Amazon’s “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” TV Show Premiere Is Getting Memed To Hell (30 Posts)

If you have been following entertainment news lately, you’d know that there is a new incarnation of The Lord of the Rings. In fact, the first two episodes are already out on Amazon Prime, with the next two coming very soon.
And whether it was before or after the pilot was out, folks online have been flooding the ether with their reactions, reviews, opinion pieces and the like, all discussing the new Lord of the Rings television series.
The Lord of the Rings as a series has managed to bring the fantasy epic genre to a wider audience, catering to more than just geeks, but really anyone who loves a good story with rich lore and a beautiful atmosphere that leaves you feeling like you’ve done more than just read it or seen it.
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the best of the best reactions, memes, and posts about the series, and invites you to check those out, as well as read up on what it’s all about and why it matters.
#1
Image source: JohnFugelsang
#2
Image source: ItsDanSheehan
#3
Image source: DanielBunnJr
#4
Image source: DCBrainiac
#5
Image source: kaeduus
#6
Image source: BrandyLJensen
#7
Image source: Jan_the_sour_apple
#8
Image source: laremar
#9
Image source: ralvayzined
#10
Image source: ptlg225
#11
Image source: Sir_Cronos
#12
Image source: chickenspa6
#13
Image source: tomalakk
#14
Image source: Alkynesofchemistry
#15
Image source: JP_IS_ME_91
#16
Image source: LGP747
#17
Image source: trejn
#18
Image source: mouldiesel
#19
Image source: Worldly_Customer_354
#20
Image source: elfbotanist
#21
Image source: chickenspa6
#22
Image source: Mediocre-Life7529
#23
Image source: gran_protector
#24
Image source: captbarba79
#25
Image source: JohnnyMrNinja
#26
Image source: trumpetguy314
#27
Image source: Conscious_Dog6672
#28
Image source: elonmusk
#29
Image source: chickenspa6
#30
Image source: TomZohar
Follow Us