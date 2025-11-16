30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Many construction roles are physically demanding which is why it is considered hard work. Every day requires lifting heavy materials and operating dangerous tools while maintaining attention to detail and following a tight schedule. Not to mention all the early mornings and late nights!
So to make it a bit easier for themselves, some workers cut corners. However, that often involves taking up more risk. And the Instagram account ‘Construction Fails‘ is here to remind everyone that there’s a limit to how far you can push these boundaries.
#1 ”not My Job” Awards Goes To ⠀
#2 Rules For The Jobsite
#3 This Will Be The New Way To Get Around All Job Sites
#4 Nothing To See Here Folks
#5 The Most Appropriate Anchor Point
#6 Bob Doesn’t Do Just One Safety Infraction, He Does Many
#7 Is This Any Better Bob?
#8 Bobs Solution When The Trench Is Just A Little Too Deep For The Bucket
#9 Why Bother Getting A Lift When You Have Three Ladders And Some Lumber Right Bob
#10 When Electrician Bob Runs His Conduit Where You Told Him Not To
#11 Bob Hold On I’ll Give You A Hand Out
#12 This Has Been Posted All Over
#13 Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes, Real Heroes Strap Loads To The Roof And Pray
#14 The Backside Of The Rebar Really Needed To Be Inspected Didn’t It Bob
#15 Don’t Worry Guys.the Taper Will Fix It Haha
#16 Builder Bob Hiding From Monday’s!
#17 Hey Bob Just Drop Her Right Over There
#18 Yea Bob We’ve Got The Same Feeling About This Week As Well
#19 Bob Quick The Safety Inspector Is Here, Get Rid Of The Lift
#20 Who Needs Scaffolding For Stairs When You Have Bob Ingenuity
#21 When The Electrician Is Using The Lift Bob Improvises
#22 Just Use The Hazard Notice Board Bob, It’ll Be Fine
#23 It’s Ladder Week At Construction Fails – Pay Attention Osha! When That Top Rung Just Won’t Be Enough
#24 Bob You Remember To Put Up The Pylons Right?
#25 I Feel Like Bob Is Starting To Tell A Story
#26 Bob Doesn’t Have An Operators License So He Hand Digs
#27 Hey Bob Can You Go Grab The Bucket Off The Top Shelf?
#28 Nailed It
#29 Bob Just Doesn’t Have Time To Rent Scissor Lifts
#30 I Got You Bob
