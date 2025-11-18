I Captured The Gentle Giants Of Sapporo Maruyama Zoo: Asian Elephants (15 Pics)

Hello everyone, I’m Mac So, a zoo photographer. I specialize in animal portraits, and today I would like to introduce you to the Asian elephants at Sapporo Maruyama Zoo through my work.
Four Asian elephants from Myanmar arrived at the Sapporo Maruyama Zoo in 2018. The environment surrounding wild Asian elephants is not favorable; their population has been decreasing due to habitat destruction caused by deforestation, land clearing, and overhunting for tusks, medicine, and other uses. As a result, they are currently listed as an endangered species.
