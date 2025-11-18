“Crazy” Woman Jumps In Front Of Vehicle So Her Husband Can Cut In Line

A woman navigating the bustling streets of Singapore decided that patience was not in her playbook.
Her actions, which were caught on camera, have since sparked widespread debate online, with many calling her “crazy” for what unfolded next.
In dashcam footage that quickly went viral, the defiant passenger was seen leaping out of her car in the middle of a slow-moving line of vehicles.
With no regard for her safety or anyone else’s, she boldly planted herself in front of another car, determined to create a shortcut for her own vehicle.
The audacious commuter, exuding an air of authority, firmly stood in front of the car and signaled her partner to cut into the lane. The driver she obstructed, Elexio Kim, filmed the bizarre encounter and shared it on Facebook.
In a jaw-dropping move, the defiant passenger boldly blocked a car in a slow-moving traffic lane
“It was the weirdest thing I have ever encountered on the road. I never knew people like that existed,” said Elexio Kim, who shared the video on Facebook after the incident where the woman refused to take her hand off his bonnet.
The Daily Mail claimed it was the woman’s husband behind the wheel.
Elexio’s video garnered 4.6 million views, and the comments section was flooded with more than 2.3K remarks.
“When you’re a lousy driver, you get your old mom/wife to hold traffic for you,” one joked while another said, “SLQ1226C. The driver really needs to go back to driving school.”
“Y’all really cute 叻 play off the car,” read a translation of Elexio’s caption as he shared the video along with the car’s number”
“Such dedication, willing to sacrifice, she’s a keeper,” another said about the woman.
Some pointed out how she was not only endangering her own life but also putting others’ safety at risk.
“I would have been seething for letting her walk away like that for violating my vehicle and for putting me at risk…” another said. “many better ways to ask for a favour or settle the dispute… this is one of the most absurd ways of doing it… and she is inviting danger to herself and others too…”
