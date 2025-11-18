“It’s His Now”: Viral Dog That Climbed The Pyramid Of Giza Finally Comes Down

The dog that gained widespread attention after climbing one of the Ancient Egyptian Pyramids of Giza has successfully descended and is safe again with his fellow four-legged friends. Paramotor pilot Marshall Mosher captured the moment he spotted the canine exploring the apex of the pyramid, standing at a towering 448 feet (136 meters).
“A dog climbed all the way up the Pyramid of Giza! Do you think he lives up there?” he wrote on Instagram last Wednesday (October 15), along with a video that garnered over 920,000 likes.
The clip showing the white dog’s remarkable feat fascinated millions of viewers, who commented on its unexpected ascent to the top of the ancient structure.
Nevertheless, many others expressed concern for the dog’s wellbeing, wondering if it would survive without food or if he’d be able to descend safely.
Mosher then returned to soar over the skies in hopes of finding the dog again.
“We created an initial video about how funny and unexpected it was to see a dog on top of a pyramid that looks quite hard to climb. The next day, the video had gone viral with viewers suspecting the dog was actually the physical incarnation of Anubis, the Egyptian god of the afterlife,” the athlete told Bored Panda via email.
“The next morning, we flew back over the top but couldn’t find the dog anywhere.”
The dog was spotted atop the 136-meter-tall ancient Egyptian pyramid by American paramotor pilot Marshall Mosher
Netizens were relieved to know the dog made it safely to the ground
The next day, he shared an update with his flowers: the canine had reached the ground safely. Mosher was connected with Lauren Rathvon, owner of RetreaTours, who had captured a video of a dog running down the side of the pyramid with the agility of a skilled climber.
“We’re not sure if it was the same dog, but it was the same color and sure looked like it had made the climb many times before!” Mosher said.
The video of the dog’s descent went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), with thousands of users commenting on its unique adventure.
“It’s his now, he peed on it,” one user wrote.
“In the words of the late great DMX, ‘Let a dog roam, and he’ll find his way home,” another user said.
“This dog climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza knows something we don’t. He/she is the greatest dog of all time,” a third added.
“None of his friends are gonna believe him,” somebody else joked.
“Sounds like that dog had quite the adventure! Maybe he picked up some ancient wisdom along the way!” a separate person commented.
Others were extremely relieved to know the dog was safe and sound. “Thank you for taking the time to clarify the situation! Many of us were worried that the dog would not be able to get off.”
The fearless dog managed to climb—and later descend—the pyramid of Khafre, the middle and second tallest of the three Ancient Egyptian Pyramids of Giza.
Constructed in 2570 BC, the structure serves as the tomb of Fourth Dynasty Pharaoh Khafre, who ruled for roughly 26 years.
Its pyramid complex, which functioned as a temple for the resurrected god-pharaoh after his funeral, is better preserved than others due to its limestone blocks enclosed in a sheath of thin-facing slabs.
Mosher had traveled to Egypt for a power paragliding (also known as paramotoring) experience with other pilots from around the world
Mosher had traveled to Egypt for an adventure hosted by SkyOne, which brought together some of the best paramotor pilots to share their experiences with the world.
“Seeing a dog on top of the pyramids was an unexpected but inspiring experience. Just as we had dreamed to see the pyramids from the sky, this stray dog has shared that dream too and put in the work to see this incredible view from the top of Egypt with us!” he shared.
“Just as these ancient monuments have stood the test of time, built stone by stone through sheer will, grit, and vision, we too can create lasting legacies when we pursue our dreams relentlessly: whether that dream is to fly over the pyramids or a dog’s dream to have the most epic view in all of Egypt!”
“He was only looking for his mummy,” one netizen joked
