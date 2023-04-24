The Biggest Questions Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Has To Answer

Before Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 came to a close, season 2 was announced and it is clear that the following season will have a lot of questions to answer. Bringing back the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit for a sixteenth season revival after Criminal Minds ended in 2020 went over well with viewers. Almost every member of the BAU returned for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1.
Now that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is in the works, there are many questions the second season has to answer. The Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale left viewers with more than a few questions, and the BAU is already pondering how to solve these lingering questions. Here are the burning questions Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 needs to answer.
1. What Is Criminal Minds’ Gold Star?
Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), or Sicarius, was the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 killer. Before his capture, Voit taunted the Deputy Director of the FBI (Nicolas D’Agosto) with the phrase Gold Star. Voit killed the Deputy Director at the end of season 1 to keep the Gold Star secret safe. However, Deputy Director Bailey lied to Voit when he told Voit that they were the only two who knew about Gold Star. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 will focus on the mystery of Gold Star and what it is.
The current understanding is that Gold Star is the primary focus of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. While the first fifteen seasons of Criminal Minds focused largely on solving one case per episode while occasionally dragging out a case storyline during a season finale, the revival deviates from that. Criminal Minds: Evolution focuses on solving smaller cases in each episode that tie into a much larger case. The larger case takes the entire season to solve. Gold Star is thought to be the larger case the BAU will focus on in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.
2. How Does Elia Voit Know About Gold Star?
There is plenty of speculation about Gold Star being either a top-secret organization within the government or it being a code name of some sort. The burning question, however, is how does Elias Voit, the serial killer, know about Gold Star when it’s clearly a top-level clearance secret? The Deputy Director, Attorney General, and Attorney Rebecca (Nicole Pacent) know what Gold Star is, but Voit is not a top-level government agent.
3. Who Was The Figure In The Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Finale?
Just when viewers got comfortable with the idea that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 was ending on a high note, the last three seconds changed that. Elias Voit was in custody. SSA David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) was found alive and was out of the hospital, and everyone was at peace. Then, the feed cuts to armed guards clearing a Quantico hallway before bringing a shackled Voit into an interrogation room.
With three seconds to go before the screen cuts to black, Voit is shown sitting in an interrogation room facing an opening door as a mysterious figure enters the room. No one knows who entered the room, but everyone wants to know. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 will finally make the identity of this unknown person known.
4. Will Dr. Spencer Reid Return To Criminal Minds?
Perhaps the most pressing question of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 is about Matthew Gray Gubler and why he did not reprise his role as Dr. Spencer Reid. Gubler responded to rumors about why he did not return by sharing that scheduling conflicts prevented him from being able to. However, Gubler also expressed his excitement that the show was coming back. Longtime viewers of Criminal Minds hope that Dr. Reid returns in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, and there is some speculation he might be the mysterious figure who enters the interrogation room with Voit at the end of season 1.
5. Will SSA Matt Simmons Return To Criminal Minds?
Like Dr. Spencer Reid, SSA Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) did not return for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1. Much like Matthew Gray Gubler, Henney could not reprise his role as Simmons due to scheduling conflicts. Both his and Gubler’s characters were mentioned in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1.
The returning BAU members were told that SSA Simmons and Dr. Reid could not return to work on the Sicarius case because they were working on other investigations. That left the door open for both to return in the future, and both might do just that. While there is no official word whether Daniel Henney or Gubler are part of the upcoming Criminal Minds: Evolution cast, they may return for the second season. It’s just one of the many questions viewers want to be answered.
