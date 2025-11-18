The Only Thing More Halloween-y Than These 21 Finds Is Mike Myers With A Ouija Board

Is it just us, or is there a chill in the air? Maybe it’s the pumpkin spice lattes making their triumphant return, or perhaps it’s the faint sound of Michael Myers sharpening his knife in the distance. Whatever it is, there’s no denying that Halloween is creeping closer, and we’re here for it!
If you’re the kind of person who starts planning their costume in July and has a year-round stash of candy corn, then this list is for you. We’ve rounded up 21 spooky season essentials that will make your Halloween the most hauntingly delightful one yet. From eerie decorations that will transform your home into a haunted mansion to quirky costumes that will turn heads at any party, these finds are guaranteed to get you in the spirit.
#1 Forget Boring Studs! These Skeleton Earrings Are Dying To Be The Life Of Your Halloween Party
Review: “I was pleasantly surprised when they arrived. They are better than I thought they would be. Absolutely love them.” – Sandra
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra
#2 Wingardium Leviosa! Make Your Halloween Decorations Levitate (Well, Almost) With These Enchanting Floating Candles And Their Remote Control Magic Wand
Review: “Quality is good, all candles worked and look great hanging our celling for Halloween.” – Ryan Schappacher
Image source: amazon.com, Tiffany
#3 This Giant Spiderweb Will Turn Your Yard Into The Ultimate Halloween Hangout – Just Don’t Invite Any Arachnophobes!
Review: “We bought this and weren’t sure about the price point… it ended up being very easy to put up and the spider is HUGE. My daughter helped me set up and it spreads out quite far and give some spooky vibes to the yard.” – Jesse
Image source: amazon.com, Honest Frizz
#4 This Jumbo Halloween Tumbler Holds Enough Pumpkin Spice Latte To Fuel Your Entire Spooky Season
Review: “When it comes to cups, it’s simple modern for me. Looking forward to this cup. The handle makes it easier to hold onto. The box it came in is too nice too throw away too. This design definitely my style. Thought the black cat and ghost one was very nice looking too.” – Cami Carreon
Image source: amazon.com, Cami Carreon
#5 These Spooky 3D Bat Wall Decor Pieces Will Turn Your Home Into A Haunted Haven – Just Watch Out For Dracula!
Review: “Easy and kids loved to decorate with it quality was good the sticky last and doesn’t fall off.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, heyArnold!
#6 Forget Piggyback Rides, This Halloween You’ll Be Hitching A Ride On An Extraterrestrial With This Blow-Up Alien Costume!
Review: “Awesome costume! Easy to get on and inflate and easy to wear (you just have to take smaller steps!) Well worth it and stood up to four hours of non-stop wearing.” – Kiwibird
Image source: amazon.com, Kiwibird
#7 Boo-Tify Your Windows With This DIY Halloween Window Art – It’s So Fun, Even The Ghosts Will Want To Join In
Review: “Such a great activity for kids! The paint tubes are good quality and with the tips it doesn’t create a big mess! They are easy to make and can be hung on the windows for cute decorations! Small in size and adorable. :)” – Jennifer
Image source: amazon.com, Elizabeth Cummings
#8 Forget Pumpkin Spice, These Oreo Orange Creme Cookies Are The Real
Review: “These cookies are perfect for the entire family. I get them for my grandchildren for Halloween instead of candy.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Sip Your Spooky Potions In Style With These Halloween Straw Cover Caps
Review: “This is a more unique set of Halloween straw toppers. There is an owl, a witch’s hat, and a bat included in the set of five toppers. I look forward to using these the entire month of October for the time of Halloween.” – Benvedere
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#10 Get Ready To Conjure Up Some Spooky Vibes With These Charming Hanging Witch Hat String Lights – They’re The Perfect Way To Add A Touch Of Hocus Pocus To Your Halloween Decor
Review: “These got a ton of compliments when I hung them from the awning of my camper during a Halloween camp. They have several selections of light patterns, and are battery operated so you can put them really anywhere. They are very durable and lightweight.” – Liz
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Looking For A Unique Party Favor Or Trick-Or-Treat Giveaway? These Halloween Rubber Ducks Are Sure To Be A Hit With Kids And Adults Alike!
Review: “Great variety received and most were super cute!!! Good quality too and price was a good deal!” – Paulette M. Gwartney
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Turn Your Home Into A Haunted Mansion With This Black Lace Spiderweb
Review: “I was worried the black wouldn’t show up against our black fireplace, but it does pretty well! It’s nice quality, and fits perfectly.” – Bill
Image source: amazon.com, Bill
#13 Your Halloween Decorations Are About To Get A Morbidly Hilarious Upgrade With This ‘No Trespassing’ Sign — Perfect For Keeping Those Pesky Trick-Or-Treaters (And Nosy Neighbors) At Bay!
Review: “My mailman and Amazon delivery guys got a laugh out of the sign. Its a funny Halloween sign for you door or window😀” – Thomas A. Gioia
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#14 Light Up Your Halloween Without Setting The House On Fire With These Grinning Flameless Candles
Review: “Great “little” Halloween Lights with good lighting options. I have mine setup with different colors. They don’t have to have the same colors at the same time unless you want them to. I have some in my pumpkin decorations as well. The color options are pretty impressive. I would purchase them again.” – Mr. Bill
Image source: amazon.com, Ms Amanda
#15 Wine Not Add A Touch Of Gothic Charm To Your Halloween Festivities With This Bat Wine Opener?
Review: “This product is so cute and fun! Perfect for Halloween time!” – Marissa Sanders
Image source: amazon.com, Dawn Warren
#16 “Do You Like Scary Movies?” You Will After Wearing This Fun World Adult Scream Mask This Halloween!
Review: “I bought 2.. they both came with plastic molds to hold the shape of the mask. They look and fit perfectly. Overall happy with my purchase 😊.” – Catalina Jaimes
Image source: amazon.com, Catalina Jaimes
#17 Thing Might Be The Star Of The Show, But You’ll Steal The Spotlight With This Wednesday Addams-Inspired Wig
Review: “This wig is silky soft, it moves like real hair, has a nice cut, has a beautiful shine, and the top part of the wig is easy to clip on with an attached claw clip.” – Ma2VK
Image source: amazon.com, JRichardson
#18 This Blow-Up Chicken Costume Is The Perfect Way To Show Your Silly Side This Halloween – Just Don’t Get Too Cocky!
Review: “Oh my science! This inflatable chicken costume is absolutely hysterical! Everyone loved it and wanted photos with it. It’s definitely becoming a new tradition!” – Dani
Image source: amazon.com, Dani
#19 Forget Scary Ghosts And Goblins, This Inflatable Wiener Dog Skeleton Is Here To Steal The Show
Review: “My trick or treaters loved the skeleton dog inflatable !!! 🎃 👻 It looks great! good quality at a good price. It was a lot bigger and brighter than I expected.” – Adriana Ponce
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Relive The Screams In Stunning 4K With This ‘Halloween’ DVD – Michael Myers Has Never Looked So Terrifyingly Crisp!
Review: “Halloween is my favorite horror movie franchise and I love the new take on the story.” – Jan P. Plet
Image source: amazon.com, José del Río
#21 These Mini Rice Krispies Treats Are So Good, It’s Scary!
Review: “The size was perfect. Great value. It was fresh, soft and it taste great. Great quality.” – Mandy Medina
Image source: amazon.com, Lorena
