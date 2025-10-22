Work Drama Ensues When A Man Asks His Coworker Why She Wears Makeup All The Time

It’s all well and good to be mindful when just chatting at work, but it can at times be hard to pin down exactly where lines are. As it turns out, saying the wrong thing at work is going to have lasting consequences, so it’s best to err on the side of caution. But what if your coworker keeps running their mouth and doesn’t get the hint?
A man asked the internet if he was wrong to ask his coworker why she wears makeup all the time after she kept commencing on him wearing hats. We got in touch with the man who made the post and he was kind enough to share some more details.
Having a coworker comment on one’s appearance is generally not normal at work
But one man thought he maybe went too far when he clapped back
It’s best to just stay professional
Bored Panda got in touch with the man who made the post and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. First of all, we wanted to know if there were any updates. “Nope not really, I’m just keeping my distance now. Since the verdict was Everyone Sucks, I felt equally as justified and guilty I guess. But I’m not going to lose sleep over it.” He also shared his thoughts on why the post got so popular. “Well I think it hits a nerve with a lot of people both main statements said by both party’s. Tit for tat as they’re saying in the comments. However I think the added layer of work definitely brought more of a discussion with hats and makeup for sure.”
We also asked if there were some comments he found useful. “Yeah! I even agreed with one of the ESH verdicts. They explained it out clearly on why we were both in the wrong, how we acted out of emotion and how it could’ve been handled. However, we’re also human so I appreciate the responses of people stating that understanding how the conversation played out. Some NTA responses were funny to read and some YTA responses were enlightening about hats and makeup in people’s workplaces. Overall yes, it was seeing all sides was enlightening,” he shared.
We spend a significant portion of our waking hours at work, which means our colleagues often become a second family of sorts, although it’s best to note take that notion too far, no matter what management wants you to think. But unlike your actual family who has to tolerate your questionable opinions about pineapple on pizza (where it belongs), workplace relationships require a bit more finesse. Mastering the art of casual conversation with coworkers can make your nine to five significantly more enjoyable while keeping you firmly on the right side of professional boundaries.
Let’s start with the golden rule of workplace chitchat: keep it light, keep it positive, and when in doubt, move on, or just talk about the weather. There’s a reason meteorological discussions have become the universal fallback conversation. Sometimes the only way to win is to not play. Nobody gets offended by your take on whether it might rain on Thursday. Safe topics include weekend plans, recent movies or shows, local restaurants, hobbies, and yes, the eternal favorite of complaining about the office coffee. These conversations build rapport without venturing into dangerous territory.
It can be deceptively easy to overshare or just say the wrong thing
Speaking of dangerous territory, there are several conversational landmines to avoid. Politics and religion top the list of topics that can transform a friendly chat into an awkward standoff faster than you can say “let’s agree to disagree.” Even if you think you’ve found your ideological soulmate in accounting, remember that offices have ears and memories. What feels like a private conversation today could become tomorrow’s HR intervention.
Personal health details, relationship drama, and family conflicts fall into the “too much information” category. Your coworker asking “how was your weekend” is not an invitation to detail your digestive issues or your messy breakup. Keep responses friendly but filtered. Similarly, avoid being the office gossip. That juicy rumor about the intern and the sales manager might be entertaining, but spreading it makes you untrustworthy and could have serious consequences for everyone involved.
Read the room and respect boundaries, even if, like in this story, someone else doesn’t. Just because this coworker was being annoying, that isn’t a good reason to escalate. Some people love chatting throughout the day, while others prefer to keep conversations minimal and focus on work. Neither approach is wrong. If someone gives short answers or returns quickly to their desk, they’re probably not being rude, they’re just busy or more introverted. Don’t take it personally.
Finally, practice inclusive conversation. If you’re chatting in a group, avoid inside jokes that exclude others or conversations that make anyone feel left out. The workplace should feel welcoming to everyone, and casual conversations set the tone for that culture. Mastering workplace small talk isn’t about being fake or overly cautious. It’s about being considerate, building genuine connections within appropriate boundaries, and creating a pleasant environment where everyone feels comfortable. Do it well, and you’ll find work becomes not just more tolerable but genuinely enjoyable.
