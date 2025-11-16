Hey Pandas, What Would You Improve About Bored Panda? (Closed)

Be realistic please!
#1
The censorship being more reasonable they don’t have to censor butt it’s a body part. It isn’t the f word
#2
10 downvotes should not mean an immediate suspension in BP activity. There should be a review system in place to protect the downvotee when they prefer something be gray rather than orange. And the BP Public should be cognizant of how downvoting someone’s honest, harmless opinions can have them booted. I agree there’s no place for hatefulness and bullying, but lighten up a little, everyone. The site is supposed to be fun and informative.
#3
Honestly? I’d immediately put an end to the phrase “Hey, Pandas,” it drives me nuts
#4
Answers to riddles or trivia questions are right after the question.
AND
All these AITA posts copied from Reddit (and the comments addressing OP even though OP will never see them because OP is from … Reddit)
#5
When the post closes, remove it from the “ask pandas” category
#6
They tell you when some one up votes your comment but not when they down vote it. I want to know when someone down votes my comment please! I don’t care but I at least want to know. (they don’t tell me, but maybe they tell you? Let me know if I’m just missing something)
#7
Half of AITA posts being about relationship advice
#8
Enough with the tiktok posts
#9
I would want to make the censorship way less strict than it is. I would also like to be able to privately message people on here.
#10
Oh and allow for users to select an icon that shows the country/continentthey are from or something like that next to the username if the user opts to do so. Would help clarify a lot in terms of perspective in the comments section, especially those posts like “900 million ways US sucks” and “901 ways Europe is way better,” as those and maybe ones about Canada are the only ones that pop up often. People might play nicer and have less knee jerk reactions in the comments if they have a little context to deflate any unconscious assumptions that they are replying to someone in a different country or continent: usually the US vs Europe despite one being a country and the other a continent.
#11
I have misophobia. Certain noises when I hear them can cause me to get angry, panicked, depressed, and sad if I hear them and I can’t control it. Thankfully over the years I’ve trained myself to get more resistant to it, but seriously if someone asks you to not chew with your mouth open, don’t start smacking in their face. They could have what I have and it’s torture to us. Don’t tease us about it either by putting our trigger noises by us. It’s not teasing anymore you’re bullying.
#12
All you have to do is mention Trump, and all the lefties go ape-s**t.
Follow Us