Greedy 18YO Demands A $200k Trust Fund From Wealthy Grandparents, Furious As She Gets A BMW Instead

Blending families can be a struggle at first, mainly because of people’s expectations, fears, and prior bonds with one another. These issues can be solved over time, with a bit of communication, but if that doesn’t happen, it may lead to a lot of misunderstandings.
This is what one woman faced when her stepdaughter lost it after being gifted a BMW by her step-grandparents instead of the $200k trust fund they had given to their biological grandkids. Obviously, the woman was put in a tough position and didn’t know what to do.
More info: Reddit
When family members shy away from having honest conversations about money, it can end up causing problems later on
The poster shared that she received a lot of money from a trust fund her parents had set up for her, and that they did the same for her twins when they turned 18
Since the twins received $200k each on their 18th birthday, the poster’s stepdaughter expected to be given the same amount when she reached that milestone
Despite the woman and her husband warning the teen that she might not receive trust fund money, she ignored them and was hurt when she was gifted a car instead
Image credits: Teenwolflover21
The poster’s stepdaughter felt that she had been treated differently because she “wasn’t blood,” but her family tried to assure her that that wasn’t true
Since the OP came from quite a wealthy family, she didn’t have to struggle for much and even received a trust fund on her 18th birthday. That money definitely came in handy because she had just given birth to twins, and so she used it to pay her rent, manage the household, and look after her little ones.
That’s exactly why many parents set up trust funds for their children, as it can help secure their future and ensure they live comfortably. According to experts, it’s not just rich people who can set up such accounts; any parent can create one for their child as a way to make things easier for them.
In this situation, the poster’s parents had not just made a trust fund for her, but they had also kept individual accounts for their grandkids, which would open on their 18th birthdays. Unfortunately, they hadn’t made one for their step-granddaughter and didn’t think to clear the air on the matter either.
The reason why most money professionals state that families should have honest conversations about savings and finances is that they are the topics that tend to stir up the most conflict. Especially in situations related to inheritance, parents and grandparents should be honest about how much they’re keeping aside for the kids, so that there are no false expectations created.
Even though the grandparents hadn’t told their step-grandchild that they weren’t giving her a $200k trust fund, she still expected it as she neared her 18th birthday. She even chose to ignore the OP and her dad’s warnings about the fact that she might not get the money like her stepsiblings had been given.
That’s why when she turned 18 and was gifted a BMW instead, she was extremely disappointed. She felt that it showed that her stepmom and step-grandparents were treating her differently since she “wasn’t blood.” She also didn’t want to listen to any explanations from the OP and kept throwing a tantrum.
There are many blended families like this where grandparents might struggle for many years to actually form a connection with their step-grandkids. It’s completely natural, and research shows that these bonds shouldn’t be forced, and that the love, connection-building, and care will slowly follow over time.
Even the poster’s parents told her that they felt that giving their step-granddaughter a trust fund would be too personal, which is why they chose to get her a new car instead. Since they also didn’t get to meet her too often, their connection wasn’t as strong, which is why they refrained from giving her the money.
What do you think about the decision of the grandparents, and whose side are you on in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this matter.
Folks were shocked by the teen’s entitlement and felt that her grandparents didn’t owe her anything
