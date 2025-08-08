92 Photos That Serve As Brutal Reminders Of How Bad Consumerism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Many would argue that consumerism makes the world go round. Economies can boom through the money we spend on goods and services. Likewise, the rise in demand and desire for newer products can incentivize innovation and advancements.
However, we can’t ignore the ugly side and negative consequences. That’s where the Anticonsumption subreddit comes in. This online group of 1.5 million members is here to remind us that too much of anything is never healthy.
We’ve collected some photos from the group that feature facts about the current state of consumerism in society. This could be an eye-opening read for you.
#1 I Don’t Want To Connect My Coffee Machine To WiFi
#2 Just Ran Across This, Thought I’d Share
#3 It Just Seems Like The Wrong Way To Enjoy Nature, Period
Mount Everest covered in waste, including 12,000 kilos (26,500 lbs) of human excrement
#4 Well Isn’t This Ironic…
#5 Are These “Assets” Or Just Expensive Waste?
#6 Pointless Fad Consumerism Two-For-One
#7 LOL Yes!
#8 Artwork By Joan Chan
#9 This Has Never Been More Relevant, To A Dying Planet Where Division And War Is The Norm
Embarrassed-Profit74:
The quote is actually from an Abenaki filmmaker, Alanis Obomsawin. She’s still alive at the age of 92, and has made documentaries about indigenous people since the ’70s. Canadians can find her work through the National Film Board of Canada and Knowledge Network. People outside Canada can probably find her films by asking for them at their local libraries, especially if they have Kanopy or Hoopla. I especially recommend: Richard Cardinal: Cry from the diary of a Metis Child, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, and Hi-Ho Mistahey!
#10 No One Bought These At $10.49 Per Dozen, So Now The Dumpster Gets To Eat Them
Every week I throw away so much food: eggs, sandwiches, milk. Hundreds of dollars worth. It’s depressing. God forbid an employee take any of it, though.
#11 Capitalism: Convincing You To Buy Things To ‘Save’ Money
#12 I Heard We Were Doing Library Receipts
#13 I’m A Barbie Girl In A Plastic World
#14 Real
#15 Interesting Analogy
#16 All Those Prime Day Boxes Come At A Cost
#17 This Makes Me Sick
#18 The Amount Of Remaining Contents Before Bottles Stop Pumping And They Are Disposed Of
I don’t know how many people simply throw out their lotion bottles once lotion stops pumping from certain containers. We ourselves take the time remove the pump and scoop out as much as we can. I can only imagine the number of other bottles simply tossed out. Someone please engineer a way to get the most out of these bottles
#19 This Sh** Drives Me Crazy
#20 For Those Whos “Still” Live With Their Family
#21 They’ve Got To Be Joking. In Car Advertising
#22 Stay Informed Ignore Bulls**t
#23 I Was Told This Art I Made Would Fit Here
#24 I Made These Bags Out Of A Punctured Air Bed
#25 Unsold Balloons At The Dollar Store After Valentine’s Day. Several More Aisles Of This Not Shown
Had to push through a forest of strings as you walked through the store.
#26 Netflix Raised Their Prices Again After Profiting Billions Last Year
#27 I Made A Poster To Put Up Around My Town
#28 More Money In Our Pockets!
#29 Are Tariffs Actually A Good Thing?
Are tariffs are actually a good thing?
So yeah, economies will spiral out of control and people on the low end of the earning spectrum will suffer disproportionately, but won’t all this turmoil equate to less buying/consumption across the board?
Like, alcohol tariffs will reduce alcohol consumption, steel and aluminum tariffs will promote renovating existing buildings and reduce the purchase of new cars, electronics and oil refining are both expected to raise in costs. What about this is a bad thing if the overall goal is to reduce consumption and its impact on the environment?
Also, it’s worth noting that I am NOT right wing at all and have several fundamental problems with America’s current administration, but I feel like this is an issue they stumbled on where it won’t have their desired effects (localization of our complex manufacturing and information industries) but whose side effects might be a good thing for the environment (obviously this ignores all the other environmental roll backs this admin is overseeing)
#30 Unavoidable Bedding Plastic Makes Great Travel Shoe Storage
#31 Because Buying $32 Shorts On TikTok Shop Is So Anti Capitalist
#32 A Farmer’s Market Selling… Labubu’s?
#33 Can’t Even Get Away From Ads At The Beach
#34 Sigh
#35 A Small Win
#36 Tsla Is Down Almost 28% Since Elon Did The Salute. He Has Already Lost $100billion Since December
#37 My Library Knew Exactly What They Were Doing By Posting This On Economic Blackout Day
#38 How Many Of These Useless Cup Things Are Thrown Out Every Sunday?
This is how communion is done at your typical Mega-Church
#39 Down With Logos
#40 Prime Day Is A Massive Scam
I was looking at this speaker online at BestBuy, Amazon and other retailers two weeks ago. Everywhere had this item listed for $350 exactly with no special sale or anything. Now for “Prime Day” today, they are claiming this item is usually $400 base retail – which is a lie. They are raising the price and dropping it down near normal levels and calling it a sale. Ridiculous.
#41 After 18 Years Of Service, I Finally De-Branded My Reusable Shopping Bag
#42 What Radicalized You?
Saw this at Target today. NINE DOLLARS for a clothespin? Stuff like this ramps up my anti-capitalist/anti-consumption feelings so much.
It DID inspire me to put a few things back on the shelf that I can probably find at yard sales or second hand stores instead, so I guess, thanks Target for the obscene cash grab attempt.
What’s a moment you recall when corporate greed or rampant consumerism smacked you in the face?
#43 New Jar Is Not Only 50ml Smaller, They Made It Useless For Canning With New Lid
#44 To Communicate With Doge You Now Need An X Account…i See A Slight Conflict Of Interest
#45 For The Boycotts
#46 I Still Cancelled My Membership, But Their Ties Run Deep
#47 Imagine The Place You Died Being Used To Promote A Movie
#48 You Know What Will Solve The Existential Dread Of Life Under Capitalism? A Bunch Of Gadgets
#49 Decided I Didn’t Need A $550 Espresso Machine
#50 What Else?
#51 How To Have Fun And Save Money
#52 Creating Just To Keep Up? No Wonder It Feels Empty
#53 Found “Impulse Merchandising” Guide
#54 Big Tech Doesn’t Sell Products, It Sells Lifelong Dependencies, And Your Kids Are The Target
#55 My Favorite Way To Not Spend
#56 It’s Happening
#57 Deathbed Confession
#58 Stop Buying Future Garbage
#59 Democracy vs. Capitalism
#60 Born To Consume, Trained To Comply
#61 Paid Off My Last Credit Card!
#62 Nine-Ton Replica Of An Olmec Head Crushing A Model 3 (Url In Comments)
Sculptor Chavis Mármol has never owned a car, but that’s never inhibited his drive. Earlier this month, the 42-year-old Mexico City-based artist (who travels largely by bicycle) dropped a nine-ton replica of an Olmec head onto the roof of a blue Tesla Model 3 in a crushing display posted to Instagram on March 11. Mármol told Hyperallergic that his intention was “to satirize the Tesla brand and its creator.”
#63 Quote From Raphael Cuomo’s New Book On Addictive Behaviors And Health
#64 Disney Apparently Sells Blind Boxes Of Trash Can Pins
#65 Buying Is The Little-Dopamine That Brings Total Bankruptcy!
#66 My Bookshelf Of 27 Books After Selling/Donating About 2000 Books
I realised it’s READING that makes me happy, not OWNING an unnecessary amount of books. 📚
I’m not going to stop owning physical books completely (I love the feeling of paper books), but for every new book I get, an old one will have to go.
#67 The Strike Left Philadelphia Buried In Garbage
#68 Reminder To Not Let “No Ethical Consumption Under Capitalism” Absolve Our Collective Guilt
#69 Can We Criticize Social Media’s Impact On Kids While Still Using It Ourselves?
#70 Is This What The End Times Actually Look Like?
#71 Go Without
#72 Icon Of The Seas = Icon Of Gluttony
#73 A Perfect Illustration Of Why Gdp Is A Bad Indication Of The Quality Of Life Of A Population
#74 Capitalism Hates This One Simple Trick. Economists Are Furious!
#75 What Happened Between Now And Then?
#76 Love Seeing Restaurants Encouraging Their Patrons To Go Zero Waste!
#77 At Least We Are Trying… Right?
#78 Wall Street Journal: Richest 10% Of Americans Account For Nearly 50% Of Consumer Spending
#79 I Messed Up And Spent $200 During Today’s Blackout 🇺🇦
#80 What The Actual…
#81 Corporations Are Not Your Friends [oc]
#82 7.4% Drop! Wow
I’m delighted to have been proven wrong about the outcome. I explained the concept of the Economic Blackout to my children, emphasizing its purpose and significance. Although I was initially skeptical about its potential impact, we decided to participate regardless. Seeking clarity on February’s consumer spending, I turned to ChatGPT, preferring it over Google due to its concise and relevant responses and was pleasantly surprised by the results.
#83 Bring Their Stocks Down Further!
#84 Ride A Bike. Take A Train Or Bus. Turn Down The Heat. F**k The Maga-Enabling Fossil Fuel Industry
#85 Keep It Up. It’s Working. Boycott It All
#86 Amazon Echo Now Has To Send Recordings
#87 Drone Photos From Elon Musk Protest At Tesla In Tucson, Az This Morning
#88 Could A Universal Remote Control Turn Off Those Damned Screens?
Government in France asked people to lower the heaters in their home to reduce power consumption. But in the meantime, we’ve replaced everything with giant LCD screens, putting video ads absolutely everywhere in malls and subway corridors.
Could a universal remote control turn those off?
#89 Be Nice To Customer Service Reps, The Only People Getting Screwed Worse Than Us Is Them
#90 “Subtle Indicators Of Affluence” Makes Me Feel Sick
#91 Hello Mapquest, My Old Friend
#92 List Of Companies To Boycott
