than trying to downplay your achievements and skills, it’s better to speak about them openly and confidently. Of course, there is a reason people see bragging in a negative light, but in certain cases, it is important to acknowledge your accomplishments, which are essential for your growth.

However, due to the fear of being perceived as narcissistic, people tend to exchange it for something more modest while still seeking validation. These occurrences don’t go unnoticed and end up being shared on the r/humblebrag subreddit. Hopefully, these examples will teach us to strike a balance between recognizing our accomplishments and being humble.

Let’s aim to communicate confidently, honestly, and with authenticity.

To learn more about where it is acceptable to brag and how to do it appropriately, Bored Panda got in touch with Peggy Klaus, the author of two best-selling books, BRAG! The Art of Tooting Your Own Horn Without Blowing It and The Hard Truth About Soft Skills: Workplace Lessons Smart People Wish They’d Learned Sooner. Read the full interview below.

More info: peggyklaus.com | Facebook | Twitter

#1 A Wholesome Humble Brag, But A Humble Brag Nonetheless

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: j_ryz

#2 Yup, He’s Really Humble This One

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#3 The Resemblance Is Uncanny

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Dudes Twitter Is A Goldmine For This S**t

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: StringStrangStrung

#5 “Failed” Attempt At Icing Bragging To Beginners

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#6 A Guy I See Regularly On The Elevator Where I Live Had This Slip Out Of His Pocket And Casually Said, “Oh, Sorry You Had To See That.” He Then Left It On The Elevator When He Got Off

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Crying Emoji

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Leigh_Not_Lee

#8 I Am So Grateful

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: bonbonellio

#9 So Pretty And Not Even Trying

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Horrible Attempt At Humble Bragging…

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Haha Even When I’m Ugly I’m Hot Haha Lmao

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Ugh My Screen Time Is So High

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: dukeofmorningside

#13 …i Found One In The Wild…

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Maddie Ziegler With Jimmy Kimmel

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 It Is So Difficult Being Such A Milf!

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#16 Way Too Many Scholarships

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Does This Count?

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Themagicmuir

#18 I Can’t Stop Cringing

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Just Tired Of Always Being An Alpha

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: 100m_iles

#20 From Whisper

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: anonhumanontheweb

#21 My Friend’s Oopsie

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: namastebird

#22 My First Encounter

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Friend Is Mad His $1,280.00 Hoodie Isn’t Warm Enough On His Trip To Alaska

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Doesn’t Look A Day Over 50 In My Opinion

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Valedictorian But Also R/Ihavesex

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Damn, Ed, That Must Be So Hard For You…

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Apprehensive_Ad5188

#27 He’s Learning How To Be Humble

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: KingRichard278

#28 Lady Gaga With That Hard Flex

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Wow! Must Be Hard To Be That Smart

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Elon Musk Humble Brag

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Due_Anteater9116

#31 Is This A Humble Brag?

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#32 From A Adventure Motorcycle Group On Fb. Original Post Was Asking People To Post Pictures Of Their Moto Related Tattoos

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: FarmersOnlyJim

#33 Thank You Random Facebook Dude, Very Cool…

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Reddit Can You Tell Me Why I’m So Hot And Irresistible??

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: auraaxoxo

#35 Yep, That Will Definitely Help

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Truly In Awe Of This Legendary Humblebrag

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Guy Goes To Gordon Ramsey Restaurant And Acts Like A Food Critic When He Doesn’t Know What A Z Score Is

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: angery_bork

#38 I’m Just Too Nice It’s Socially Unacceptable

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: millindebomb

#39 Straight Up Bragging

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: cttrv

#40 Well Alright

40 Times People Felt The Need To Brag Online And Looked So Cringy, They Got Shamed On &#8220;Humble Brag&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

