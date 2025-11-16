“Acting Just Like Us”: 50 Times Humans Were So Surprised By How Much Animals Can Do, They Just Had To Share These Pics Online

Many of us grew up watching films and TV shows featuring adorable and relatable animal characters who spoke our languages, drove cars, worked the same jobs our parents had, and had the exact same conversations we had with our friends and families. And while we knew deep down, even if we didn’t want to admit it, that our pets and the squirrels running through our backyards were probably not actually attending elementary school and discussing current events, a little part of us might have wished that animals could act like humans…
Well, today’s your lucky day! Because the Conscious Like Us subreddit is dedicated to sharing examples of times animals really did have more in common with us than we might have expected. We’ve gathered some of their most heartwarming and wholesome posts down below, so be sure to upvote the pics you find most surprising or compelling and feel free to share in the comments any times you’ve witnessed animals acting suspiciously like people.
Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Jade Fountain, an internationally trained animal behavior consultant. Enjoy this precious list, and then if you’re looking for even more proof that our favorite animated animals might actually be realistic, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!
#1 Some Amazing Details About The Little Girl Who Fed Crows And The Gifts They Gave Her As Thanks
#2 Awwwwwwwwww
#3 Being There For Eachother
#4 Cow Falls Asleep After Boy Comes To Comfort Them When They Weren’t Feeling Well
#5 A Cat Misses His Sister. He Sits Like This Every Day For Half An Hour. Animals Are Similar To Humans
#6 Blessed Crow
#7 Sheep Shows Gratitude To Dog Who Saved Herd From A Wolf Attack
#8 No One Left Behind In Ukraine: These Pups Were Found Protecting Newborn Kittens 😍❤😭
#9 This Is Sooo Comfy
#10 Elephant Returns Child’s Shoe That Fell Into Zoo Enclosure
#11 A Dog In Colombia Tried Purchasing Food With Leaves After Observing Students Buying Food
#12 A Male Brown Bear And A Female Grey Wolf Were Documented In 2013 Hunting Together, Walking Together And Sharing Carcass Meals With Each Other During The Evenings
#13 A Bit Of An Anthropomorphization In The Description, But Certainly Interesting
#14 Be Like Rosie
#15 Animals Engaging In Trade
#16 Lil Boi Lookin Guilty Af
#17 An Orangutan Named Harry That Was Reintroduced Into The Wild From An Asian Zoo Is Seen Spear Fishing After Watching Local Fisherman, 1990s
#18 He Knows Where The Good Bath Is Hidden?
#19 Dog Refuses To Leave The Bed And Then Proceeds To Fall Asleep While Look After The Little One
#20 Otter Supporting Itself With A Stick
#21 Dog Fakes Inability To Avoid Punishment
#22 Penguins Mourning ⚱️
#23 Just As A Human Baby Sucks Its Thumb, An African Elephant Calf Often Sucks Its Trunk For Comfort
#24 Gorilla Clutches Nurse’s Hand As He Undergoes Health Check
#25 Bears May Feel Beauty
#26 The Dog Sits Like A 40 Year Old Man Watching His Kids
#27 Dog Copying His Owner Behaviour
#28 Spider Figures Out Counter Balance
#29 Rats Avoid Hurting Others
#30 In South America, Jaguars Seek Out The Roots Of Caapi Plant And Gnaw On Them Until They Start To Hallucinate. Jaguars Love To Get High, And It Is Widespread And Observable In The South American Forests
#31 Dog Making Snowball
#32 They’re Not Paying For Gas, What’s Not To Love About Going For A Spin?
#33 Mama Sloth Caressing Her Baby
#34 It’s A Kid For Sure
#35 This Lovebird Cuts Colorful Strips Of Paper And Tucks Them Into His Tail Like Decorative Feathers
#36 Elephants Have Rituals
#37 This Video Filmed In A Zoo Shows An Orangutan Monkey Who Appears To Be Teaching Toolmaking To Other Primates. The Way They Are All Attentive Is Scary
#38 Smart Dog Helps His Human Move Tires, And Figures Out How To Carry Four Tires In One Bite
#39 Cow Turns On The Water When They Are Thirsty Then Turns It Off When They Are Done
#40 Elephant Uses A Learned Gesture To Thank A Human For Letting The Herd Cross Safely
#41 It’s Raining!
#42 Proud Loving Mama Gorilla Kisses And Shows Her Baby To Humans
#43 Reacting To Magic Trick
#44 Kitty Doing A Concern And Fever Check
#45 Bear Seems To Fully Understand Woman’s Request Of Him To Close The Door
#46 Going On A Trip With The Cat
#47 The Fingers Of A Gorilla With Vitiligo
#48 “No! Just Don’t Touch Him, Okay?!”
#49 Good Boyo Enjoys A Shower After A Day At The Park
#50 Truce Between Termites(Top) And Ants(Bottom) With Each Side Having Their Own Line Of Guards
