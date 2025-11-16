Together, But Apart: This Couple Travels The World Separately (70 Pics)

While most of us have been getting used to things being remote for the last two years, Becca and Dan are true professionals at this point. The couple started dating long-distance in 2015 and have been traveling around the world… separately as well!

For their trips, they came up with a special “half-half photo” concept that they post on Instagram. “In this account, we would share our photos from where we both were, and put them together to make one photo. It was a way for us to stay connected to each other, while we were very far apart,” Becca and Dan say on their website.

Scroll down to see the creative ways in which this happy couple has been combining their experiences.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | halfhalftravel.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
