“Acting Just Like Us”: 50 Times Humans Were So Surprised By How Much Animals Can Do, They Just Had To Share These Pics Online

Many of us grew up watching films and TV shows featuring adorable and relatable animal characters who spoke our languages, drove cars, worked the same jobs our parents had, and had the exact same conversations we had with our friends and families. And while we knew deep down, even if we didn’t want to admit it, that our pets and the squirrels running through our backyards were probably not actually attending elementary school and discussing current events, a little part of us might have wished that animals could act like humans…

Well, today’s your lucky day! Because the Conscious Like Us subreddit is dedicated to sharing examples of times animals really did have more in common with us than we might have expected. We’ve gathered some of their most heartwarming and wholesome posts down below, so be sure to upvote the pics you find most surprising or compelling and feel free to share in the comments any times you’ve witnessed animals acting suspiciously like people.

Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Jade Fountain, an internationally trained animal behavior consultant. Enjoy this precious list, and then if you’re looking for even more proof that our favorite animated animals might actually be realistic, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here

#1 Some Amazing Details About The Little Girl Who Fed Crows And The Gifts They Gave Her As Thanks

Image source: gugulo

#2 Awwwwwwwwww

Image source: aww_jeez_my_man

#3 Being There For Eachother

Image source: kingdom_tarts

#4 Cow Falls Asleep After Boy Comes To Comfort Them When They Weren’t Feeling Well

Image source: Flare_Starchild

#5 A Cat Misses His Sister. He Sits Like This Every Day For Half An Hour. Animals Are Similar To Humans

Image source: gugulo

#6 Blessed Crow

Image source: AddableDragon51

#7 Sheep Shows Gratitude To Dog Who Saved Herd From A Wolf Attack

Image source: gugulo

#8 No One Left Behind In Ukraine: These Pups Were Found Protecting Newborn Kittens 😍❤😭

Image source: Backwardsunday

#9 This Is Sooo Comfy

Image source: RandomThug1091

#10 Elephant Returns Child’s Shoe That Fell Into Zoo Enclosure

Image source: Master1718

#11 A Dog In Colombia Tried Purchasing Food With Leaves After Observing Students Buying Food

Image source: CoatOld7285

#12 A Male Brown Bear And A Female Grey Wolf Were Documented In 2013 Hunting Together, Walking Together And Sharing Carcass Meals With Each Other During The Evenings

Image source: gugulo

#13 A Bit Of An Anthropomorphization In The Description, But Certainly Interesting

Image source: darktsukih8u2

#14 Be Like Rosie

Image source: Historical_Kiwi9565

#15 Animals Engaging In Trade

Image source: IJustWantToLurkHere

#16 Lil Boi Lookin Guilty Af

Image source: bkedsmkr

#17 An Orangutan Named Harry That Was Reintroduced Into The Wild From An Asian Zoo Is Seen Spear Fishing After Watching Local Fisherman, 1990s

Image source: gugulo

#18 He Knows Where The Good Bath Is Hidden?

Image source: light_myfire

#19 Dog Refuses To Leave The Bed And Then Proceeds To Fall Asleep While Look After The Little One

Image source: Master1718

#20 Otter Supporting Itself With A Stick

Image source: uJellie

#21 Dog Fakes Inability To Avoid Punishment

Image source: EngineeringMotor83

#22 Penguins Mourning ⚱️

Image source:  gugulo

#23 Just As A Human Baby Sucks Its Thumb, An African Elephant Calf Often Sucks Its Trunk For Comfort

Image source: jghaines

#24 Gorilla Clutches Nurse’s Hand As He Undergoes Health Check

Image source: duckfat01

#25 Bears May Feel Beauty

Image source: DankPhotoShopMemes

#26 The Dog Sits Like A 40 Year Old Man Watching His Kids

Image source: Popcorn57252

#27 Dog Copying His Owner Behaviour

Image source: DizzyDrunkDude

#28 Spider Figures Out Counter Balance

Image source: gugulo

#29 Rats Avoid Hurting Others

Image source: Master1718

#30 In South America, Jaguars Seek Out The Roots Of Caapi Plant And Gnaw On Them Until They Start To Hallucinate. Jaguars Love To Get High, And It Is Widespread And Observable In The South American Forests

Image source: Tw1st36

#31 Dog Making Snowball

Image source: aaadmin

#32 They’re Not Paying For Gas, What’s Not To Love About Going For A Spin?

Image source: Master1718

#33 Mama Sloth Caressing Her Baby

Image source:  mxosborn

#34 It’s A Kid For Sure

Image source:  jizosomi

#35 This Lovebird Cuts Colorful Strips Of Paper And Tucks Them Into His Tail Like Decorative Feathers

Image source:  TheExtimate

#36 Elephants Have Rituals

Image source: arandomperson7

#37 This Video Filmed In A Zoo Shows An Orangutan Monkey Who Appears To Be Teaching Toolmaking To Other Primates. The Way They Are All Attentive Is Scary

Image source: Aztery

#38 Smart Dog Helps His Human Move Tires, And Figures Out How To Carry Four Tires In One Bite

Image source:  TopHatCat999

#39 Cow Turns On The Water When They Are Thirsty Then Turns It Off When They Are Done

Image source: lnfinity

#40 Elephant Uses A Learned Gesture To Thank A Human For Letting The Herd Cross Safely

Image source: Veenendaler

#41 It’s Raining!

Image source: EveFluff

#42 Proud Loving Mama Gorilla Kisses And Shows Her Baby To Humans

Image source: TheExtimate

#43 Reacting To Magic Trick

Image source: rob_banks2905

#44 Kitty Doing A Concern And Fever Check

Image source:  My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#45 Bear Seems To Fully Understand Woman’s Request Of Him To Close The Door

Image source:  TheExtimate

#46 Going On A Trip With The Cat

Image source: ferdi-b

#47 The Fingers Of A Gorilla With Vitiligo

Image source: 5methoxyDMTs

#48 “No! Just Don’t Touch Him, Okay?!”

Image source:  TheExtimate

#49 Good Boyo Enjoys A Shower After A Day At The Park

Image source:  goblin_garner

#50 Truce Between Termites(Top) And Ants(Bottom) With Each Side Having Their Own Line Of Guards

Image source:  gugulo

