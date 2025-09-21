These 53 Men Share The Creepiest Things Women Have Done To Them

We often hear stories of women feeling uncomfortable because of men, but it’s not as common to hear the reverse. This time, men are speaking up about their own experiences, opening up about situations where they’ve felt uneasy, pressured, or even unsafe because of women’s behavior.
From crossed boundaries to unsettling encounters in workplaces, friendships, or even public spaces, these stories shine a light on the lesser-talked-about side of social dynamics. They might make you see relationships and everyday interactions from a very different perspective.
#1
Being the antagonist and then playing the victim.
Image source: AssCaptain777, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#2
Weaponize your secrets during a fight.
Image source: typicalsnowman, Budgeron Bach/Pexels
#3
Peer pressuring men to date one of their friends even when the guy’s clearly not into it.
Image source: swooooot, Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels
#4
Their attempts to “fix” men. We’re not perfect but don’t treat us like a project.
Image source: i-might-do-that, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#5
Lip injections and duck face.
Image source: YodaFette
#6
Search my home.
Went on a date with a girl, went well, had a second date. After the second date we went back to my place. She went to the bathroom — and was in there for about 15 minutes. When she came out she was all giggles and told me that we used the same soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and other things. She had gone through my medicine cabinet, shower, and vanity storage. I found this to be very creepy and pretty much shut down the rest of the evening and ghosted her after that.
Image source: bubonis, Mohit Sharma/Pexels
#7
Touching. Just because I’m a man, doesn’t mean you’re entitled to physical contact with me. If you wouldn’t want a 300lb bald 60 year old stranger to do it to you, don’t do it to me.
Image source: anon, Andres Ayrton/Pexels
#8
Using dating apps as a meal plan.
Image source: Bryan_Mills2020, Elina Sazonova/Pexels
#9
I have these three coworkers (all women) who go out of their way to gossip and absolutely s**t on a guy in our work group, mind you the guy is likely on the autism spectrum. It’s disgusting to watch, and disgusting to be roped into it.
Naturally men do it as well, but are more likely to be aggressive as opposed to passive-aggressive/generally indirect.
Please be kind, folks.
Image source: PotatoNEF, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#10
Not saying what they want, being passive aggressive.
Image source: plivko, Murat IŞIK/Pexels
#11
I’m surprised none of the top comments mentions sharing intimate details about their boyfriend with their female friends (sometimes even with male friends present). Both, emotional intimate like trauma or whatever if he opens up about it, and also physical/s*xual details.
If I tell you something personal, you do NOT get to tell ANYONE unless you have to in order to safe someone’s life or you explicitly asked for my specific permission to disclose this specific information with that specific person. BEFORE sharing the information.
Image source: Fawkes04, Centre for Ageing Better/Pexels
#12
I’m a black guy, and women who fe****ize black guys creep me out.
Something about a girl who is exclusively only attracted to because of my race makes me uncomfortable.
Especially the girls who openly talk about how they want mixed babies. Super cringe and weird. Like some eugenics “get out” movie type s**t.
I don’t mind dating a girl outside my race, but when I figure out all her exe are black it weirds me out.
Image source: anoyingprophet, Ivan Samkov/Pexels
#13
Gossip. Talking s**t about people behind their back. Just generally being catty.
Image source: huuaaang, Sam Lion/Pexels
#14
Being overly aggressive after you have told them “No”…..
Image source: No-Assist63, Yan Krukau/Pexels
#15
The cute baby voice some of them put on.
That’s not cute, Satan.
Image source: caampp
#16
Hug me or in other ways touch me without consent.
Making disparaging comments about men in general.
Communicate so indirectly that I have no way of knowing what they actually mean.
Trying to force me to tell about vulnerabilities or “to be more emotional”.
All of it happens way too often.
Image source: Capn–Flint, Eugenia Remark/Pexels
#17
Pretend they are pregnant to keep a man. or purposefully tamper with birth control in attempt to get pregnant.
Image source: dying_since_birth
#18
When they argue with you in public about something personal.
If we’re having a disagreement in public, I’ll discuss it quietly. It’s no one else’s business.
Some girls will get loud and aggressive and blurt out personal stuff. It’s like they’re trying to embarrass you or make you seem like a bad guy.
Even worse when they cry in a performative way around others. Scary because there are white knights out there that will fight you or assume you’re harassing her.
Weaponizing their tears in public to get their way. 100% foolproof way for a girl to win any and all arguments.
Image source: CostlyDugout, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#19
Make anti male comments and then say “Not you though. You’re one of the good ones”
Makes me want to just avoid them. Comes off a bit bitter and toxic to me.
Thankfully like 99% of women I interact with aren’t like this at all.
Image source: anon, August de Richelieu/Pexels
#20
Putting on that fake nice voice and attitude. I imagine it’s a learned defense mechanism from men that expect it but it just puts me on edge. I detest insincerity.
Image source: MikeArrow, Sam Lion/Pexels
#21
When I take my three kids out by myself, without my wife, I get very uncomfortable when strange women approach and talk to them or just get too close to them.
If the woman decides to try to walk away with one of my kids, I’m immediately at a disadvantage. The next step is I chase after a woman, with a child, and take the child… that doesn’t look good for me. All she has to do is scream.
Just stay tf away from us pls.
Image source: I_AM_DEATH-INCARNATE, Anna Shvets/Pexels
#22
Women tend to not have the entire consent thing down very well.
When i was around 15 to 24 i was a waiter and the amount of women in their 30’s-50’s that would just grab you, put their hands on your a*s or reach for your junk was insane.
Image source: lord_bubblewater, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#23
Had a group of women come over to me years ago. One of them tired to pick me up, and after I rejected them (including that I had a gf) they *with full support from their friends behind them* wrote out their number and gave it to me anyway saying “well, if anything changes give me a call” and left. I threw her number away because I’m a loyal man. Always have been, always will be.
I’ve always viewed these issues as not men vs women. But just s****y people doing s****y things. This was one of the many times that showed that to be true.
Image source: CAVFIFTEEN
#24
One time a girl I was with was trying to get a hold of me. I fell a sleep after work. She called my phone 147 times in 1hr and 30 min. I had the ringer on low. I never seen so many missed calls on my phone in my life. That creeped me out.
Image source: jonny555555551
#25
Telling me what my words REALLY mean.
Image source: attrackip, Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels
#26
Don’t assume because you’re drunk and attractive that I wanna make out with you too.
Most girls dive right in and that’s SA but the few who at least ask still creep me out. Like, we’re strangers.
Image source: ExpiredPilot, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#27
Not taking No for an answer.
Image source: front_rangers
#28
Using that voice.
Image source: slaydeem, Yan Krukau/Pexels
#29
Hitting or yelling knowing you can’t do either back or get labeled aggressive or a*****e.
Fortunately, I haven’t had this experience but from the stories I hear, I’d like to hope they’re just stories. 😭
One of the worst ones was the guy kept being calm and trying to talk, and the girl yelled even more like “Why are you so calm?? You think I’M the crazy one or something?”
I’m a bit paranoid from the stories, but luckily haven’t gotten that close to someone to risk it.
Image source: Accel_Lex
#30
Stalking.
Image source: Gracious_Yak
#31
Threats such as “I’ll get my boyfriend to beat you up.”
You know that if they had a man’s physique, they would be bullies, hurting people for the fun of it.
Image source: loopywolf
#32
Creep me out? The whole “imma get all the dirt sis (googles and searches all social media).” I’m not really hiding anything. A few insecurities or bedroom things but you have to earn that. That said I get it because some people tell on themselves online so it helps keep you from going out with a bad one.
Make me uncomfortable? Talking to other women about personal or private things. I should not be finding out her and her besties have compared every current and former bf in the bedroom. I should not be hearing about how she told her coworkers about every fight or f**k we’ve ever had. I was seriously scarred by my ex over this and she twisted every disagreement about it into being my fault.
Image source: GingerMarquis, Mikhail Nilov/Pexels
#33
Talking to their friends about our s*x life or other personal details about our relationship.
Image source: IBJON, Anastasiya Gepp/Pexels
#34
Getting s****y at men for not wanting to sleep with them. Feeling entitled to creep on men because “we all like it”. Trying to interfere with relationships because they like feeling better than other women. Acting overly s*xual for attention. Reading attraction out of everything, let me be nice to someone without wanting to f**k them.
Image source: anon, David Mosquera/Pexels
#35
Pluck out the eyebrows then pencil them back in.
Image source: Formal-Rain
#36
Sometimes, my boss smiles when she talks to me. But it doesn’t feel genuine and comes off as a fake smile for me.
Image source: 5ft6manlet, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
#37
Laugh at every thing some one says… like can u have a serious conversation or wut?
Image source: DMT_Realist47
#38
Stare.
Like just stop. I know that your way of trying to get me to talk to you, but it’s honestly creepy and irritating. And just makes you seem high maintenance.
Try smiling. Say hello when we walk by each other.
Image source: attaboy000, Ruslan Rozanov/Pexels
#39
Stare at you without saying a word then when you make eye contact they keep staring as if they are expecting you to say something and then look or walk away when you wave or say hello.
makes me feel like im in a horror movie or they are trying to look into my soul or something.
Image source: No-Click9406
#40
I find photoshopped pictures creepy. Fortunately, I don’t associate with people that need to resort to such shennigans to make their lives interesting or look attractive. It’s really rather sad that so many people are consumed with such trivial matters… but then again, we are talking about the average human here.
Mental clarity and an inability to carry out articulated thoughts are very lacking among the general population too. I find this insincere and creepy. It’s almost as if such people are robots. Again, fortunately I do not associate with people afflicted with such averageness often.
Image source: Passtheshavingcream
#41
Staring without smiling, especially when they do it then call it “*making a move*”.
Image source: Jeff_Damn, Ahmer Qureshi/Pexels
#42
Casual lying.
Image source: patkh88
#43
Stalking, they do this s**t too much on their love interest, they are crazy and it makes me feel uncomfortable every time i notice!
Image source: Financial_Ocelot_256
#44
Be s*xually aggressive the way they accuse men of being. I am gay, and recall a few times women were being s*xually aggressive with me, while drunk. Trying to grab me, rubbing me down, verbally.
All these times were while with my partner, be his cousin was also around… she saw it and shut it down immediately because she is feisty as f**k. I am happy she was around for all occasions to do what I could not. If I had even a tempted to shut it down, I am sure all the men around would have beat the s**t out of me. But she was there, she stuck up for me, and made it okay.
I do not like women that way and do not want that attention and would like them to stay away from me.
Image source: anon
#45
Saying that men get attached but then being angry and put off when we decide, for honorable reasons, to end nascent connections with them. I recently told a woman that I had too much going on to be in a relationship with her. I told her I was burnt out from full time work and school (I’m in university), and personal difficulties related to a family member having a stroke and going into hospice (end of life care) and that I wanted to spare her all the drama of my worst moods, and the lack of attention she was going to get if we kept seeing each other. I told her I needed time off from dating and that she shouldn’t wait for me.
She gave me a long angry tirade in text about how she was blindsided and that I led her on, making her think she’d found the one after half a dozen or so freaking dates (she sprang a meeting with her family members on the third date, and used to “joke” to her friends that she was planning our wedding date).
I thought women didn’t want us to hold too tightly to a new connection when we had lots of personal baggage affecting us.
Image source: simon_darre
#46
I met a girl a week ago that said she quit washing her hands even after she uses the bathroom. That is just disgusting and unhygienic.
Image source: Alternative_Today_66
#47
I’d say the same thing as a creepy male. being unattractive can make d**n near anything come off as creepy to the wrong person. likewise being attractive woman who is staring, aggressively touching, making suggestive comments, can be seen as hot. it’s all perspective.
Image source: JDKett
#48
I guess go into detail About their s*xual fantasies with random guys but mostly happens with celebs?
Like you’re either having a nice conversation or it’s dead silent, they see a commercial or something and just unload everything. S***s wild and weird.
Image source: Official_Champ, Shiny Diamond/Pexels
#49
P***s gazing. My eyes are up here ma’am.
Image source: wrongmane
#50
Being extra around gay men.
Image source: YurislovSkillet
#51
Constantly checking where I am.. wait that’s my wife.
Image source: sanjay_82
#52
Baby Reindeer.
Image source: Dizzy_Bug8248
#53
Cougars whenever I wear something tight fitting. Even if my girl is standing right next to me they’ll grab my a*s or junk or arms or whatever and express what they want from me. It’s so annoying and inappropriate.
Image source: xcnvct1, August de Richelieu/Pexels
