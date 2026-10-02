73 Companies That Tried Way Too Hard To Prove They Were Cool

There’s a very fine line between brilliant marketing and trying way too hard to relate to customers. And in this day and age, many companies struggle to find the sweet spot between using trendy TikTok lingo and making customers wince every time they see your ads.
Unfortunately, more often than not, it seems like brands do the latter. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find examples of some of the most cringe-worthy moments when companies tried way too hard to relate to consumers (and failed). Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might give you secondhand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the messages that you can’t believe were actually approved by brands.
#1 The Packaging On This Issue Of Physics World Magazine With A Cover Story About Plastic Waste
Image source: ppyil
#2 On The Kids Menu At Ihop
Image source: Jonathan-Strang3
#3 I’ve Been What Now?
This doesn’t even make sense in the most PG interpretation of the word rawdogging I’m begging companies to stop throwing in slang for slang’s sake.
Image source: fieldofcorgis
We live in an attention economy, where brands will do anything and everything to get you to spend time looking at (and clicking on) their ads. They have to be willing to make bold choices to grab the attention of consumers. Because of this, many resort to using trendy TikTok lingo, making their own versions of popular memes, and hopping on the bandwagon of any viral trend.
Sometimes, their attempts are successful. And other times, they go down in cringe history, as consumers decide that they have absolutely no interest in seeing big corporations cosplay regular people online.
#4 From The Official Mountain Dew Instagram. What Is This
Image source: Few-Marsupial-255
#5 Its So Over…
Image source: Sharpes_Sword
#6 Seen At Target
Image source: SnooChipmunks9598
There are certain companies that have somehow managed to masterfully pull off a social media presence that both entertains and amuses followers. Duolingo is one of the most famous examples of this. For years, the brand has been sharing hilarious memes and posts that seem, for lack of a better word, unprofessional.
They’re not scared to hop on viral trends or post like they’re a Gen Z intern who’s getting paid in iced matchas. Their social media presence often has an “Idgaf” attitude, and they post hilarious videos that might even alienate certain audiences. For example, this video of the owl wearing a bra and underwear… But their TikTok account has over 18 million followers, so clearly, they’re doing something right.
#7 Did This Really Need A Term?
Image source: PrestonRoad90
#8 I Like How Lawyers Have A Very Serious Job And Still Do Stuff Like This With Their Billboard Ads
Image source: -_Anonymous__-
#9 Spotted At Kohl’s
Image source: LaserWeldo92
Another brand that has mastered the social media game is Ryanair. This budget airline that is known for strict policies and low fares has become quite the star online. Because Ryanair often gets made fun of on social media for its policies, it decided to give customers a taste of their own medicine. They’re not afraid to roast customers or make self-aware jokes about how strict their rules are. They also make plenty of culturally relevant yet hilarious jokes and are quick to jump on any viral trend.
#10 Snapple. Reddit. Ugh
I don’t really need to get into why this is cringeworthy…
Image source: Ancient_Guidance_461
#11 KFC In The Middle Of April This Year
Image source: Beautiful-Box-7216
#12 +10 Health
Image source: the_orange_alligator
As we can see from this list, companies don’t always stick the landing when attempting to relate to customers. Take McDonald’s, for example. Earlier this year, the fast food giant released a video of their CEO “taste testing” their new Big Arch burger. This was clearly an attempt to prove how delicious the product was, but it failed spectacularly. It did generate lots of buzz online, so maybe in that regard, it was a success. But most of the talk about the video was simply mocking the CEO, rather than discussions about how great the burger looked.
#13 I Really Thought This Was AI But It’s Real
I’m over 30 so probably too old to understand any new slang, and will continue keeping my head in the sand about anything “maxxing”.
Image source: bgva
#14 To Congratulate Boston Marathon Runners
Image source: Strict-Jeweler-2281
#15 Ok… I Guess
Image source: MezoKing
There are many reasons why it might be hard for companies to relate to consumers. On one hand, the marketing team may be a completely different demographic than the people that they’re trying to sell to. If they all drive supercars and have hired help that does their grocery shopping for them, they might struggle to post content that’s relatable to the average person. At the same time, customers are tired of ads that feel like ads. They want to see messaging that feels genuine, not scripted or fake.
#16 Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?
Image source: drunkcowofdeath
#17 Wait, What?
Image source: neovir
#18 Illinois Jeep Dealership Sends Sale Flyer Disguised In Envelope For Coronavirus Stimulus Check
Image source: GuantanamoEbay
Vanderbilt University even published a piece about the “high cost of cringeworthy marketing,” breaking down why certain corporate ads epically failed after being released to the public. Remember Pepsi’s 2017 “Live for Now” ad, which featured Kendall Jenner handing a police officer a can of soda? It implied that this small act could resolve racial tension in the United States. Unsurprisingly, it was extremely ill-received. And Pepsi lost nearly $100 million in production costs and media spending after the ad was pulled in less than 24 hours.
#19 Burger King UK Supporting International Women’s Day
Image source: mintlou
#20 Coca Cola Has Replaced Artists With AI. They Couldn’t Even Get Their Logo Right
Image source: dj_bpayne
#21 Pokemon Go: Survival Mode
Image source: __73__doubleL96
Another ad campaign that went viral for being extremely hated was Peloton’s 2019 “The Gift That Gives Back” campaign. This featured a husband gifting his wife a Peloton bike for Christmas and then detailing her fitness journey over the following year. It was deemed cringeworthy, insensitive, and sexist, and Peloton’s stock price fell by over 10% after it was released.
#22 Mountain Dew, I Love You, But Please Stop
Image source: LaserWeldo92
#23 Official Account Btw
Image source: pyroxoradical
#24 Does Anyone Feel Like This?
Saw this ad, made me laugh a little… does anyone actually feel like this? Ai ad maybe?
Image source: Somakef
Are you enjoying these absolutely awful examples of how to market a brand or product, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that make you cringe, and let us know in the comments what the worst examples you’ve ever seen of corporate fails were. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring embarrassing corporate fails, look no further than right here!
#25 Saw This Billboard While Driving Home From Work
Image source: sillyiestsoldier
#26 Bussin’
Bussin’.
Image source: bandannick
#27 Upvote If You’re A Striminal
Image source: etmua
#28 Cinnabon Someone On Your Social Media Team Should Have Had A Bad Feeling About This
Image source: nascarcasm
#29 Razer Made A Joke On Twitter And People Got Offended Leading To Them Taking It Down. Here It Is
Image source: Rrblack
#30 Swedish Pepsi Advert Against Cristiano Ronaldo And Portugal Causing Boycott
Image source: digitalhelder
#31 Social Media Intern Forgot To Log Out Of Ihop Account Before Retweeting
Image source: Bonneville865
#32 My CEO Sent This To The Entire Company Slack Channel
Image source: JMajercz
#33 ‘We Stand Racism’
Image source: Daniel_XXL_69
#34 Other Post Reminded Me Of This Meeting Room I Found Right After A Bunch Of Layoffs
Image source: ThisHeresThaRubaduk
#35 Ad That Came Up On My Facebook Feed
Image source: pausingthekids
#36 Happy Pride!
Image source: zanman28
#37 Gosh I Wonder What The Price Will Be, I Guess We’ll Have To Wait
Image source: AirportPlane69
#38 I Have 10 Hours To Decide, What Do I Do?
Image source: bsreeram08
#39 Make Sure You Don’t Get Too Excited You Accidentally Promote A Competitor’s Sale
#40 Tinder
#41 What Started It All!
Image source: dj_bpayne
#42 Light-Year Is A Measurement Of Distance
Image source: iamnosaj
#43 Nice One, Standard Bank Sa
Image source: nukunukudash
#44 Uh Oh
Image source: Not_A_Nazgul
#45 Taiwanese Skin Clinic Uses Umbrella Corp. Logo
Image source: HironTheDisscusser
#46 $14 To Get A Transcript Of The Live Chat?! That They Record Any Way :/
Image source: mrbennbenn
#47 Madcatz Attempts To Show Support For France
Image source: KyleKiwi
#48 Me Irl
Image source: GameDevPlayer1337
#49 Youtube Rewind 2018 Becomes The Most Disliked Video In The Website’s History
Image source: airballer23
#50 This Is Worse Than Baby Yoda
Image source: bambiartistic
#51 Orangetheory Literally Photoshopped A White Dudes Face Onto A Black Persons Body In Their Telephone Training Program
Image source: thanksforthetrash
#52 Good Job Sign Operator
Image source: CruiseWeld
#53 Nerve Irl
Image source: zgold2192
#54 Bethesda’s Instagram Poll Backfires
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Old Ad From The Netherlands
Image source: xkelsx1
#56 It’s Not John Lennon’s Birthday
Image source: badger1942
#57 Not Sure Abc Has This Pie Chart, Math Thing Down
Image source: DavidGabrielMusic
#58 This Week Some Airbnb Hosts Have Been Caught With Hidden Cameras In Their Homes. Good Timing With Your Latest Ad Campaign Airbnb!
Image source: whyisgrant
#59 Uh…thanks For The Advice, Shick
Image source: [deleted]
#60 Need I Say More
Image source: SkeetyD
#61 This Super Cringey CEO Posting A Selfie Crying After Firing An Employee
Image source: independent_hustler
#62 Mcdonalds In Sweden Advertising They’ve Gone Strawless To Reduce Plastic Consumption But Still Serve Every Cup With A Plastic Cover For Straws
Image source: msoliolive
#63 Fox Sports Thinks Baseball Legend Sandy Koufax Is Bill Nye
Image source: [deleted]
#64 An Ad That Ran In South Africa
Image source: Owlteacher25
#65 Ah Yes, Alcoholism
Image source: papajohnsisafraud
#66 Ghost Restaurants Use The Same Picture For Their Food
Image source: [deleted]
#67 Filters Are More Effective Tbh
Image source: [deleted]
#68 Might As Well For Such A Low Price
Image source: ome22
#69 Youtube Is Literally Running Ads For Scams Now
Image source: msperegrinefan1
#70 Wrong Flag
Image source: tubbywubby2001
#71 I Mean, I Still Clicked It
Image source: TheGardenBlinked
#72 Wendys Went Viral After An Infamous Interaction With A Disgruntled Customer Who Took Issue With Their Slogan ‘Fresh, Never Frozen’
Image source: knowyourmeme
#73 Let’s Let The Internet Reinforce The Quality Of Our Ingredients! Wcgw?
Image source: TheNerd9
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