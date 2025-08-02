What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

by

Long-distance relationships aren’t easy, but love has a way of finding its own path, even across countries and time zones. That’s something Emi, a young artist from Germany, knows all too well. She and her boyfriend Bry, who lives in Mexico, have been navigating their long-distance relationship for years, turning their shared experiences into sweet, emotional, and honest comics.

Through her art, Emi captures the joy of reunions, the sadness of goodbyes, and everything in between. Her comics speak to couples who are going through the same struggles, reminding them they’re not alone. Whether you’re in a long-distance relationship or just love heartfelt stories, these comics will probably touch your heart.

More info: Instagram

#1

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#2

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#3

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#4

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#5

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#6

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#7

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#8

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#9

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#10

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#11

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#12

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#13

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#14

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#15

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#16

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#17

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#18

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#19

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#20

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#21

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#22

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#23

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#24

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#25

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#26

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#27

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

#28

What Long-Distance Love Really Looks Like, Shown In 28 Honest Comics

Image source: longdistance_comics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Listen to The Horrifying Sound An Aztec Death Whistle Makes
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2018
Is The Show “The Proof is Out There” Fake?
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2021
Olivia Pope’s Best One-Liners On “Scandal”
3 min read
Dec, 24, 2021
Perhaps Mama June Should Have Never Had Her Own Show in the First Place
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2020
This Animatronic Abraham Lincoln Is Pretty Amazing
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2017
Bryan Fuller Joins The Vampire Chronicles TV Series
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.