I Take Photos Of Winnipeg, Capturing Old With The New

Winnipeg has a mindset of holding onto the past as long as possible, but some things have to go. This photo collection is a few years old, before the pandemic. Since then, the whole province has gone through economic shifts from politics, overspending to drastic underspending, and everything else Canada and the world have been going through.
I’m glad I had taken enjoyment of amateur photography years before. Some photos were taken with a Canon digital camera. Other photos were taken with my Samsung Galaxy A5. I know they are not the most high-resolution, sharpest pictures. In a way, I prefer it that way. It gives a more old-timey feel like they were taken 50 years ago. I hope you enjoy it. I’m just putting these out there for fun.
The Bay at the End of Graham Ave
A beautiful building now vacant, boarded up, graffitied. There is some debate on what should be done with the building. Some say demolish it and build condos. Others say turn it into a resource place for those in need. This building needs a ton of repairing and is expensive to upkeep.
The French Chateau-style building, in front of the apartments, is the Hotel Fort Garry
Built from 1911 to 1913, it was the most luxurious hotel and the tallest building in Winnipeg. It is now not even the 10 tallest in the city but still in full operation. Behind the hotel is an apartment block with a revolving restaurant, Prairie 360. It had closed in 2008 then reopened in 2013, then closed for the pandemic, and still is temporarily closed.
The Met
Built in 1919 in the neoclassical architectural style. It looks like a movie set for The Great Gatsby. Fitting, too. It was a theatre until it closed in 1987. Canad Inns bought the vacant building and did an impeccable job with renovations and restorations, keeping the original style. It reopened in 1912, still used as an entertainment mecca across the street from the MTS Arena.
3 Men In Black Strolling Down Fort St
Up ahead is The Pyramid Cabaret. A popular venue for bands and events, it seems to still be thriving with booked shows, even today.
If you can believe it, this is a large mural covering a building, depicting St. Regis Hotel and the very street this building is on in the old days
This building with the mural is now demolished. St. Regis is still standing but with additions to the building.
The St. Regis now
I know it’s not in focus but it was in my collection and I wanted to add a comparison of the above mural.
One of the things Winnipeg is known for is the “ghost signs” still placarding the many old brick buildings, showing what were once businesses inhabiting in them
Town Cinema 8 is still a relevant cinema but has moved to a building nearby. The Marlborough looks like a more modern hotel, but those sleek windows were added on a while ago on top of the original old building. This photo was taken far away, from the 2nd story skywalks.
Located in The Exchange District, here is another “ghost sign” still visible
Notice there’s a sign covering a sign. These are protected by the Manitoba Historical Society. Any new billboards cannot damage or deface the old ones. This photo I left in color. Winnipeg is a grimy city, but once you accept it for what it is you’ll start to see the charms.
This antique shop had been around since I could remember
Always had Coca Cola vintage memorabilia, antique novelties, and who knows what else. It closed and boarded up not long after the pandemic hit.
I thought you’d appreciate some vibrant graffiti art
More impressive graffiti art in the Exchange District
The Forks Market Square
Food establishments on the main floor, and unique, local, cultural shops on the 2nd floor, including The Royal Dance Conservatory. This used to be a stable and parking place for horses and carriages before cars came around, and there was no roof. The area is called The Forks because nearby is where the Assiniboine River meets the Red River like a fork in a watery road.
The Canadian Museum For Human Rights
Look at this glass house beast. Controversy in both content and architectural style. There’s no building like it anywhere in Canada that I know of. I guess it takes some time to get used to.
The Caboose. Located at The Forks
It sits there. Kids climb on it. Just behind me is the very active train tracks and Union Station. It very much is a train city, as much as a river city.
Bison Head decoration on the St. Mary’s Rd bridge
