75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Most buildings are built to last, often for decades and sometimes even centuries. But the people living in them or the businesses operating there don’t always stick around that long. So over time, plenty of places get repurposed and end up taking on a completely different role than they were originally designed for.
This can lead to some pretty unexpected and often hilarious transformations. A former bank might become a McDonald’s, while an old bowling alley could end up as a thrift store. We’ve rounded up some of the best examples below. Scroll down to check them out.
#1 Former Target Turned Into A Walmart, They Painted The Target Orbs Yellow Instead Of Removing Them
Image source: landofgay
#2 My House Used To Be A Police Station And My Bathroom Is An Old Jail Cell, The Original Window Is Still In Place
Image source: rebuffedchaff8
#3 A Church Converted To A Grocery Store
Image source: KrispyKayak
#4 Walgreens That Used To Be A Historic Bank. Chicago, IL
Image source: jlektro
#5 Señior Colonel
Image source: Dafracturedbutwhole
#6 One Of Our Local Libraries Moved Into An Old Marsh Supermarket
Image source: blt08
#7 My Apartment Building Used To Be A School
Image source: RTSantos4894
#8 An Orthodontist’s Office Used To Be A Blockbuster [hinesville, GA]
Image source: ilikepeople1990
#9 This Thrift Store Used To Be A Bowling Alley
Image source: danielsenandrew
#10 A Bank Converted To Mcdonalds
Image source: KrispyKayak
#11 The Subway I Went To Today Used To Be A Bank. Instead Of Removing The Vault They Just Added More Seating Inside
Image source: [deleted]
#12 A Former Cricket Wireless Is Now A Chicken Restaurant
Image source: LollerskateDJ
#13 My College Used To Be A Shopping Mall
Image source: Colecaliber
#14 Urban Krag Climbing Center, Dayton Oh
Image source: Lost-Oil-2141
#15 Gay Bar In Cedar Rapids Used To Be A McDonald’s
Image source: BrainGoesPop
#16 Apple Store In An Old Theatre, Los Angeles
Image source: ZMONEY0823
#17 Sears Store At My Mall Was Turned Into A Fake Mega Church For A TV Show
Image source: criticalcustard
#18 Old Hollister Now A Book Store
Image source: Bfloteacher
#19 Little Caesar’s Pizza In A Former Sonic Drive-In; Location Unknown
Image source: KrispyKayak
#20 This Medical Facility Totally Used To Be A Pizza Hut
Image source: LordBarvis
#21 This Starbucks Drive-Thru In An Old Car Wash
Image source: quiet_musings
#22 KFC Turned Into A Jamba Juice
Image source: rivers2mathews
#23 Former Taco Bell, Louisville, KY
Image source: bowsiestaff
#24 Gas Station Turned Into A Boost Mobile – North Carolina
Image source: JessTheGardener
#25 Former Hot Topic Now Veterans Museum Denton, TX
Image source: hipsterdaddyo
#26 This Trader Joe’s In Media, Pennsylvania, Used To Be An Armoury For The Pennsylvania National Guard
Image source: The_Persian_Cat
#27 Former Bank, Now KFC. Owners Call It The Crystal Bucket. (Corning, NY Area)
Image source: todaresq
#28 Allenby Theatre Built 1935, Turned Into Coffee Shop/Convenience Store In 2010 (Toronto)
Image source: jamesisninja
#29 This Sports Bar Used To Be A Hollywood Video Store. They Reused Parts Of The Original Sign
Image source: thrakkerzog
#30 Former Wal-Mart Now Board Of Education
Image source: ibrentlam
#31 So Why Does A Hair Salon Need Three Drive-Through Lanes? (Former Bank)
Image source: ibrentlam
#32 Ihop Now An International House Of Prayer
Image source: Cutmerock
#33 Jay’s Liquor In Lakeland, FL (Former Blockbuster)
Image source: mistermania64
#34 Yes, You Were Always A Wireless Store
Image source: ibrentlam
#35 This Former Pizza Hut Got Turned Into A Home! The Owners Even Added A Garage And Lawn!
Image source: jackrobertskun
#36 Blockbuster Got Converted To A Book Store
Image source: SLOOGOVS
#37 Church In My Local Town Converted Into A Nightclub
Image source: cmdrxander
#38 Old Mall Turned Into College Building. Stores Were Converted Into Classrooms
Image source: Maverick3458
#39 The Owners Ended Their Quiznos Franchise But Wanted To Run A Sandwich Shop Still
Image source: pfohl
#40 It’s Time To Get Spooky
Image source: arcticcloud
#41 Taco Bell Turned Into Law Offices
Image source: ImAThiefAndIDigIt
#42 This “Starbucks” With Extra Pickup Lanes. So Convenient
Image source: probablywhy
#43 Value Village, Edmonton, Ab
Image source: AsparagusOk8213
#44 Old Toysrus Is Now The Biggest Liquor Store I’ve Ever Seen! Includes A Bar. Fun For Kids Turned Fun For Adults. (Omaha, Ne)
Image source: [deleted]
#45 Former Arby’s In Norfolk, Virginia
Image source: 22408aaron
#46 Planet Fitness In A Former Circuit City. Phoenix, AZ
Image source: [deleted]
#47 Former KFC, Broken Arrow, Ok
Image source: [deleted]
#48 Pretzelmaker, Now Avis/Budget Rental (North Little Rock, AR)
Image source: allyourbaseareoblong
#49 Former Pizza Hut – Now La Piñata Mexican Grill, Childersburg Alabama
Image source: jaredpointer
#50 Last Year This Was A Jack In The Box
Image source: Steffie18
#51 Domino’s Used To Be A KFC, Albert Lea, Minnesota
Image source: micholob
#52 “Chick & Burger” In A Former Chick-Fil-A At The Former Virginia Center Commons Mall
Image source: 22408aaron
#53 Former Bk Converted To Chinese Drive Thru. Didn’t Change A Thing Except Signage
Image source: Throwaway54304
#54 Former Walgreens Is Now A Planet Fitness
Image source: bayhenn720
#55 Here’s A Good Find
Image source: conjtheruler
#56 Former Pizza Hut Now An Asian Vegan Restaurant (Pinellas Park, FL)
Image source: CronyKony
#57 CVS Pharmacy Used To Be A Theatre, East Los Angeles, CA
Image source: NERPG
#58 Former Toys-R-Us, Now Sdf. Indianapolis, In
Image source: [deleted]
#59 Former CVS Now An Uber
Image source: orokro
#60 Old Taco Bell (Hamilton, Ontario)
Image source: NickytheDicky
#61 Reused Krispy Kreme Sign Now Kroger Gas Station (Down The Street Is A Really Old Reused Pizza Hut Sign)
Image source: jackrobertskun
#62 This Black Rifle Coffee Company Location Used To Be A Taco Mayo. (Moore, Oklahoma)
Image source: MissusLunafreya
#63 Imagine Graduating From A High School That Was Once A Macy’s
Image source: jAxk_34
#64 A Former Burger King Listed Online As A Townhouse
#65 This Bp In Anderson Used To Be The Walgreens
#66 A Former Ryan’s Buffet Repurposed As A Used Car Dealership – Martinez, Georgia
Image source: KrispyKayak
#67 They Didn’t Even Remove The Original Sign On The Cart Corral
Image source: a_person_96
#68 I Coulda Swore This Used To Be A… Krispy Kreme? Naahhh
Image source: Sea-Active5439
#69 Gresham, Or – This Was Once A Gas Station And Then A Used Car Lot Before Becoming A Jimmy John’s
Image source: ComfortableFriend879
#70 Spirit Halloween – Was Fraser Health Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Until Last Week, Formerly Best Buy – Surrey, Bc
Image source: BobBelcher2021
#71 This Muncie Liquor Store Used To Be A Taco Tico
#72 This Mexican Restaurant In Chesterfield Used To Be A Pizza Hut
#73 Former Kroger Parkersburg WV
Image source: TightAnalyst7068
#74 A Former Huddle House That Was Turned Into A Little Caesar’s Pizza – Lafayette, Georgia
Image source: KrispyKayak
#75 A Former A&p Grocery Store Is Now A Store For “Heavy Duty Truck & Trailer Parts” – Gary, Indiana
Image source: KrispyKayak
Follow Us