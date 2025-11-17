Say what you want, but advertisements can often be viewed as interruptions, especially when they pop up uninvited on our favorite platforms (YouTube we are looking at you). Still, surprisingly there are times when creativity takes center stage, transforming these ads into spectacular visual delights that augment our everyday surroundings.
Drawing inspiration from the inventive outdoor advertisements shared by the renowned Swedish company Havelle on their Creative Advertising Instagram account, it’s evident that the realm of advertising still has gems to offer. These photos, like the giant tote bag tucked between buildings or the captivating train advertisement that syncs with an actual train’s motion, are more than enough to prove that.
#1 Coa Youth And Family Centers – Guerrilla Classrooms
To help promote parent-child interaction, COA together with agency Cramer-Krasselt set up large puzzles, word searches, mazes, books, rulers and more around the streets of Milwaukee, US, in year 2011. Called “guerrilla classrooms,” the displays were designed to teach real-world applications on various subjects like math, science, geography and reading. The ultimate goal? To raise awareness of the positive impact parents’ involvement can have on their child’s education
#2 IKEA – Sustainable Blåvingad Collection
#3 Impact- Hey Chatgpt Finish This Building
The ad of a giant billboard around an under-construction building has gone viral. The ad by Belgian agency Impact, reads as follows: “Hey ChatGPT, finish this building…Your skills are irreplaceable.”
Om social media the agency also wrote: “AI can do a lot. But AI can’t finish this building on the Keyserlei in Antwerp. AI can’t fix a leak or install a heating system neither. Crafts(wo)men are here to stay, and they deserve to be recognized. Their skills are simply irreplaceable.”
#4 Bic – Perfect For Candles. And More. Bic, The Ultimate Lighter
#5 Tony’s Chocolonely – Free Chocolate
Tony’s Chocolonely were giving away free chocolate bars to highlight that there is no such thing as “free chocolate”.
With a huge crowd gathering and waiting for their delicious freebie from the brand, they could read important messages about Modern Slavery and Child Labour conditions in the cocoa industry
#6 The Economist – Hello To Our Readers In High Office
#7 Maybelline Cosmetics – Cgi
#8 Hong Kong Bus – Slide Getting Off The Bus Has Never Been Such Fun. Bus In Hong Kong
#9 Projecting Change – New York Drone Show Drone Show With 1000 Drones Above The Un Building In New York, Us
#10 Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Has Increased Its Share In The Japanese Toilet Paper Category By Redesigning Its Packaging To Eliminate Shopper Shame
#11 Manchester City Council – Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
#12 Oatly – Even The Bus Stops
#13 Heineken – Barbie A ”one Minute Brief” By Ciaran Mckeon
#14 Geoscan Drone Show – Halloween
#15 Tropicana – Catch A Lucky Drop
If you caught a lucky drop, you could win one year of free Tropicana. In every drop there were a coupon and a chance to win.
The bottle travelled all over Belgium in 2015, popping up in trainstations, festivals and on events.
#16 Specsavers – Audiology Campaign
For an Audiology campaign Specsavers created new onomatopoeic words to make you think about the beauty of ordinary sounds
#17 Meg2 – Huge Sharks In River Thames
To promote the film’s UK opening on Friday 4 August, Warner Bros Pictures arranged for three impressive giant handmade Megalodon dorsal fins to slice their way through London, down the River Thames
#18 Pictionary – Tree, Dog, Car This Campaign Titled Was Published In Mexico In 2011
#19 Kraken – Bus Shelter Release The Kraken. In Chicago, Us
#20 Burger King – Plant Based
Burger King is now launching new plant-based options in restaurants in Sweden and guests will be able to choose from Cheeseburger, Whopper and Royale variants
#21 Mcdonald’s – Take Away Your Takeaway
It’s often fast-food packaging you see littering streets. McDonald’s Norway and Nord DDB took ownership of this with an honest campaign depicting the ugly side of its wrappers.
The copy reads: “Unfortunately too much of our packaging ends up on the streets. Now we are doing our biggest effort yet and will clean even more than we already do. But we aren’t able to get it all, and need everyone to contribute. Please remember to throw away your litter in the bins next time you buy takeaway from us.”
Campaign from 2022
#22 KFC – Diablo
#23 Wendy’s – Soggy Fries wendy’s Thought It Was Weird That McDonald’s Chose A Logo That Looked Like “Soggy Fries”, So When Wendy’s New “Hot & Crispy Fries” Beat Mcdonald’s Old Fries In A Taste Test, They Did An Ad About It And Ran It In The Mcdonald’s Hometown Chicago
#24 Disney – Elemental
#25 Spider-Man 2 – Truck
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is celebrating the game’s launch in Australia with an creative scene at Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney
#26 Super Mario Bros – Movie Super Mario In Paris, France
#27 Samsung – Big News
To launch the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Samsung wanted to emphasize that it takes up less space in your pocket than an iPhone. To achieve this, they created a small outdoor billboard targeting the pockets of Stockholm residents, and conveyed that big news doesn’t always need to be so substantial
#28 Coca-Cola – Dont Buy Coca-Cola If You Don’t Help Us Recycle
#29 Minute Maid – Filled With Life Orange Juice Brand Minute Maid Is Pushing Its Vitamin D Content In A Campaign That Relies On Nature To Do The Talking
#30 Petrobras – Pan 2007
#31 Ben & Jerry’s – Dulce De-Lish
#32 The Fire Place Lousville – Smoking Billboard
#33 Samsung – Magic The Illusionist Edzus Does A Trick On A Billboard In Latvia
#34 Diablo 4 – Mural Lilith Takes Over The Streets Of London, UK
#35 Red Bull – Red Bull Air Race Pylons
50 Pylons up to 20’ tall were fabricated and installed at landmarks around the city of New York, for the Red Bull Air Race in Las Vegas
