74 Wild Stories Of People Who Found Themselves Richer Than They Ever Dreamed

Most of us have probably had that little daydream where one unexpected twist suddenly makes all our money problems disappear. Maybe you find something valuable in the attic, make a lucky investment, or discover that something you own is worth far more than you thought. It is fun to imagine, but for some people, a life-changing fortune really did show up when they least expected it.
We rounded up some of the craziest stories of people who suddenly found themselves sitting on a whole lot more money, and the ways it happened are wild. Some got incredibly lucky, while others discovered they had been sitting on a gold mine all along. Read on to discover the jaw-dropping twists that turned everyday people into overnight millionaires.
#1
In 2007 worked with a guy who was approaching 55 which, in the UK, is when you can take early retirement with most pension plans.
When he was 53 he agreed with his wife that he’d work as many hours as possible to maximise his pension contributions, with an aim of hitting £250k, which was a good pot at that time and enough for them both to retire.
As he was a contractor who opted out of the working time directive he was able to work far more hours than is normal, and almost always away from home. As such, he only saw his wife every other weekend when he had his mandatory rest day and only if he wasn’t working too far away (some places he worked were a 12 hour journey away, so not much point if you’re only off 1 day).
This also meant that he changed his home address to whatever rented accommodation he was using at the time, as it was more efficient for tax purposes (I don’t know the specifics, it’s just what he said).
About a month before he was intending on retiring his wife filed for divorce, claiming abandonment/desertion. As he’d changed his permanent address everything official looked like he’d completely moved out over 2 years previously, which was grounds for this divorce to go through.
She took half his pension pot and, due to him “moving out” got the family home. As a result, he had to go back to work and was a pretty broken man.
A few weeks after the divorce was finalised he won £8 million on the lottery. Normally when that happens people can be quite bitter, but everyone who knew him (except his ex-wife) was over the moon for him.
Image source: CompleteNumpty
#2
A colleague of my dad said he found something weird in the books (they worked at one of the big accounting firms), so he went to his manager to report it. Few hours later my dad goes to look for him and the guy is gone, manager said he left the company. Which is very rare to happen considering how labor rights work in The Netherlands, but the guy is never heard from again.
Anyway, 15 years later my dad is retired and they have some reunion of one of his old sports teams and he sees the ex-colleague there. They start talking and the guy mentions he found a massive case of fraud and they basically paid him off to keep quiet. He got a 7 figure “bonus” and they transferred him to one of their offices in the Dutch Caribbean where he only had to check-in once a month to pick up his paycheck until he retired.
Image source: Inevitable_Tomato927
#3
I know a guy who was a mostly-talentless cartoonist who made extremely lame comic strips that would barely merit a chuckle. He knew some tech entrepreneur who got in super early with an NFT but needed an artist to make them. Imagine being a single dad bartender & suddenly you’re buying your condo in NYC with cash. Nice guy, happy for him.
Image source: alf0nz0
Most people imagine their big break coming after years of hard work, careful investing, building a business, or finally getting that dream job. But life does not always play by those rules. Sometimes, random discovery can be worth thousands of dollars, an old possession can turn out to be priceless, or one ordinary decision can change somebody’s luck for the better.
This is what makes these stories so much fun to read. The people involved were going about their everyday lives when an unexpected stroke of luck suddenly changed everything.
#4
In around the mid 90’s an entrepreneur friend brought a container of wool socks from Australia, she did not do well but the supplier felt bad and they gave her an exclusive for a popular product down-under…Ugg boots. she got a container in like 97?? then they hit, it didn’t really happen overnight and she did get rich, very rich.
Image source: obviousbond
#5
Guy my brother worked with used to buy abandoned storage units and flip whatever was inside, usually just furniture, tools, random junk etc. One time he paid like $2k for one full of old electronics that nobody really wanted b**t it turns out buried in all that stuff was a small case full of old Pokemon cards. He knew basically nothing about them and almost sold the whole thing to some guy for $4k lol and thankfully someone told him to get them graded first. A few ended up being insanely rare and he sold them off individually over the next year or so. I dont remember the exact amount but it was around $270k i believe total
$2k storage unit… ~$270k. Some people just get stupidly lucky.
Image source: meersta
#6
My dad invested in a Nokian tyres back around 94. But being foreign from a middle eastern country he spelt it wrong on the form you handed in in the post office where you bought stock in Sweden back in the 90s he baught Nokia stocks instead. It took a year before we discovered what he did. By that point mobiles exploded and he made some money. We told him to sell in case it might go down but he was adamant he wont sell unless he can buy a house and retire. He sold the stock literally when it was at its peak to the dollar by luck. Bought a house and retired at 50. But went back 2 year later and worked stacking shelves in a supermarket until 75. He didn’t need the money, he just wanted something to do.
Image source: Aware_Pomelo_8778
Sometimes, the lucky break is literally sitting right under your feet. In 2014, a California couple taking their dog for a walk on their property discovered over 1,000 gold coins buried in the ground.
Experts estimated the collection could be worth around $10 million, with some individual coins potentially fetching nearly $1 million. Imagine stepping outside for a normal walk with your dog and coming back home millions of dollars richer.
#7
Guy I worked with had a son who was a really good salesman. Anyone who worked in sales knows the kind of guy I mean – sales caps were invented for this guy. One day the company he worked for tried to pull some BS and he called their bluff and left.
The guy decided to open up his own business and asked his dad for some startup capital in exchange for a percentage of the company. My coworker didn’t really understand the numbers but he was at the end of his career and had some money saved up (the investment really wasn’t that much relative to his nest egg.) He said he was just willing to give the money because he wanted to support his son and had the ability to at that time.
The company did really well and soon that percentage was worth a lot. Like more than his retirement savings a lot. He enjoys a very fun retirement compared to the modest one he was planning.
Image source: MrFunktasticc
#8
Not totally overnight but over about 3 years. Friend in college late 2009 read about bitcoin and built a mining rig that he ran out of his dorm. Had tens of thousands of btc back when it was worth pennies, was convinced it was going to break 1k a coin and that he wasn’t selling until it did. .
Image source: Humble-Deer-9825
#9
A guy I worked with named Pierre had the company he started with a computer under his desk go public. E-Bay.
Image source: MagnifyingLens
You really never know what might turn up in your mailbox. Margaret Abbotts was in her late 60s when a letter from probate genealogists arrived in 2007. She nearly threw it away, assuming it was a scam, until she recognized the name of a half-sister she had never met.
The woman had gone without a will, and Margaret was her next of kin, leaving her with around £300,000 ($406,030). She paid off her mortgage, invested some of the money, and finally got to do some of the traveling she had dreamed about for years.
#10
Somebody I know started to flood the Amazon Kindle bookstore with low-quality ebooks. Because each book was only $0.99, they were able to make several million dollars before Amazon discovered and shut down the operation.
Image source: Some_Dragonfruit5429
#11
My buddy invested $3,000 into a random meme coin. He woke up and his investment 820x. 2.4M over night.
Image source: born_to_pleasure
#12
I knew someone from HS that worked for a little known video calling company called Zoom. He wasn’t a founder, but he was part of the originally hired team. We all know how much they exploded in value during Covid. Not sure if he’s still with the company, but he was posting pics of his Ferrari and lavish home at the time.
Image source: euvnairb
Of course, some people do not have to dig through their backyard at all. Sometimes, they get ridiculously lucky. Lottery winners are one of the most obvious examples, with a single ticket potentially turning an ordinary person into an overnight millionaire.
Research on major lottery winners has even found that this kind of luck can boost life satisfaction for years, which makes sense when you consider how much easier life can feel when you don’t have to worry so much about money.
#13
When I was a teenager, my boss came into some money. He wouldn’t explain anything to anyone, but word got around about his mint condition late 90s Porche 911 and his newly paid off house. We all scratched our heads.
20 years later, I worked with him again on a contract gig and he told me the story: at the old job, cash deposits were done on the first and third Monday of every month. However, because of his vacation, a federal holiday, then a local holiday, there was 2 months worth of cash in the safe instead of the usual 2 weeks.
He took it straight to a casino went to the roulette wheel and put it all on black. He won, then he bet it all again and won again. Before taxes, he had 8 months worth of our store’s cash flow (he wouldn’t ever say how much). He deposited exactly the right amount in the bank later that day.
He paid his taxes and said absolutely nothing for 20 years until the statute of limitations expired. I’m really not even sure what crime they could have charged him with. He was reckless and it certainly feels illegal to gamble with someone else’s money, but he made the deposit on time and nobody was harmed.
Image source: Nevermind04
#14
I had a friend who bought $1000 of bitcoin when they were less than $1 because he wanted to buy alpalca wool socks singly because he thought the idea of decentralized currency is cool. He spent like $15 on a few pairs, promptly forgot about the balance, and didn’t login to his wallet for some amount of time then came over to my house asking for advice because when Btc shot up he thought “hey I have some of those”.
They were worth $12m.
I didn’t even know what to do really other than tell him to put it in cold storage while he worked out how to sell them.
He is retired in Malta with his wife and kids. They are very pleasant people.
Image source: thisoneistobenaked
#15
I used to contribute to a newspaper in the 1990s and the editor was the guy I’d talk to when sending copy over the modem – because he liked tech.
One day he said, “I won’t be here next week. I’m retiring.”
I said I thought he was too young for that.
He replied, “My wife has inherited a chateau and estates in France so we’re moving there, and I’ll be learning French.”.
Image source: Warrambungle
An awkward part nobody talks about when you suddenly become rich is figuring out what to do with all that money. Alex Lasarev became a millionaire at 18 after discovering that his late mother had left him more than $1 million in assets. He went from living in a youth hostel to a luxury penthouse, bought a sports car, spent heavily on women, and invested in shares that tanked.
Before long, he had burned through the fortune. His story is a pretty wild example of how hard it can be to go from having very little to suddenly managing a huge amount of money, especially when you have never had to think about wealth on that scale before. There is a lot to learn about planning your finances, making smart choices, and knowing when not to spend just because you can.
#16
When I was in high school, bitcoin was new. A guy a grade below me (I was in 11th, he was in 10th) invested $2k in it. This was in 2011. The next year he started some sort of tech company. Dude cashed out on bitcoin a while ago and made millions, as well as making bank from his company. Not exactly overnight but he was retired by the time he was 25.
Image source: TheLampireVestat
#17
My grandma would sit with old people and take care of them. One man she sat with was a World War veteran that had no children or family. She took care of him and in his p*****g he left her the house and a very large sum of money.
Image source: yikesbro_
#18
A friend of mine decided to sell anime themed face masks on etsy at the start of the covid pandemic and it blew up.
Image source: shiny-beluga
Going from worrying about whether you can afford something to suddenly being able to buy it, and maybe even splurge a little, can be a huge mental adjustment. When you have always had to think twice before spending and count every penny, having a lot of money in your bank account can make it easy to lose your sense of what is actually reasonable.
When you get rich unexpectedly, figuring out how to live with that money, protect it, and make it last becomes a whole new challenge. Getting the money might take one lucky break, but keeping it around takes much more thought. Otherwise, that fortune can disappear almost as quickly as it arrived.
#19
Guy in my hometown won the BC jackpot of $80 million last year. Lotto wins are not taxed in Canada and you don’t claim them as income when you file taxes either.
Edit: today I learned while the principal amount is not taxed, any interest and equity earned WILL BE TAXED. that’s why it’s so important to see a finance professional immediately if you’re ever lucky enough to win the lotto. Dumping an entire $80M in a high interest savings account could definitely hurt in the long run.
Image source: Commercial-Winter151
#20
Worked for a wealthy family that left her a generous inheritance.
Image source: GlowInTheDarkSpaces
#21
Wasn’t technically overnight, but a gentleman I know who is a general contractor and land developer now, gave a buddy $100k to buy into a mining operation in the 80’s and then never heard from the guy again. Then in like 97-98 the dude showed up at his door with a check worth 8 figures and said he’d finally made it and was bought out by a huge mining conglomerate. The 8 figure check was what his initial $100k was worth 15 years later. But the guy I knew said he’d basically forgot about the money by that point and thought it was lost forever.
Image source: styrofoamladder
Still, getting a huge amount of money does not automatically mean every problem in your life disappears. A large study of Swedish lottery winners found that big financial wins led to lasting improvements in overall life satisfaction, particularly because people felt better about their financial situation.
But the researchers also found much smaller effects on happiness and mental health, with those changes not statistically significant. This means having more money can make you feel more satisfied with your life, especially when it reduces financial stress. Still, it is not a guaranteed shortcut to feeling happier about everything else.
#22
The father of a guy i went to university with invented the space to put an ad on the gas pump handle. Got the company valued at 300 million usd and sold it. The value of course tanked some time later.
Image source: East0n
#23
Her company was sold to IBM in 19something for stock. She was a secratary since they started and was granted 10% of the company when they sold. Handed it a big firm’s managed funds and forgot about it. Unpon retirement looked at her earnings.
Hundred million or so. Sure it wasn’t technically overnight but it was to her.
I really knew her son, who inherited 50mil in the 80’s and turned it into something like 200mil while living modestly and donating very large sums to charities.
Image source: mercurywaxing
#24
A friend of mine developed a piece of production tracking software that he sold to Kyocera for a couple million dollars.
Then he turned into a huge a*****e, ghosted everyone, and bought a house on like a hundred acres way out in the middle of the desert in New Mexico. I don’t know how much has left, but he burned through quite a lot of it those first several months after the check cleared. As far as I know, he’s still out there on his weird lonely desert compound.
Image source: airfryerfuntime
That is why we cannot look away from stories like these. It is fun to imagine what we would do if our own random stroke of luck arrived tomorrow. Would you keep working? Travel the world? Buy the house you have always wanted? Hide the money from everyone and pretend nothing happened?
It is exciting to imagine an ordinary day taking a very unexpected turn, and these stories let us picture what it would feel like if that day happened to us.
#25
I have some very smart software and finance friends who teamed up on a small fintech venture earlier this year on a whim. They’ve made $10M since March.
Image source: vanillarice24
#26
Went to high school with a guy who saved actress Brook Shields from drowning. He received a huge award from her Hollywood agent firm. He blew a huge chunk of it by hiring Van Halen to play at his birthday party.
Image source: mooman413
#27
I once knew a guy who had incredibly wealthy parents that p****d away when he was young. He inherited land in the south of England and sold it for roughly £600m
Not quite becoming rich from nothing, but it was the most money I’ll ever know anyone make in a day.
Image source: oovis
While most of us are probably not going to discover a chest of gold in the garden tomorrow morning, there is still something oddly comforting about these stories. They remind us that life doesn’t always follow the plan in our heads, and that anything is possible.
Now the real question is, what would you do if you stumbled into some serious money tomorrow? Tell us in the comments, and share the wildest way you have ever seen someone suddenly come into money!
#28
Anyone who bought a s****y 1500 sq ft tract house in Silicon Valley in the 90s or earlier for less than $200k.
Image source: Logical_Mix_4627
#29
A co worker was passing around asking if we wanted to buy a lottery ticket together. Had to pitch in 5$. She didn’t look very trustworthy. The type of face you can’t trust with a 5$. So no one did. And guess what …. She won… a million dollar.
She stopped coming to work. There was a joke going around the she won the money and she left the country.
Left it at that…. No one knew what happened. Just that she quit.
Few years later someone found her on Instagram and we figured out that’s exactly what happen. She seem happy. Plenty of Botox and tan for some reason.
I regret not putting in that 5$ 🤬.
Image source: Icy_Pomegranate_5113
#30
My uncle lives in Washington and read about a local computer company that was making waves. He decided to take everything he had and invest in Microsoft without telling his wife.
Fast forward 35ish years. He d**s and his kids find out he left all his shares to them. My three cousins were all young adults and some in college. They became instantly wealthy without ever suspecting anything.
Image source: _mbals
#31
I knew a guy that went to apply for a job at target years ago. One of the questions on the application was about race and was illegal. He walked out with the application, sued and won a couple million.
Image source: anon
#32
Myself. Not rich by any means, but definitely acquired an unexpected chunk of change in a highly unconventional method.
Two years ago, my wife and I attended a championship playoff game for our city’s professional Lacrosse team. At every game, there’s a 50/50 raffle, with the pot usually ending somewhere around $20k (10k take home for the winner).
Since the team was one playoff game away from making the championship round, this particular 50/50 finished just shy of $50k. I digitally purchased 200 tickets for $40 and thought nothing of it. Once the 50/50 was over, I began checking my numbers. The guy in the seat behind us physically bought his tickets and we could hear him saying, “no,” “nope,” “d**n it,” etc.
I scoured my numbers and didn’t find the winning number either. However, my wife took my phone and did a second check. Turns out, I was the winning ticketholder for the 50/50. I remember doing my best to remain as calm as possible. My wife and I quietly got out of our seats and left – we told our friends we had an important matter that just came up.
Once we were out of the main arena, we hauled a*s downstairs to customer relations wherein my winning number was validated and confirmed. A week later, I received a letter from the organization, as well as a check for just under $25k.
Upon depositing the check, we immediately stored half of it in our joint account for IRS/tax paying purposes and then used the remaining half on home improvement projects, including a paver patio for which we’d been saving for months.
So like I said, not remotely close to rich, but it did change things for us overnight with regards to paying for the home projects.
Image source: phlostonsparadise123
#33
Guy sold an app he made in college for something like $200k. He yolo’d half of it into crypto. He’s now worth something like $30m.
Image source: leros
#34
I worked for the guy after he got his wealth but basically here’s how the story I was told went. When he was in college him and two friends invented a table top game that is now very famous. The guy wanted to take it around and try to sell it but the two friends who he created it with had no interest. So he paid them out what they thought would be fair and he took soul ownership of the idea. Wound up selling it for a ridiculous amount plus residuals. He retired and lived an insanely cushey life while the two friends did not. One of them wound up offing himself presumably due to regret.
Image source: Level_Source3336
#35
Story time:
This client comes in to get a loan to buy a new home. He has a house that was being bought by the airport because it was at the end of the runway and they wanted to lengthen.
House was only worth 150k but they were offering 250k to make it fast. He only owes 50k
I asked him if he’s married for paperwork reasons and he says ‘sorta.’ Is she on title? No.
Wife left him for another guy, but he never got around to filing for divorce and neither did she.
I tell him he needs to go file immediately before she finds out about this $200k windfall.
He calls her, says he want to divorce, tells her why, and she files first and claims half. Her lawyer puts claim on home as marital property and it gets tied up. Deal to sell stalls until court settles ownership.
He can’t move out of the house till divorce is finished. They get agree to split everything and a certain way and set a court date.
His STBX celebrates by getting a tummy tuck and b**b job. D**s. Divorce never settled. She never updated paperwork.
He gets her life insurance, her 401k, her work provided survivor benefits, bank accounts, everything.
Court dismisses case. He is to go complete the sell the next week. A tree falls through the home and destroys it.
He gets the insurance check. Asks the buyer representative if they need him to fix it. They say no. Just complete the deal because the whole mess has taken so long it’s the last thing needed before they can start.
He made over a million dollars in the span of a few months. 200k from the house sell, 150k from insurance, 500k life insurance, and all the rest was another 200k.
All I kept thinking about was I needed to get a will and make sure never be so lazy as to not do the paperwork.
Image source: RandomlyJim
#36
My grandma d**d and was the last of my grandparents in London. My dad’s sister (aunty) had the keys to the house. We lived in Yorkshire. By the time my dad arrived the house had been stripped, wills had been changed plus other things and I think they walked away with £2m ish.
Image source: SpudgunDaveHedgehog
#37
Real Estate in 1999 and again in 2009.
My neighbor was a handyman and wife worked in a deli. He went all in on $45k fixer upper condos. Now worth $500,000 each.
He would repaint them, new kitchen/bathrooms, flooring. The rents paid for the mortgages. Over a couple years, he went to acquire 10 of these units.
Then as they appreciated, the bank allowed him to borrow more money… he put it into a commercial property that had 8 ground units, and medical offices above. That property went from $1m in 2009 to $12m now. land value.
It was crazy to see his success cause I remember him outlining it clearly to me that I shouldn’t buy a new car and instead pick up these $45k apartments.
Image source: Kekafuch
#38
New this guy who worked in research not making jack then he got into fortnite map making and got players using his maps . He quit his job to focus on it full time and even claimed he was making 30k a month and no one in the discord believed him until he would regularely post ” Bought new car” ” bought new house” . easily made millions.
Image source: UnhappyReindear
#39
His cousin founded two digital currencies. He is a billionaire and gave his whole family (including cousins) millions. .
Image source: Can-Correct
#40
I used to work at a company that had a huge sales culture, where rewards were given for performance in really visible ways. Beat a sales metric, you get rewarded with scratch-off lottery tickets that you’re supposed to scratch off right there.
One guy got a stack of them for getting some really positive feedback for impressing a VIP at another company. Another beat his goal for the month by double digits. Another got a few for being “most improved” or “sticking with it” while getting low numbers.
They have a monthly lunch, and each salesman scratches theirs off and the guy who had the terrible numbers turned out to win millions. He went out to an attorney, got the money collected and by the end of the week had announced to the department in an email that he now had enough to retire. The next guy got $40, and threatened to quit…though I’m still not really sure what he wanted the company to do.
Corporate quietly banned lottery tickets as prizes, and the guy who won kept working, but in another department, where the hours were much easier.
Image source: 3Grilledjalapenos
#41
I know a guy that was a sleaze and no one really liked him, but he had some money and so he invested $150,000 in a start up. A few years later he was worth 10’s of millions of dollars and the guy he invested in was on the 30 under 30.
Even crazier, was they agreed to give 1% of profits to the photographer and social media guy. They started on social media but it quickly evolved away from that and so the social media guy had to do almost nothing. He was pulling in $25k-$40k every month without lifting a finger.
Image source: protossaccount
#42
Hit a slot machine for $2 million.
Image source: Fantastic-Edge-678
#43
Guy i use to work with is a programmer and got into crypto and was a lead developer on a project that blew up several months ago
He made about 100k
You can absolutely print money in crypto, he only does this full time. Last i saw was him flexing a fancy watch.
Image source: TalentlessNoob
#44
This guy was already kind of rich.
Saw the price of used Ocean Containers in 2008 and went “That’s too cheap, heck I could melt them and make money”.
Bought a bunch of them and stacked them in an equipment yard he owned. Started renting them out. Sold the business in 2015 for enough to retire.
Image source: adultdaycare81
#45
My mom, did well for herself for years but then she sold her company and profited in the 10s of millions after taxes and legal fees. Took about 14 years of building up the company and then another 10-20 years in consulting/the industry making connections before that though.
Image source: JefferyTheQuaxly
#46
I worked for a big company that acquired a startup software business in a cash deal. The business had struggled in its early days, so their lawn care guy took payment in stock options. We had to find him to give him a check for a life-changing amount of money.
Image source: frowawayduh
#47
Not overnight. But I know a person who got an entry level job with a now major global company in the late 90s. I think their base pay was under $40k a year (if I recall correctly)… But, back in that era they received stock grants with their yearly bonus. They, at the advice of a friend, just ignored these small grants and continued to grind for some 20 years. Over that time the options split many times as the company grew exponentially. They now live in a multi million home and have a solid retirement on the horizon.
Image source: Peacemaker1855
#48
A dude I used to know went all-in during the Gamestop/AMC/Doge Coin “meme stock” craze. He put absolutely all of the money he had saved up for college tuition into it. I think he did something with options trading
He retired at the ripe old age of 18 and bought a very expensive lakefront house and a bunch of luxury cars. I haven’t been on Instagram in years, but I’d imagine he’s still posting pictures from his multi-month vacations to Europe and of McLarens.
Image source: bbbbbthatsfivebees
#49
My son dumped $25k into SafeMoon pre-release. It turned into $2 million. He pulled out a chunk, paid loans, bought a house and a dog… but got greedy and left the rest to ride. And of course it was a gigantic rug pull. But for a while he was a multimillionaire.
Image source: LankyGuitar6528
#50
I won’t say overnight, but really freaking fast.
A cousin of mine started a craft beer/yeast company as a passion project with a buddy of his from college. Originally, my cousin went to be a patent lawyer, but ended up hating it. Got into the craft beer game, pedestrian beginnings- then the company exploded in the late 2010s, took a very brief dive at the start of COVID, and then exploded in growth in late 2020 and 2021.
My cousin is very smart and saw that the writing was on the wall in how aggressively the alcohol market was regressing, especially in the craft beer realm, and he sold the company at peak valuation and made millions.
Image source: Luke5119
#51
Not exactly overnight, but my highschool physics teacher was a starving college student ( like not eating in days) and was thinking about dropping out. His roommate came running in one day and said “They’ll give you $100 if you switch your major to geophysics!” Without knowing even what it was he ran down and changed his major. He used the money to buy some groceries. He ended up loving physics and got hired directly after graduating to a big oil company to find oil. He was really good at it, ended up making millions.
Image source: ZipbugDev
#52
He had some book in his jacket pocket and he kept pulling it out and was winning horse race after horse race. Became a millionaire overnight. He eventually married his high school sweetheart and owns some big high-rise where a clocktower used to be. Hope he’s doing alright.
Image source: JackieChanGC
#53
My uncle worked for a guy that bought a piece of land at an auction for 50 million thinking it was 50 THOUSAND (his life savings). Just as he realized what he’d done and before he spoke the officials, somebody drives up and pays him 53 million on the spot.
Image source: Fangpyre
#54
This was back in the 1990s. Somebody I know had just graduated and was working for a tech startup. The company had very little money, so he got paid a lot in sweat equity. The company got bought, and he ended up with equity in the new company. Then the new company got bought, and they handed him a cheque for $7M.
Image source: khendron
#55
Guy’s wife cheated and left him while he was in jail. She got the house, car, etc. It was about 500k worth of stuff. He owned a small part of the company where he worked. The guys liked him so they covered for him while he was in jail for about a year. After he got out, after about a year, the company sold and he got $12,000,000 + 200k a year to stay on for a couple more years.
Image source: Lucky_Serve8002
#56
When I was a broke apprentice. A buddy of mine asked me if I’d like to put 200 dollars on some crypto coin. At the time it would have been hundreds of millions of the coins . I declined because 1 I knew nothing about crypto and 2 I really needed all my money .. about 3 years later it hit big (doge) he was an instant multimillionaire. He promptly changed his number, deleted all social media and moved to Hawaii. I still kick myself in the a*s about that one.
Image source: rjtoca821
#57
Me.
I got injured at work 8 months ago and can’t work anymore. Debilitating enough that I can’t do my job of standing on my feet all day, or even sitting upright for a majority of my day. Settling at the end the month for $68k
Not the most insane but it’s a crazy amount of money for me considering that’s about 2 years wages. Now just need to figure out how to invest it to not go broke in 2 years.
Image source: oofty_goofty_
#58
College friend talked his way into a sales position for an international firm. Now he makes 6 figures traveling with clients in Asia selling them on whatever service his company does.
Turns out, if you are able to pick up on social cues and are a fun person to talk to no matter the occasion, anything is possible… I feel like my introverted, socially awkward self missed out on tons of opportunities. Didn’t help also that I was a weed burnout alcoholic at the time too.
Image source: Cheetodude625
#59
I met a lottery winner years ago. It was such a wild story and he was so chill. He won $22m in the California lottery.
Image source: sawtooth1649
#60
My first grade teacher won the lottery. It was around $130 million I believe. She finished out the year and then her whole family moved to California.
Image source: Charming-Fig-2544
#61
Wasn’t anyone I know directly but my friend and his parents. When he (we) was eight, he got sick and he needed a blood transfusion and surgery. In the emergency, the doctors made the call to proceed after they couldn’t get ahold of the parents. Turns out, they were Jehovah’s witnesses and they sued the hospital because a blood transfusion was “unclean” or something and they got a few million in settlement. They remodeled their house, bought a brand new mustang saleen…everything. it only wasn’t until we were in our teens that it hit us (and him most of all) that the only reason they were rich is cause his parents said in court and on the evening news they would rather him be d**d. He did not turn out ok.
Image source: anon
#62
Had a buddy that bought Doge Coin as a joke back in 2015 or 2016 when it was tens-of-thousands of a cent.
He did it as a joke and would toss around Doge to people for dumb stuff. Answer a question; here’s 4000 doge. Share a funny meme; 3000 coming your way.
He told us how much he spent at one point and it was a few hundred dollars.
He sold it all when it was at its peak. I estimate that he sold 24m dollars worth.
Image source: balsamicpork
#63
I know one of the original bitcoin Stanford guys. He’s in his mid thirties. In his early 20s he bought a few thousand of them. He’s rich as f**k now. Crazy thing is, he doesn’t actually own any physical goods. He just travels the world staying in the best hotels eating the best food.
Image source: maybetoomuchrum
#64
IDK about CRAZY, necessarily, but the single worst human being I’ve ever met was on my sports team in college. I don’t know a single person that can stand being around him, and most of us openly hate him and talk s**t directly to his face.
This was all in college.
Then he chose 2 startups in a row to work for that IMMEDIATELY blew up and got acquired. Like within months…
He’s worth north of $50M, has a beautiful family and home, and is at a third startup that…sadly…looks to be doing really well.
Terrible human. Real piece of s**t. But d**n can he spot a unicorn…
And this isn’t me being a hater. I tried that startup grind and chose 3 REALLY bad ones in a row. He clearly is smart. But man f**k that guy.
Image source: sprout92
#65
Friend of mine lost her mom, dad and grandmother in a car accident. Between the inheritance, the insurance and the lawsuit from the trucking company of the truck that hit them she became a multi millionaire. She’s still a very lovely person, the money didn’t change her.
Image source: laxrat22
#66
My uncle’s neighbor won the lottery twice in the same year by buying tickets with the same numbers. Ended up buying a whole street of houses and still plays every week.
Image source: RevolutionaryHead550
#67
Minecraft.
It was still a small game, but two things happened at the same time.
First, the authentication sever shat the bed, so Notch opened it for all players over the weekend, without having to buy the game.
Second, Penny Arcade dann a comic about the game.
I’d been hearing about it for a while, but never pulled the trigger. Seeing the PA made me go look at it again, and saw the free weekend. Free bring a good price, I gave it a shot and played all weekend.
According to Notch, he fixed up the authentication problem, switched back to paid customers only, and went to bed.
Woke up the next morning a millionaire. Some of it was my money, as I had gotten hooked.
Image source: TotalNonsense0
#68
Friend of mine gambled his college tuition that his parents paid him (instead of paying it directly) every week on football or basketball. Basically doubled his money every year. He put all of the winnings into some energy company that he used and believed in. Made over a million dollars before we graduated.
Image source: wuhter
#69
I know a home girl who sold used socks. She once got about 10k to wear them during workouts for a week prior to mailing them in ziplocks and dry ice overseas….
Image source: FortheredditLOLz
#70
A college friend got hired by his brother’s start up which then sold for a few million and he personally got rich off the deal. He thinks people who are poor aren’t working hard enough.
Image source: kittymeow0710
#71
Doctor f****d up working on my friend for scoliosis surgery. Cut his spinal cord and paralyzed him from the waist down. Was about a $4M payout.
Image source: Massive-Rate-2011
#72
AMC stock pump, a friend of a friend got a bunch of call options which made him over 100k in a few days then bought put options for the crash which brought him to 1M,
I turned about $250 into 10k but his story still amazes me.
Image source: Akira-Rabbit
#73
A person who used bitcoin in the early 2010s to buy hard d***s on the dark web sobered up, forgot how to access their wallet, and then years later, I think in the pandemic or right before it; remembered how to access it and the money was in the mid six figures.
Image source: DorianGraysPassport
#74
He does smutt audio and posts dark fantasy thirst traps aimed at booktokers. .
Image source: Scarred5
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