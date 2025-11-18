Hey Pandas, What Halloween Tradition Do You Have? (Closed)

Just thought I’d ask this since Halloween is today.

So in our neighborhood, all of the kids who are older (including me) get to drive golf carts on Halloween as we live in an area where housing and land are extremely cheap, so houses tend to be around 100 feet apart, I drive the golf cart from house to house going pedal to the metal and at the end of the night, we race the golf carts past a radar gun and whoever wins gets 5 pieces of candy from everyone else.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
