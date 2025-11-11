59 Cozy Balcony Decorating Ideas

There’s no better place than a balcony to bring the outside into your apartment. Most European flats are small, and the balconies are even smaller, but it doesn’t have to feel claustrophobic. In fact, it can be very cozy indeed if you put some time into redecorating it properly.
Well thought-out decorating ideas can turn a balcony into an urban oasis full of greenery, or it can turn to be your favorite reading nook, at least for the summer. And of course, great balcony ideas can make your gallery the most popular hangout place for you and your crew!
We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of the coziest balconies we could find to give you all the inspiration you need to refine your home decor. Even I was inspired by these small balcony ideas to turn mine into something unusual after seeing these pics! Does your balcony already look this awesome? Then don’t hesitate to add your image to the list! I’ll be sure to add my own once…once I’m finished with the home decorating it, that is.
#1 Cozy Boho Hammock
Image source: vinstage.tumblr.com
#2 Cozy Balcony
#3 Balcony With A View
Image source: sirenuse.it
#4 A Place To Read
#5 Modern Chic
Image source: decorlovers.net
#6 Cozy Balcony
Image source: home.of.a.citymom
#7 Perfectly Dreamy Balcony
#8 Everything’s Cozier With A Cat
Image source: ly ly ly
#9 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Ikea
#10 Clean And Cozy
#11 A Place To Relax
Image source: KZ Designs
#12 Bright And Colorful
Image source: design-homes.ru
#13 Perfect Spot
Image source: Юрий и Василина
#14 Green Balcony
Image source: Camila Costa
#15 Minimal Balcony
Image source: jesbaker
#16 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Ikea
#17 Sun Room
Image source: historiasdecasa.com.br
#18 Cozy Balcony For Sunset Viewings
Image source: stadshem.se
#19 Personal Oasis
Image source: Ikea
#20 Dinner Under The Stars
Image source: Ikea
#21 Cozy Balcony
Image source: lynneknowlton.com
#22 Cozy Balcony
Image source: IKEA
#23 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Lucy Williams
#24 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Nuevo Estilo
#25 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Hôtel Plaza Athéné
#26 Cozy Balcony
Image source: nord27
#27 Cozy Balcony
Image source: stadshem.se
#28 Adorable Small Balcony With Green Accents
Image source: adorable-home.com
#29 Cozy Balcony
Image source: stadshem.se
#30 Cozy Balcony
Image source: stadshem.se
#31 Cozy Balcony
#32 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Sarah Widman
#33 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Trent Hultgren
#34 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Ikea
#35 Sunny Rooftop Balcony
Image source: adorable-home.com
#36 Cozy Balcony
#37 Cozy Balcony
Image source: myparadissi.com
#38 Cozy Balcony
Image source: stadshem.se
#39 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Judit
#40 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Leroy Merlin
#41 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Michelle
#42 Cozy Balcony
Image source: design.mk
#43 Cozy Balcony
Image source: alvhemmakleri.se
#44 Cozy Balcony
Image source: innerstadsspecialisten.se
#45 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Ikea
#46 Cozy Balcony
#47 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Matt
#48 Cozy Balcony
Image source: design.mk
#49 Cozy Balcony
#50 Cozy Balcony
Image source: Ikea
#51 Cozy Balcony
Image source: bye9design.com
#52 Cosy Balcony
Image source: mirmetalla
#53 Cozy Balcony
Image source: rephormhaus.de
#54 Our Little Paradise
#55 Garden On Balcony
Image source: mayertrade.com.ua
#56 Big Terrace
Image source: mayertrade.com.ua
#57 Almost Summer In Paris
#58 Põhja-Tallinn
#59 My Reading/Crocheting/Knitting Nook..love It..
