I Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop, Here Are My 23 New Pics

by

My name is Yahav Draizin, and I’m from Tel Aviv, Israel. I own an advertising agency called CRACKER TLV where I work full-time.

I’m constantly looking for inspiration. Using my phone, I match images from popular culture and beyond to places, people, and objects to bring them to life, but with a fun twist. All photos are taken in real locations using one or two smartphones and no Photoshop or editing.

I think it’s a fun way to make an ordinary situation extraordinary, to make magic by combining two different things into a whole new story. A smartphone is something we all carry all day and it allows me to take this kind of photo spontaneously on the spot whenever an idea comes. I always carry two phones to do this.

#1

