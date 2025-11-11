I Have 4 Children And I Love To Make Them Creative Sunny Side Up Eggs

I have 4 children and I love to make them sunny side up eggs. Sometimes I wake up very early to make breakfast art for them.
Of course, they can eat more stuff if they are still hungry. lol
The sunny side up pig head
The sunny side up love
The sunny side up cloud
The sunny side up wing
The sunny side up roof
The sunny side up pig head window
The sunny side up moon
The sunny side up flower
The sunny side up blanket
