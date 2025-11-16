40 Things People Weren’t Aware Of Until Embarrassingly Late In Life

Nobody has all the answers. Not even Wikipedia. So, generally speaking, we shouldn’t be too hard on ourselves if our lack of understanding of the universe takes center stage. In fact, acknowledging the limits of your mind instead of giving into your insecurity to always appear smart is a sign of intelligence.
To show you that we all have our moments, Bored Panda is taking a look at a discussion on Reddit, started by user Big_Piccolo_8369 where people have been revealing what things they found out embarrassingly late in life. From preserving veggies to making decisions when you’re horny, continue scrolling and check out some of the most popular entries!
#1
Percentages are reversible. So 8% of 25 is the same thing as 25% of 8 and sometimes the reverse is easier to calculate.
Image source: CheekyOnion64, Annie Spratt
#2
Being well-educated in one area doesn’t mean that a person can’t be a total idiot in other areas.
Image source: Red-belliedOrator
#3
Tell the police nothing.
Tell the paramedic everything.
Image source: Accurate_Leg_2447, cottonbro
#4
Don’t ignore bullies. That’s terrible advice.
The only way they will leave you alone is through the sight of their own blood.
Image source: DillyDoobie
#5
Taking medication for mental illness actually helps
Image source: IceCreamDream10, Andrew Neel
#6
Always get it in writing.
Image source: GKnives, RODNAE Productions
#7
You can’t get lazy with birth control just because you turn 40.
Signed, Middle Aged Mom of a newborn
Image source: KayaXiali, cottonbro
#8
Flushable wipes are not to be flushed ever.
Image source: Mysterious_Valuable1, Maria Kozyr
#9
The people you work with aren’t your friends. Always keep your guard up. Any and all of them can throw you under the bus at any time.
Image source: rrickitickitavi, Jopwell
#10
When it comes to trying to save someone from addiction: love is not enough.
Image source: Loot_my_body
#11
Just because I hold an opinion on something doesn’t mean that I need to share it. I spent WAY too much of my early adulthood inserting my viewpoint into discussions that I wasn’t really a part of.
Image source: xjuggernaughtx, Budgeron Bach
#12
It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.
Image source: Fifetwo
#13
Just because they’re older than you, doesn’t make them more mature. Would’ve saved me from an entire marriage
Image source: Ok_Chocolate3253, Emma Bauso
#14
“This little piggy went to market”…….the pig was not shopping.
Image source: jerseycityfrankie
#15
That most people can actually see pictures in their mind. Growing up, I always thought ‘counting sheep to fall asleep’ meant using my head to think the words “1 sheep, 2 sheep, 3 sheep” etc, and so I was understandably puzzled as to why sheep, and not any other word?
Then, when I was 34 years old, so not exactly young, I actually figured out that I have aphantasia.
Turns out, nearly everyone can actually ‘see’ animals, or their family member’s faces, or characters from a movie, in their head – whereas I’ve always built quite detailed descriptions, in words, because that’s all I have in my head.
Image source: NegativeFunk, cottonbro
#16
Never make an important decision if you are hungry or horny.
Both have a massive impact on your decision making abilities.
Image source: Ill-Appointment6494, Liza Summer
#17
If you press Windows Key + V you can see a list of all the things you’ve copied
Image source: btween3n20chars, Christina Morillo
#18
Saving money early in life is a really good idea.
Image source: Bomphilogia, Alexander Mils
#19
That common sense is not that common
Image source: OutrageousRhubarb853
#20
No one really cares about you. I don’t mean that in a bad way. But everyone is so busy thinking about themselves, you are always an after thought.
The most embarrassing thing in your life, probably doesn’t matter than much to someone else.
Image source: yesIdofloss
#21
Your brain isn’t trying to make you happy or your life easier.
It’s trying to keep you alive. Everything else is secondary.
Image source: RelentlessSA
#22
That you can actually say no to your parents.
Image source: EmperorZurg14, SHVETS production
#23
That gargling saltwater works way better than cough drops for colds and sore throats.
Image source: Nimbous
#24
Do all the crazy stuff when you are Young. By the time you can afford it, you no longer have the stamina to.
Image source: Ok-Strain-9847
#25
Your oral health is just as important as your general health.
Image source: SuvenPan
#26
Life can literally change forever in the next second, hour or day and that when people say to enjoy every moment of life as if it’s your last, it’s actually good advice to maintain a positive attitude and feel like you have no regrets.
I’m speaking from personal experience – my SO has been diagnosed with a major issue and the good days are limited, so we are living our best life, just enjoying the simple things.
Image source: tinyant
#27
Hard work isn’t always the answer.
When I worked a minimum wage job, I would work hard and not take breaks, so a great job, and always finish early. I just then got told to pick up the slack for the employees who spent their time goofing off. Never got a promotion, raise, or even a “Hey, good job”
Image source: Disco-Onion, Mizuno K
#28
Basic living skills
My parents were hoarders and neglected me growing up, we lived in filth and wore dirty clothes, rarely bathed etc. So I never learned what goes into keeping a house clean, or good hygiene practices, or the basic skills needed for normal life.
I know “in theory” how to do those things now, but the underlying core organizational, management, etc skills still aren’t there. It’s kinda hard to explain but it just feels like there will always be a gap for me.
Image source: thesomethingfox, Logan Ingalls
#29
That kitten’s baby teeth also fall out. Found out when playing with my cat he was young.
Rollercoaster of emotions between it happening and me googling while holding a little ~~canine~~ fang in my hand.
Image source: dexemplu, Mike Stimpson
#30
Apparently you’re not supposed to rinse off your toothpaste.
Edit: Just Google it. Apparently it’s better to leave the toothpaste residue in your mouth so the fluoride can work on your teeth.
Image source: Alberwyne, National Cancer Institute
#31
“Every action made in anger ends in sorrow.”
An attorney, when I was 24
Image source: yours121110
#32
That when people ask to borrow money especially if it’s a friend or family just expect to never see it again.
Image source: Different-Chest-5716
#33
If you’re a parent of a child who has had psych evaluations done by their school district you need to read each and every single thing that’s documented in those papers. Then ask yourself if your child may not have the correct diagnosis after all.
I went 32 years without knowing I was Autistic. I just found out last year. Who I’d be today if I had only known… I’m traumatized as hell from this.
The documents from my schools psych evals had loads of evidence to support this, but no one ever said a word to me! No one!
Take matters into your own hands and never EVER rely on the system.
Image source: darkcloud717
#34
That after high school it’s incredibly hard to find real friends.
Image source: depressedMegatron, Helena Lopes
#35
On Wednesday I learned that pancakes are so called because they are a cake made in a pan. smh
I’m 61yo
Image source: Ysabo13, Maria Avdeeva
#36
Don’t let the in-laws move in.
Image source: WebkinzCheekyFanatic
#37
you can preserve fresh vegetables by getting plasting containers and putting paper towels on the bottom and the top. it absorbs the water. its the water from condensation that makes them go bad so fast. then just change the paper towels every few days and wipe out the container. Makes them last WAY longer.
i wonder how i am not dead that i did not know this. Especially as a single guy. My fresh veggies can last 3 weeks. I dont have to get little bits and keep going back to the store.
Image source: gerd50501, Lisa Fotios
#38
My name is Aaron. Turns out when you go to the bank, and the post office and the store, you are running Errands. Not Aarons.
Image source: MrJuniperBreath, Melanie Lim
#39
A pony is not a baby horse.
Edit: the number of people who are responding to this saying that they didn’t know this makes me feel so much better for having learned it last year from reddit. At 36 years old. Glad I’m not the only one it took a while for! Cheers.
Image source: clumsyumbrella, Lynn Willis
#40
That you can get pregnant the very first time you have sex.
