59 Cozy Balcony Decorating Ideas

There’s no better place than a balcony to bring the outside into your apartment. Most European flats are small, and the balconies are even smaller, but it doesn’t have to feel claustrophobic. In fact, it can be very cozy indeed if you put some time into redecorating it properly.

Well thought-out decorating ideas can turn a balcony into an urban oasis full of greenery, or it can turn to be your favorite reading nook, at least for the summer. And of course, great balcony ideas can make your gallery the most popular hangout place for you and your crew!

We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of the coziest balconies we could find to give you all the inspiration you need to refine your home decor. Even I was inspired by these small balcony ideas to turn mine into something unusual after seeing these pics! Does your balcony already look this awesome? Then don’t hesitate to add your image to the list! I’ll be sure to add my own once…once I’m finished with the home decorating it, that is.

#1 Cozy Boho Hammock

Image source: vinstage.tumblr.com

#2 Cozy Balcony

#3 Balcony With A View

Image source: sirenuse.it

#4 A Place To Read

59 Cozy Balcony Decorating Ideas

#5 Modern Chic

Image source: decorlovers.net

#6 Cozy Balcony

Image source: home.of.a.citymom

#7 Perfectly Dreamy Balcony

#8 Everything’s Cozier With A Cat

Image source: ly ly ly

#9 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Ikea

#10 Clean And Cozy

#11 A Place To Relax

Image source: KZ Designs

#12 Bright And Colorful

Image source: design-homes.ru

#13 Perfect Spot

Image source: Юрий и Василина

#14 Green Balcony

Image source: Camila Costa

#15 Minimal Balcony

Image source: jesbaker

#16 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Ikea

#17 Sun Room

Image source: historiasdecasa.com.br

#18 Cozy Balcony For Sunset Viewings

Image source: stadshem.se

#19 Personal Oasis

Image source: Ikea

#20 Dinner Under The Stars

Image source: Ikea

#21 Cozy Balcony

Image source: lynneknowlton.com

#22 Cozy Balcony

Image source: IKEA

#23 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Lucy Williams

#24 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Nuevo Estilo

#25 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Hôtel Plaza Athéné

#26 Cozy Balcony

Image source: nord27

#27 Cozy Balcony

Image source: stadshem.se

#28 Adorable Small Balcony With Green Accents

Image source: adorable-home.com

#29 Cozy Balcony

Image source: stadshem.se

#30 Cozy Balcony

Image source: stadshem.se

#31 Cozy Balcony

#32 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Sarah Widman

#33 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Trent Hultgren

#34 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Ikea

#35 Sunny Rooftop Balcony

Image source: adorable-home.com

#36 Cozy Balcony

#37 Cozy Balcony

Image source: myparadissi.com

#38 Cozy Balcony

Image source: stadshem.se

#39 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Judit

#40 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Leroy Merlin

#41 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Michelle

#42 Cozy Balcony

Image source: design.mk

#43 Cozy Balcony

Image source: alvhemmakleri.se

#44 Cozy Balcony

Image source: innerstadsspecialisten.se

#45 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Ikea

#46 Cozy Balcony

#47 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Matt

#48 Cozy Balcony

Image source: design.mk

#49 Cozy Balcony

#50 Cozy Balcony

Image source: Ikea

#51 Cozy Balcony

Image source: bye9design.com

#52 Cosy Balcony

Image source: mirmetalla

#53 Cozy Balcony

Image source: rephormhaus.de

#54 Our Little Paradise

#55 Garden On Balcony

Image source: mayertrade.com.ua

#56 Big Terrace

Image source: mayertrade.com.ua

#57 Almost Summer In Paris

#58 Põhja-Tallinn

#59 My Reading/Crocheting/Knitting Nook..love It..

