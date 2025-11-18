I Photographed Autumn To Show How Shortlived It Is

Fall is so fleeting. Peak fall colors often only stick around for a week or so, if you’re lucky. That’s because a storm or high winds can knock down most of the leaves. And don’t get me started on raking; I’m absolutely done with raking. I just wish that Fall could linger, and last a while longer. It’s just too short! For more images of this wonderful season visit my website!
More info: tom-halseth.pixels.com
#1 Fall’s Low Hanging Fruit
#2 Fall In The Forest
#3 Fall At The Falls In Minneopa State Park
#4 Fall Leaves Abstract Using Intentional Camera Movement
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us