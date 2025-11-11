I Have 4 Children And I Love To Make Them Creative Sunny Side Up Eggs

I have 4 children and I love to make them sunny side up eggs. Sometimes I wake up very early to make breakfast art for them.

Of course, they can eat more stuff if they are still hungry. lol

More info: Instagram | Facebook

The sunny side up pig head

The sunny side up love

The sunny side up cloud

The sunny side up wing

The sunny side up roof

The sunny side up pig head window

The sunny side up moon

The sunny side up flower

The sunny side up blanket

