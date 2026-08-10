75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

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Most buildings are built to last, often for decades and sometimes even centuries. But the people living in them or the businesses operating there don’t always stick around that long. So over time, plenty of places get repurposed and end up taking on a completely different role than they were originally designed for.

This can lead to some pretty unexpected and often hilarious transformations. A former bank might become a McDonald’s, while an old bowling alley could end up as a thrift store. We’ve rounded up some of the best examples below. Scroll down to check them out.

#1 Former Target Turned Into A Walmart, They Painted The Target Orbs Yellow Instead Of Removing Them

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: landofgay

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

#2 My House Used To Be A Police Station And My Bathroom Is An Old Jail Cell, The Original Window Is Still In Place

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: rebuffedchaff8

#3 A Church Converted To A Grocery Store

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: KrispyKayak

#4 Walgreens That Used To Be A Historic Bank. Chicago, IL

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: jlektro

#5 Señior Colonel

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Dafracturedbutwhole

#6 One Of Our Local Libraries Moved Into An Old Marsh Supermarket

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: blt08

#7 My Apartment Building Used To Be A School

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: RTSantos4894

#8 An Orthodontist’s Office Used To Be A Blockbuster [hinesville, GA]

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: ilikepeople1990

#9 This Thrift Store Used To Be A Bowling Alley

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: danielsenandrew

#10 A Bank Converted To Mcdonalds

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: KrispyKayak

#11 The Subway I Went To Today Used To Be A Bank. Instead Of Removing The Vault They Just Added More Seating Inside

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: [deleted]

#12 A Former Cricket Wireless Is Now A Chicken Restaurant

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: LollerskateDJ

#13 My College Used To Be A Shopping Mall

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Colecaliber

#14 Urban Krag Climbing Center, Dayton Oh

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Lost-Oil-2141

#15 Gay Bar In Cedar Rapids Used To Be A McDonald’s

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: BrainGoesPop

#16 Apple Store In An Old Theatre, Los Angeles

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: ZMONEY0823

#17 Sears Store At My Mall Was Turned Into A Fake Mega Church For A TV Show

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: criticalcustard

#18 Old Hollister Now A Book Store

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Bfloteacher

#19 Little Caesar’s Pizza In A Former Sonic Drive-In; Location Unknown

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: KrispyKayak

#20 This Medical Facility Totally Used To Be A Pizza Hut

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: LordBarvis

#21 This Starbucks Drive-Thru In An Old Car Wash

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: quiet_musings

#22 KFC Turned Into A Jamba Juice

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: rivers2mathews

#23 Former Taco Bell, Louisville, KY

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: bowsiestaff

#24 Gas Station Turned Into A Boost Mobile – North Carolina

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: JessTheGardener

#25 Former Hot Topic Now Veterans Museum Denton, TX

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: hipsterdaddyo

#26 This Trader Joe’s In Media, Pennsylvania, Used To Be An Armoury For The Pennsylvania National Guard

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: The_Persian_Cat

#27 Former Bank, Now KFC. Owners Call It The Crystal Bucket. (Corning, NY Area)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: todaresq

#28 Allenby Theatre Built 1935, Turned Into Coffee Shop/Convenience Store In 2010 (Toronto)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: jamesisninja

#29 This Sports Bar Used To Be A Hollywood Video Store. They Reused Parts Of The Original Sign

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: thrakkerzog

#30 Former Wal-Mart Now Board Of Education

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: ibrentlam

#31 So Why Does A Hair Salon Need Three Drive-Through Lanes? (Former Bank)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: ibrentlam

#32 Ihop Now An International House Of Prayer

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Cutmerock

#33 Jay’s Liquor In Lakeland, FL (Former Blockbuster)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: mistermania64

#34 Yes, You Were Always A Wireless Store

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: ibrentlam

#35 This Former Pizza Hut Got Turned Into A Home! The Owners Even Added A Garage And Lawn!

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: jackrobertskun

#36 Blockbuster Got Converted To A Book Store

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: SLOOGOVS

#37 Church In My Local Town Converted Into A Nightclub

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: cmdrxander

#38 Old Mall Turned Into College Building. Stores Were Converted Into Classrooms

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Maverick3458

#39 The Owners Ended Their Quiznos Franchise But Wanted To Run A Sandwich Shop Still

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: pfohl

#40 It’s Time To Get Spooky

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: arcticcloud

#41 Taco Bell Turned Into Law Offices

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: ImAThiefAndIDigIt

#42 This “Starbucks” With Extra Pickup Lanes. So Convenient

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: probablywhy

#43 Value Village, Edmonton, Ab

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: AsparagusOk8213

#44 Old Toysrus Is Now The Biggest Liquor Store I’ve Ever Seen! Includes A Bar. Fun For Kids Turned Fun For Adults. (Omaha, Ne)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: [deleted]

#45 Former Arby’s In Norfolk, Virginia

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: 22408aaron

#46 Planet Fitness In A Former Circuit City. Phoenix, AZ

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: [deleted]

#47 Former KFC, Broken Arrow, Ok

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: [deleted]

#48 Pretzelmaker, Now Avis/Budget Rental (North Little Rock, AR)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: allyourbaseareoblong

#49 Former Pizza Hut – Now La Piñata Mexican Grill, Childersburg Alabama

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: jaredpointer

#50 Last Year This Was A Jack In The Box

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Steffie18

#51 Domino’s Used To Be A KFC, Albert Lea, Minnesota

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: micholob

#52 “Chick & Burger” In A Former Chick-Fil-A At The Former Virginia Center Commons Mall

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: 22408aaron

#53 Former Bk Converted To Chinese Drive Thru. Didn’t Change A Thing Except Signage

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Throwaway54304

#54 Former Walgreens Is Now A Planet Fitness

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: bayhenn720

#55 Here’s A Good Find

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: conjtheruler

#56 Former Pizza Hut Now An Asian Vegan Restaurant (Pinellas Park, FL)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: CronyKony

#57 CVS Pharmacy Used To Be A Theatre, East Los Angeles, CA

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: NERPG

#58 Former Toys-R-Us, Now Sdf. Indianapolis, In

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: [deleted]

#59 Former CVS Now An Uber

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: orokro

#60 Old Taco Bell (Hamilton, Ontario)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: NickytheDicky

#61 Reused Krispy Kreme Sign Now Kroger Gas Station (Down The Street Is A Really Old Reused Pizza Hut Sign)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: jackrobertskun

#62 This Black Rifle Coffee Company Location Used To Be A Taco Mayo. (Moore, Oklahoma)

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: MissusLunafreya

#63 Imagine Graduating From A High School That Was Once A Macy’s

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: jAxk_34

#64 A Former Burger King Listed Online As A Townhouse

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

#65 This Bp In Anderson Used To Be The Walgreens

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

#66 A Former Ryan’s Buffet Repurposed As A Used Car Dealership – Martinez, Georgia

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: KrispyKayak

#67 They Didn’t Even Remove The Original Sign On The Cart Corral

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: a_person_96

#68 I Coulda Swore This Used To Be A… Krispy Kreme? Naahhh

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: Sea-Active5439

#69 Gresham, Or – This Was Once A Gas Station And Then A Used Car Lot Before Becoming A Jimmy John’s

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: ComfortableFriend879

#70 Spirit Halloween – Was Fraser Health Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Until Last Week, Formerly Best Buy – Surrey, Bc

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: BobBelcher2021

#71 This Muncie Liquor Store Used To Be A Taco Tico

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

#72 This Mexican Restaurant In Chesterfield Used To Be A Pizza Hut

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

#73 Former Kroger Parkersburg WV

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: TightAnalyst7068

#74 A Former Huddle House That Was Turned Into A Little Caesar’s Pizza – Lafayette, Georgia

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: KrispyKayak

#75 A Former A&p Grocery Store Is Now A Store For “Heavy Duty Truck & Trailer Parts” – Gary, Indiana

75 Buildings That Are Pretending To Be Something They’re Not And It’s Pretty Obvious

Image source: KrispyKayak

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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