30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

by

Many construction roles are physically demanding which is why it is considered hard work. Every day requires lifting heavy materials and operating dangerous tools while maintaining attention to detail and following a tight schedule. Not to mention all the early mornings and late nights!

So to make it a bit easier for themselves, some workers cut corners. However, that often involves taking up more risk. And the Instagram account ‘Construction Fails‘ is here to remind everyone that there’s a limit to how far you can push these boundaries.

#1 ”not My Job” Awards Goes To ⠀

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#2 Rules For The Jobsite

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#3 This Will Be The New Way To Get Around All Job Sites

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#4 Nothing To See Here Folks

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#5 The Most Appropriate Anchor Point

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#6 Bob Doesn’t Do Just One Safety Infraction, He Does Many

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#7 Is This Any Better Bob?

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#8 Bobs Solution When The Trench Is Just A Little Too Deep For The Bucket

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#9 Why Bother Getting A Lift When You Have Three Ladders And Some Lumber Right Bob

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#10 When Electrician Bob Runs His Conduit Where You Told Him Not To

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#11 Bob Hold On I’ll Give You A Hand Out

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#12 This Has Been Posted All Over

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#13 Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes, Real Heroes Strap Loads To The Roof And Pray

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#14 The Backside Of The Rebar Really Needed To Be Inspected Didn’t It Bob

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#15 Don’t Worry Guys.the Taper Will Fix It Haha

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#16 Builder Bob Hiding From Monday’s!

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#17 Hey Bob Just Drop Her Right Over There

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#18 Yea Bob We’ve Got The Same Feeling About This Week As Well

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#19 Bob Quick The Safety Inspector Is Here, Get Rid Of The Lift

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#20 Who Needs Scaffolding For Stairs When You Have Bob Ingenuity

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#21 When The Electrician Is Using The Lift Bob Improvises

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#22 Just Use The Hazard Notice Board Bob, It’ll Be Fine

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#23 It’s Ladder Week At Construction Fails – Pay Attention Osha! When That Top Rung Just Won’t Be Enough

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#24 Bob You Remember To Put Up The Pylons Right?

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#25 I Feel Like Bob Is Starting To Tell A Story

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#26 Bob Doesn’t Have An Operators License So He Hand Digs

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#27 Hey Bob Can You Go Grab The Bucket Off The Top Shelf?

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#28 Nailed It

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#29 Bob Just Doesn’t Have Time To Rent Scissor Lifts

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

#30 I Got You Bob

30 Times Construction Workers Tried To Cut Corners But Things Took A Turn For The Worse

Image source: construction.fail

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Random Thing That Makes You Happy? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nike Comes Out With A Powerful Covid-Themed Split-Screen Ad Showing How Much People Are United During The Pandemic
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five TV Shows From The 80s That Have Not Aged Well
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2020
Will There Be A Second Season of American Rust?
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2021
Sketch Tattoos That Look Like Pencil Drawings By Nomi Chi
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Marvel's Inhumans
Why Marvel’s Inhumans was Actually Better than Most Reviews
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.