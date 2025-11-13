I Traveled Around The World To Take Photos Of The Most Beautiful Sunsets And Sunrises

Sunset and sunrise are some of the most widely used topics in photography. And no wonder, because it’s fascinating and we can watch and photograph it almost every day.
I love to photograph sunrise and sunset. Some followers of my profile on Instagram call me the “queen of sunrise and sunset” because it is impossible to hide that I use the light of the golden hour in my photography a lot.
I would like to share with you some of the most beautiful sunsets and sunrises that I have seen in my life. You can see photos from all over the world: Italy, Iceland, Tenerife, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica and also from my country – from Poland.
A lot of people considers that sunrise and sunset photos are cheap and kitschy. And in many cases they are right. It all depends on how the pictures are taken and what is on it. Because the picture taken well during sunrise or sunset can impress. Do you think it is a kitsch or sunrise and sunsets impress you?
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
Follow Us