Hey Pandas, Share A Food You Hated When You Were A Little Kid But Love Now (Closed)

by

I hated butter because of the texture and was shocked when my mom said she put butter on my pasta, I thought she was lying until I saw her put butter on it. Was absolutely mortified!

#1

I hated, like really really hated egg yolk as a little one and would only eat the white part of it, but now I find them delicious in boiled eggs, bull’s eye etc.!

#2

Cheese.
I hated cheese when I was young but pizza smelt so nice so I tried it and really liked it. So at first it was only cooked cheese I liked. Now it is any cheese apart from blue cheese.
That’s the end of my cheesy story. 🍕🧀

#3

Hated cauliflower because the way it was cooked in my school lunch made it impossible to swallow down without a gulp of water. Now some cauliflower is great

#4

Mushrooms and donuts. I don’t know what was wrong with me.

#5

asparagus
cabbage rolls
spinach

#6

Kimchi. My parents aren’t Korean they’re Russian but they love cooking food from a bunch of different countries. My dad introduced my mom to kimchi and they would buy it at h-mart and stink up the apartment. I hadn’t really tried it i just hated it from the smell. My mom started making her own kimchi and i tried it and loved it and i hardly notice the smell anymore and im obsessed.

#7

Guacamole. I distinctly remember at a very young age being offered some by my aunt. I declined calling it swamp dip. Fast forward to my 20th year of existence and I purchase a Monterey Jack Chicken Soft Taco at Taco Bell and it changed my life.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
