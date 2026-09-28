61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

by

There inevitably comes a time in your life when you want to spice up your usual meals and challenge yourself with an interesting new recipe.

You open a big, glossy cookbook or find a promising food blog, gather all the ingredients, and devote hours to bringing your culinary masterpiece to life. Unfortunately, all that effort doesn’t guarantee the final result will look anything like the mouthwatering picture you were trying to recreate.

Below, we’ve rounded up some hilarious cooking disasters from people who got a little too ambitious in the kitchen and failed spectacularly. Well, at least their attempts made for some pretty funny photos. Scroll down to see them!

#1

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

Image source: [deleted]

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#2

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#3

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#6

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#22

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#23

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

Image source: Jellyka

#24

My failed flower turned into a pretty decent cabbage

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

Image source: ohheysarahjay

#25

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#26

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#27

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#28

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#29

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#35

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#36

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#38

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#40

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#41

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#42

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#50

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#51

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#52

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#53

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#54

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

Image source: shadyyxxx

#55

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#56

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

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61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#58

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

#59

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

Image source: gorapsgo007

#60

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

Image source: epilepsyisdumb

#61

Three hours in the 500°f oven

61 Times People Tried To Cook And Realized They Should Never Do That Again

Image source: Seacows-Moo-9953

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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