30 Funny And Absurd Action Figures By ‘Death By Toys’

Dan Polydoris is a lifelong toy collector and writer. All the way back in 2010, he started a website called Death by Toys which he intended to be a place for him to write about his toy news and to showcase the occasional custom action figure he created.

As time went by, his batches began to sell out faster and faster. Eventually, he began really focusing on making custom action figures and it paid off. Death by Toys has developed into a line of collectibles known for its affinity for the strange, offbeat, and absurd.

More info: deathbytoys.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

#1

30 Funny And Absurd Action Figures By &#8216;Death By Toys&#8217;

Image source: deathbytoys

#2

Image source: deathbytoys

#3

Image source: deathbytoys

#4

Image source: deathbytoys

#5

Image source: deathbytoys

#6

Image source: deathbytoys

#7

Image source: deathbytoys

#8

Image source: deathbytoys

#9

Image source: deathbytoys

#10

Image source: deathbytoys

#11

Image source: deathbytoys

#12

Image source: deathbytoys

#13

Image source: deathbytoys

#14

Image source: deathbytoys

#15

Image source: deathbytoys

#16

Image source: deathbytoys

#17

Image source: deathbytoys

#18

Image source: deathbytoys

#19

Image source: deathbytoys

#20

Image source: deathbytoys

#21

Image source: deathbytoys

#22

Image source: deathbytoys

#23

Image source: deathbytoys

#24

Image source: deathbytoys

#25

Image source: deathbytoys

#26

Image source: deathbytoys

#27

Image source: deathbytoys

#28

Image source: deathbytoys

#29

Image source: deathbytoys

#30

Image source: deathbytoys

