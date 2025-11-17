“Two HR Ladies Who Don’t Hold Back”: 30 Of The Funniest Memes From This IG Page

If there is one busy bee in a standard office, it is definitely the person responsible for Human Resources. This rather broad name for a department encompasses such a smorgasbord of different tasks, it is quite impressive they are all often handled by just a few people.
The obvious to-dos are, of course, hiring and firing. But then, there’s also everything in between. Handling vacations, medical leave, payments, bonuses, and all the employee records are usually on their plate. And let’s not forget about employee management, which is like being the social worker of the office.
All of this to say that the HR department has quite a lot of responsibilities. So, no wonder they have plenty of meme-worthy workplace jokes.
Kristina and Jazmine are two HR ladies that “don’t hold back.” They run an Instagram account called BakedHR with over 11,500 followers where they share the truths on HR while eating baked treats. The following list contains the top-notch HR-related memes that will make all the HR professionals feel seen. Scroll down and enjoy!
#1
Image source: bakedhr
#2
Image source: bakedhr
#3
Image source: bakedhr
#4
Image source: bakedhr
#5
Image source: bakedhr
#6
Image source: bakedhr
#7
Image source: bakedhr
#8
Image source: bakedhr
#9
Image source: bakedhr
#10
Image source: bakedhr
#11
Image source: bakedhr
#12
Image source: bakedhr
#13
Image source: bakedhr
#14
Image source: bakedhr
#15
Image source: bakedhr
#16
Image source: bakedhr
#17
Image source: bakedhr
#18
Image source: bakedhr
#19
Image source: bakedhr
#20
Image source: bakedhr
#21
Image source: bakedhr
#22
Image source: bakedhr
#23
Image source: bakedhr
#24
Image source: bakedhr
#25
Image source: bakedhr
#26
Image source: bakedhr
#27
Image source: bakedhr
#28
Image source: bakedhr
#29
Image source: bakedhr
#30
Image source: bakedhr
Follow Us