Could You Do Better Than These Dog Smile Selfies?

The Kennel Club Charitable Trust encouraged dog owners to send in their dog smile selfies in celebration of World Smile Day and to help dogs across the UK.
Here are a few of our favourites. Feel free to add your own dog selfie!
#1 This Dog Is On Cloud (ca)nine
#2 This Dog Is Soooo Happy
#3 Look Into My Eyes
#4 Omg!
#5 Puppy
#6 Looks Like Mimi Is Dreaming Of Something Nice
#7
#8 Oh So Cool
#9 Back Off Goofy
#10 Bearded Lady
#11
#12
#13
#14 Athena Smiling
#15
#16 I Can Pull Tongues Too Human
#17 The Way She Laugh!
#18
#19 Funny!
#20 The King
#21 Buddy The Dog
#22 Dil With Lou
#23 Best Friends
#24 Me & My Best Friend ! :)
#25
#26 Bearded Lady
#27 Bearded Lady
#28 One Happy Doggy
#29 Strike A Pose
#30 Selfie!
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us