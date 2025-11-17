Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird Or Funny Your Country Did That Made Laugh Out Loud?

I saw a sign from the Amsterdam Gay Parade (I’ll post it in the comments) and it made me wonder what crazy stuff your hometown/country did…
i live in america. so basically everything. 💀
Australia’s emu war
Maybe not a singular event but in Poland we call every shoe adidas. I don’t really know why
France- the “gilet jaune” movement which was supposed to unite the public to the “plight” of underpaid workers but instead turned into a free for all fiasco that put off the French completely from organised labor strikes. (FYI, the French get better wages and healthcare benefits than Americans, Brits and the rest of the world excepting only the Germans and Scandinavian countries.
16th of Jan 1922 in Dublin castle, legend has it, when the under secretary to the British Viceroy greeted the late Michael Collins (7 minutes late) “we are delighted to see you Mr Collins”, he replied “Ye are like hell boy”. I really hope thats true.
