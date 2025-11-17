Hey Pandas, How Can I Make My Vacations Memorable? (Closed)

Tell me what do you do to make your vacations memorable?
Along with taking photos is don’t take so many pictures that you actually don’t get to enjoy the experiences because you are always stopping to take a photo.
Travel with your loved ones. Every moment will be precious. I do so with my wife and our dog for many many years. It’s never enough and I will cherish the memories forever…
We just have fun! We try new things, we do crazy things, we go with our best friends! Those are some ways We make our vacations memorable at least :D
Do what u love and take plenty of pictures and/or souvenirs
Don’t think. Live in the moment, every moment. Every emotion embrace it, share it with whoever you went with ( if you went with someone) don’t stress if this thing will be fun enough, if staying in the room all day not even leaving the bed is what does it than do it! The little tiny things are what will make it the most memorable
Don’t take photos of everything… for certain things that are a big deal to you… don’t bring your phone, just enjoy the moment without thinking about getting a pic… if you focus on a literal camera you don’t absorb as much with your mental camera.
Have sex with a waiter
Buy a bottle of perfume you have never worn before and wear it every day of your trip. When you get back home, quit wearing it for awhile. Next time and every time you wear it, it will remind you of that one trip/vacation time!
Forget you have GPS and get lost for the day. No guidance, no plan, just explore. Stop at whatever looks interesting to you. Eat something you’ve never had before. Try something you’ve never done. Pretend you’ve traveled back in time and ffs, keep your phone in your pocket!
If you have kids, take them somewhere that you know that they’ll love and you’ll get a great feeling with them. If you don’t have kids go with your significant other and let them pick where to go. Just by letting them be happy you’ll get to experience second-hand joy!
