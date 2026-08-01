91 Commercials People Can’t Stand With Their Whole Heart

Ads and marketing are omnipresent, every site you go to wants your personal data so they can sell it to advertisers, all to the point that many of us are simply ad-blind. However, sometimes marketers find ways to be so annoying that people can’t just look away.
The “Commercials I Hate” internet group is a place for people to gather and share examples of ads they absolutely can’t stand. We’ve gathered some of the most popular posts from it, so get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share ones you particularly dislike.
#1 What If The Trivago Guys Teeth Get Bigger Every New Commercial
shoobe01:
I think they’re trying this. This last version of it with three people around a table in a restaurant or something has super mega teeth football guy paired with another pro”trivago guy with only slightly less alarming teeth, and the beardy overweight guy that they are mocking for not doing the trivago thing pointedly does not have lots of gigantic white teeth. I guess some insane executive over there thinks that giant white teeth equals successful?
Image source: Aselleus
#2 Johnny Depp Strumming A Guitar In The Desert For Dior. Irritates Soooo Much
Taminella_Grinderfal:
All fragrance commercials are ridiculous. Just describe the scent notes or something. Because I have no idea what “Charlize Theron in an opulent mansion climbing a silk bedsheet to the roof” is supposed to smell like.
Agitated-Tie-8255:
He’s stuck in the pseudo-rockstar/modern-day jack sparrow vibe.
Image source: jdathescore
#3 I Never Ever Thought I Would Say This, But I’m Kinda Getting Sick Of Snoop Dogg
oracleoflove:
He most definitely sold out to the corporate overlords.
ZyxDarkshine:
He did a commercial for one of those mobile phone bingo games that claim to pay out real money. It probably took 20 minutes from “Hello Mr. Snoop Dogg, I represent…” and when they finished the shoot. Saw the ad for about a week, then it disappeared. Snoop will say just about anything for a check, and not just corporate overlords.
Image source: Trey904fsu
#4 I’ll Squash Him With My Own Hands
anonymous:
I think it’s the animation I hate so much. The fat faces and smirking expressions. And can we all admit that for people choosing to pay extra for their food to have it delivered, they’ve made terrible choices. I wouldn’t order one thing I see these idiots eating while they dance. Sorry, not dance, jut their stomachs in different directions to music.
Image source: souleboi
#5 New NFL Commercial Is Horrendous
Thick_Mountain4412:
It might be the ugliest AI usage I’ve seen in an ad. That Raiders baby is my sleep paralysis demon.
yesletslift:
I just saw it for the first time on TNF I think and I was like…what is this.
Image source: TedFrump
#6 I Refuse To Eat Anywhere That Advertises With An “Influencer” Eating In Their Car
Former_Specific_7161: ‘Hey guys, I’m partnering with this giant multibillion dollar company to just casually try out their new ‘product’ in my car here.’ Yeah, I absolutely hate these stupid ads with a passion.
Ionlyusereddit4help:
I’m influenced, just not in the way they want me to be
Antonin1957:
“Influencer.” My God, how far we have fallen.
Image source: Classic-Exchange-511
#7 Does Chipotle Really Think This Makes Me Want To Eat Their Food?
ILikeToParty86:
I loathe this ad and almost posted the exact same screenshot to show how absolutely disgusting this is
Sufficient_Stop8381:
It really makes me loathe influencer culture more. To the extent many commercials are made to look like influencer- created ads when you can tell it’s not. Ugh.
chiefWahoooMcDaniels:
People shoveling the biggest bites of food physically possible into their mouths as messily as possible while eating as loudly as possible is popular on TikTok right now. I will never understand it. It’s genuinely nauseating. Nothing about watching someone eat like a literal toddler is appetizing. It’s disgusting. I cannot wait for this trend to disappear.
Image source: NonnerJonner
#8 Instagram Please Stop Showing Me This Guys Stupid Face
TheyCallMeTrinityToo:
He’s on YouTube Shorts too. And funnily enough I think other channels beside his own reupload it with their face reacting to his face. We’re reaching levels of slop unforeseen.
PapaPancake8:
The worst part is the makers of the ad think that we think this guy is relatable.
Image source: Friendly_Bat1889
#9 NFL – Genuinely One Of The Worst Ads I’ve Ever Seen. There’s Not A Single Good Thing About It
ARunawayTrain:
Honestly any ad that uses babies or talking babies in place of adults is lame as hell at this point, E-Trade were the only ones that did it right and it always yields such lame results every other time I see it used. Also further lame points for using that pudgy Rizzler kid, I’m already sick of him.
SageLeaf1:
I don’t even get the concept of the ad. Since when are nfl floats a thing, and why are they shared by multiple teams fans. And further why do we need nfl ads while watching the nfl. Also who thought this was a good idea. Why did the nfl make an ad worse than all of their advertisers already?
Image source: pirateslifeisntforme
#10 T-Mobile, Please: Make It Stop
silvermoonhowler:
And now they’ve modified it to where the end line was “You look like a marshmellow” before to now “You look like a polar bear *does some kind of growl with hands out to look like bear paws*”
Glen_Echo_Park:
I must have heard that commercial at least 50 times over the weekend.
Image source: BockerKnocker
#11 Has Never, And Will Never Be Funny…
HobbesNJ:
Some ad guy thought of an image of a 70’s cop and his emu sidekick. Everybody thought that was a funny image and they built a whole campaign around it, overlooking the fact that it didn’t turn out to actually be amusing. Then they doubled down, and tripled down, and quadrupled down, etc. It’s like when SNL has a funny concept for a skit, but the concept is the only thing that’s funny and the full skit has nowhere to go.
Ag1980ag:
This campaign could not have less to do with auto insurance. A 70s cop and CGI bird doing what? Not fighting high prices or racing around delivering low rates but playing beach volleyball or having parade nightmares. Who could have ever thought this was a clever concept? And the idea that paying for preferred policy options is a novel concept belies reality. If one drives a 2012 clunker and is paying for full coverage, one needs a lesson that explains how insurance works and not coverage from this company. stress “only pay for what you need”. It’s literally illegal for any insurance companies to force you to buy more than whatever your state minimum is. The only exception is if you have a car note the lender will require you to maintain full coverage insurance, but that’s not “pay for what you need”, that’s “pay for what you have to”
cblockedbydestiny:
Ditto with the whole bundling pitch. You’d be hard pressed to find an insurance company that DIDN’T give a discount for having multiple lines of insurance (ie. auto + home) with them. Everything they’re advertising as a perk is just industry standard. They’re trying to distract from the fact that the only major incentive to choose one carrier over another is price, so the whole grift is trying to convince people it’s not worthwhile to shop around.
Image source: UrdnotSnarf
#12 This Frame
Image source: feh-irony
#13 Amazon: “My Whole Personality Is That I Hate My Kids”
Mountain-jew87:
Amazon cheap jerk running the same commercial 2 years so bozos can buy his wife more surgery
Necessary_Milk_5124:
I hate any commercial that has that snark about bratty kids. The one where the dad is sick in a hotel and mom has to take her two demons to the pool solo. Like, hey maybe your kids are brats because you suck as parents.
Image source: Spare-Jellyfish4339
#14 This Jardiance Commercial
puppy_sniffer:
what pisses me off most about this commercial is her STUPID outfit. it’s hideous.
Ranier_Wolfnight:
As someone who is in the marketing/advertising field, it is kinda surprising. I think there’s a lot in play here though. There are panels that take many hours deliberating over which outfit and colors look best for their products. In this case however, they had to be forced to account for the fact that it’s an active musical commercial where the lead is moving and dancing a lot. Couldn’t really go the most flattering outfit route. My guess is they just put on some stretchy active movement clothing on the actor and hoped for the best. Hey, a gig is a gig. Which also kinda leads me to point out: I don’t believe there was an instance where they once mentioned following a good nutritional diet or any exercise. That pill must be something.
Drycabin1:
I can hear this picture. Ugh
Image source: ElectronicEgg1833
#15 Ugh This Frame From The Grubhub Commercial
anonymous:
bro why would you insult sid the science kid like that
ellenc1009:
I HATE that cartoon. And word party. ( I have a 4 year old and netflix hence my encounters with these shows) The characters are so cringey I want to smash their stupid faces. The two shows seem to be made by the same people or animators because they have similar sounding voices and move/dance awkwardly. I didn’t know it was in a grub hub commercial. Gross.
Image source: eyevandy
#16 This Smug Jerk Telling Me I Can’t Lose Weight Like Shut Up
swayinandsippin:
God he is the WORST
sad-Application4377:
He must get some serious discounts on steroids. No doubt his nads are as shrunken as his brain.
iamacat6550:
This guy actually said “cardio doesn’t burn fat, it burns calories.” Like how dumb do you have to be. I just want to watch one video without getting his annoying voice making my ears bleed every time!
Image source: BerdFan
#17 “It’s From Gillette Lahhbs!”
p_ezy:
I HATE THAT HES SHAVING WITH A HAT ON
Charming-Ebb-1981:
You gotta love how Gillete wants you to think that they’ve got scientists handcrafting these things and researching better shaving techniques in a lab somewhere
Image source: [deleted]
#18 The Most Cringe-Worthy Thing Billy Bob Has Ever Done. The Movie Industry Must Really Be Hurting
I would never have thought Billy Bob Thornton would be doing phone commercials. Even worse when he’s fed horrible lines like, “Open a can of whoop-up”. How the mighty have fallen.
stringrandom:
I feel like Billy Bob and Walton Goggins either have a bet with each other or both lost a serious bet to someone else and this is their punishment.
Dgolana:
I think Hollywood is hurting and badly. The gravy train with biscuit wheels has left the station. I’ve noticed that the stigma that was attached to ad work has largely vanished. A lot of top-name actors are doing all kinds of adverts, even for cheesy stuff like Royal Kingdom. It must suck for people just trying to get by in the industry who used to rely on commercials to do that.
Image source: Doublestack2411
#19 I Hate These So Much
ActionCalhoun:
It’s weird that they decided to use two guys that were in a big sitcom that ended fifteen years ago
c0ugarFanta-C:
I don’t like looking at Zach Braff’s face. It’s not an aging thing. Something is off about his face. I don’t know what procedures he’s had done, but it’s not great.
Image source: FruitEater10000
#20 Hey Progressive, It’s Really Time To Pack It Up. I Can’t Look At Her Anymore
HolyShirtsnPantsss:
The whole crew gotta go. That graduation one is rough
muterabbit84:
I’ve never understood why they all wear aprons. It’s insurance they’re selling, not food.
Significant-Tear7260:
Her and every other person in these commercials. I have to mute the woman giving the graduation speech immediately.
Image source: Majestic-Spray-1429
#21 I’m Already Sick Of This Movie
Just_Trish_92:
The PR budget of this movie must be enough to feed clothe and house the poor of the planet, but won’t.
Image source: Saucey-jack
#22 Most Hated Commercial In My 50+ Years Of Breathing
SynthSapphire:
That commercial did its job. Everyone still remembers it. People were weirded out but it wasn’t enough to make them not want to eat there.
But I guess it wasn’t enough to save the brand.
Image source: a_side_eye
#23 Not Exactly A Commercial, But I’m So Sick Of Seeing This Guy Everywhere!
Eets_Chowdah:
Meh, he’s the flavor of the month right now. Remember when Gronk was everywhere? It won’t take long and he’ll fade away, too.
kmbrlx:
I hate that he put on an act, spoke a certain way, then once he got TV deals and started dating a pop star he suddenly turned into a totally different person.
Image source: [deleted]
#24 Turbo Tax Commercial Makes Me Want To Self Lobotomize
It’s all AI, it’s on alllll the time, I can’t escape it. The song gets stuck in my head (and my husband’s) and as soon as I get rid of it, the commercial comes on or my husband starts singing it. I don’t have the words to adequately explain how much I hate it.
Just-Try-2533:
The icing on the cake is the awkward real humans dancing at the end.
Image source: NoPantsPenny
#25 I’m Already Sick Of Seeing Tom Brady’s Gross Face In His New Pizza Hut Commercials
pithynotpithy:
Tom Brady probably hasn’t even considered eating a pizza in 2 decades. why tf would you use him as your spokesperson for junk food. He famously wouldn’t even eat strawberries – you think he’s chowing down on a cheese-stuffed?
Image source: grichardson526
#26 For The Love Of God Comedy Central! – Every Effing Break This Idiot Talking About The Former President – I Just Want To Vegetate Watching South Park In Peace
CosmicDust827:
This dude looks like deep down he knows he’s unfunny
anonymous:
I almost go into panic mode when this show comes on and I can’t find the remote quick enough. Can’t stand this guy
Image source: jtwh20
#27 Make. It. Stop
GhostIsGone:
That hood ornament gives me creeps
jtwh20:
Its insufferable! and they play it over and over and over and over AHHHHHHHH
Image source: [deleted]
#28 These Stupid Ray Ban Meta Glasses. Especially The Kardashian Mom
LoveAIMusi:
too much photoshop
megariff:
Ad Maker: “Get me the most inert celebrities you can.”
Casting Director: “You got it.”
Image source: Blackn35s
#29 Whoever Came Up With This Cheez It Commercial Was Definitely On Something
Image source: Dense-Breadfruit1223
#30 Super Soaker Please
Image source: OmicronGR
#31 Asinine Amazon Attempt At Cringe Humor. Total Garbage. Get It Out Of Here
Wasn’t funny the first time and sure isn’t the 50th. [Screw] you very much college football programmers for allowing this on. Cringe humor is hard to pull off but this is thoroughly terrible. I do cringe that Ed Roland of Collective Soul needed the royalties. Sell it to better ads, man, don’t silly your catalogue. Sigh.
Junior_Lavishness_96:
It was annoying right away. The music is really bad. I wish they wouldn’t use popular music for commercials. It just ruins the song.
sleeg466:
I hate this one too. There’s just something so sweet about the way he says “hi kiddo” meanwhile she’s silently body shaming him. Like dad who owns the place and is trying to stay healthy is gross?
Image source: ArgonM11
#32 This Guy’s Liberty Bibbity Babbling Is Beyond Annoying As Hell
My only question is: What does that even mean. Ugh.
Pleasant-Ticket3217:
Only insurance guy I can stand is Mayhem. And that’s because of Dean Winters’ comedic timing.
Today_is_the_day569:
Would never buy their insurance!
Image source: HauntingDegree8376
#33 I’m Going To Lose It
Internal-Motor:
I cancelled my Grubhub + membership several months ago, and today I deleted my Grubhub account. These ads are awful.
Image source: Icy_Pepper6887
#34 Jennifer Garner Capital One
Her tone, her facial expressions, everything just terrible
anonymous:
This commercial has no point. [reference to beloved film] + [tagline that doesn’t relate to movie] like I don’t get what they were trying to do?
anonymous:
The commercial makes no sense. She’s not even in the movie they’re parodying.
Image source: Elegant-Park-5072
#35 I Hate The Trend Of Commercials With Smiling, Obnoxious Fools On Parade
FriedBreakfast:
If this is the commercial I’m thinking of, then the real unbelievable part is the father and son working on a car together and having a good time doing it, and looking like they get along just fine.
Image source: Starry978dip
#36 Amy Schumer’s Time Has Truly Come And Gone Huh
anonymous:
Never understood how or why she got so popular…
AdDangerous732:
super annoying, never watched anything with her
Image source: zeydey
#37 Honestly It’s The Smug “I Like Freddie Mercury” Schtick
Lunachik:
She looks 40 and 15 at the same time
anonymous:
This and the BK commercials both incessantly bombarding us make me want to throw a brick through my TV. The very second the BK commercial comes on my sound goes on mute now.
MonkeyMoves101:
I just got the vibe that she’s in for the bullying of her life at that school after this
Image source: [deleted]
#38 Is There Anyone To Loathe More Than This Allstate Guy Rn?
marcwcarroll:
Any and all Rocket Money ads
neoprenewedgie:
I feel sorry for the actor. This is a big break for him – a national commercial! And he has to be “that annoying guy.”
Image source: BulldogMikeLodi
#39 “The Close Talker” – Ads With People Leaning Into The Camera
Tim-in-CA:
It’s the TikTokification of advertising. It’s gross to see people shoveling food into their pie-holes
Classic-Exchange-511:
Any ad that involves a “social media influencer” telling me about something they found is an immediate no from me and I’ll refuse to ever purchase it. I like hot chicken but I’ll never go to Dave’s hot.chicken because of those stupid commercials
Image source: tvgirl48
#40 Every Single Fast Food Company Is Doing This Fake Influencer Thing
tallicafu1:
Imagine getting in your car, turning on a camera, and filming yourself eating as disgustingly as possible. It’s pathetic
Image source: Famous_Paper_1218
#41 I’m Sorry I Ever Said You Guys Were Annoying Please Come Back
Beef_Torpedo8964:
What you don’t enjoy 30 seconds of a family of 3 annoyingly repeating “tExAs tOaSt” over and over?
EIU86:
That may be the most annoying commercial EVER. I’m trying hard to think of a more annoying one, but can’t. It’s like 30 seconds of having to hear fingernails on a blackboard (hope you’re all old enough to get that reference).
I’d rather put up with a block of five Liberty spots in a row- say DJ Liberty followed by Wet Teddy Bear Guy followed by 3 straight Limu Emus- than have to watch that Sonic commercial again.
Image source: Cecenator315
#42 I Can’t Stand These New Target Commercials!!!!!
krowley67:
Resurrecting this SNL character wasn’t the flex that Target thought it would be.
anonymous:
No one making $12.50/hr today is that happy
Image source: Shield-Maiden95
#43 Beyonce Levi’s Commercial
No way the jeans fit like that and the song? Yeesh. Why are most jeans commercials featuring blondes? It’s too long & I’m annoyed.
bloodshotblueeyez:
I couldn’t believe it was a serious commercial the first time I saw it, I assumed that it was going to be some parody of over the top s*xualization in advertising
Image source: Feeling-Delay6189
#44 Who Finds This Woman To Be Insufferable? I’ve “Discovered” I Do
KingSlayer-86:
This has to be the worst one of all the commercials Discover is airing right now.
Image source: Flaky_Discussion2648
#45 Just When You Thought You Couldn’t Hate A Taco Bell Commercial More…
JobRener:
This actress read a book on how to be funny
Late_Spite3033:
This feels like one of the worst ads I’ve ever seen that will end up hurting the product. It’s the exact opposite of what you wanna subconsciously portray in your ad.
Image source: Kid-twist66
#46 Screw You Charmin!
stevenm1993:
I wrote the following comment on a post ~9 months ago:
“I guess the point of having chosen butt-wiping bears as their mascots is that real-life bears are covered in thick fur and take massive [poops]. Something that they didn’t take into account is that bears that hibernate naturally produce butt plugs so they don’t “[poop ]the bed” during the winter. That means that for a good few months, they won’t need tp. That first deuce in the spring must be something that is so horrifying that it’s impressive. Then they probably waddle into a running stream, as they likely prefer nature’s bidet.”
This post reminded me of that. I also hate these commercials.
Image source: Majestic-Spray-1429
#47 I Wonder If Singing The Word “Diarrhea” Is Ever In An Actor’s Career Goals
blamberfodder:
Sing “diarrhea” while tapping your butt. Acting career over.
Image source: MangoSalsa89
#48 Who Else Is Sick Of All These Celebrities Pushing Game Apps On Us?!
Like, they really waste their time playing these useless games 🙄. We know they’re only hawking these apps because they’re getting paid truckloads to do these annoying ads. Really cheapens them. I’ve seen some that you know are loaded with money do these commercials, and I’m like, “really”?
stigma_wizard:
This should speak to the obscene amount of money they pull in with their shovelware “game”, mostly from children. It needs to be regulated.
Image source: foo235
#49 If Ever A Welcome Was Worn Out, It’s Definitely This One
Seriously, she’s not funny in the slightest and has ZERO aptitude to recognize the fact. It’s pretty ironic however that she’s now been involved in 2 reboots of classic properties (Ghostbusters and The Little Mermaid) that tanked tremendously. I can’t be the only one who feels that she has largely overstayed her welcome.
Honer-Simpsom:
As long as they have child caaaaaare!!!!
ComesInAnOldBox:
Pretty much any commercial that features someone singing is an automatic boycott from me.
Image source: Away-Client1654
#50 These Two Come Off So Unlikeable (Homes.com)
DDD8712:
What a strange ad campaign it’s like they are purposely making them so unlikable
Image source: zeydey
#51 When I Was In High School, Every Teen Wanted To Grow Up To Be The Bearded Lady At The Carnival, You’ve Nailed It Amazon, Bravo, Bravo! ~ This Sexy Thing Plays Incessantly, Make It Stop!!!
Key-Owl-8142:
worst commercial in 2023
rob61091:
Instead of paying $5 for wax let me spend $100 on this jacket
Image source: jtwh20
#52 I Cannot Stand Kate Mckinnon’s Verizon Ads
Yeocom1cal:
She appears to have trouble walking in high heels.
ANONYMOUS:
Wildly unfunny. Looks like a rehearsal.
Image source: Shatter3d
#53 You Just Gotta Get That Gillette Laaahbs!
OrganizedChaos1979:
Who the hell even is this guy?
127phunk:
I switched from Gillette to Harry’s because of this ad
Image source: burkins89
#54 This Is Why I Hate Christmas
BuffaloRedshark:
I’m not religious but the over commercialization of Christmas does bother me more and more every year.
Image source: theFormerRelic
#55 I Have Absolutely No Idea What She Is Saying. But Whatever It Is It Will Likely Not Motivate Me To Buy Doughnuts
LittleBear1956:
Agree. What age is the target audience, 13?
Image source: CurvySmokeShow
#56 Anyone Else Find This Guy Super Creepy?
Exact-Reference9564:
He was funny on Portlandia. These commercials are trash though.
Low_Two_1988:
That’s Kumail Nanjiani. He’s actually pretty funny if you watch him in shows and movies, but this commercial is…not good
Image source: brantw
#57 Amazon Singing Janitor
Strange_Bar1353:
Ok, I thought I was the only one. It doesn’t make any sense lol
Image source: Hot_Machine_2148
#58 This Garbage Fireball Whiskey Commercial Is Not In The Slightest Bit Funny
FYourDownvotes23:
If Ron Jeremy and Rob Reiner had a kid…
Image source: DeadLockAlGaib
#59 Idgaf If Jesus “Gets” Me
Morrisonhotel82:
I also love how ungrateful and mad this woman looks as she washes her feet. As if its expected. Very entitled. Is that what they were going for?
Image source: mishma2005
#60 Am I The Only One Who Has No Idea Who This Guy Even Is??
SynthSapphire:
We’re gettin’ old. I don’t know any of the people McDonald’s has done collaborations with loL
Image source: sundance1028
#61 Shut Up
planet_druidia:
This guy and the emu are worn the hell out on these ads. It’s just old and I’m sick of seeing them. They aren’t funny. Liberty needs to move on
Image source: MKWinNC
#62 Stephen King Is One Of Us
Image source: fried_eggs_and_ham
#63 When. Will. It. End
FeatureTop4189:
When Kevin Hart appears on a Liberty Mutual commercial, the universe will collapse. And I will welcome it
Image source: RedditMaster2013
#64 I Hate The Monopoly Go Commercials
flychinook:
A mobile game having enough money to hire A-list celebrities should be an immediate red flag
Image source: LocalGoat81
#65 Go Away, Ryan Reynolds!
The_Kent:
He struck gold playing Deadpool and he never stopped playing him since
Image source: Turbografx-17
#66 Who Remembers This Annoying Old Lady In This Commercial?
today0012:
Now I AM that annoying old lady
StormCloudRaineeDay:
These commercials might not be the best, but as someone who lived with a family member who constantly fell, I totally get it. I had so much anxiety over it. I was always afraid that she’d fall and we wouldn’t hear her calling for help or she wouldn’t be conscious to do that. She also frequently complained that she was never alone, but we felt we couldn’t leave her alone because she wouldn’t even wear her life alert. I can’t even imagine having a family member who falls and can’t get up living alone without at least having one of these.
Image source: Material-Spite-81
#67 The Jason Momoa T-Mobile Commercial. Drives Me Insane
darrenbosik:
The one with the dudes from Suits is worse
Image source: Alternative-Pen-567
#68 If I Have To Hear This Fake Baby Say “Liberty!” One More Time I’m Gonna Lose It
bunkie18:
I hate, Hate, HATE this commercial with a burning passion!
Image source: FutanariCumDrinker69
#69 Unappetizing Amazon Add
BradleyNeedlehead:
I may be completely off base here but to me I think the nastiest and most cynical thing about this ad is the way it seems to imply that you can get a little bit closer to your cultural roots by shopping at Amazon.
Image source: DathomirBoy
#70 Young Couple, Insane House, Two Brand New Vehicles For Christmas. I Want What The Gmc Advertising Team Is Smoking
Farscape29:
Yeah, the Christmas “cars as gifts” ads are super obnoxious
Image source: nightwing185
#71 Chipotle Commercials Bother Me Irrationally
And I’ll tell you why. I ran a movie theater about 30 years ago, and one thing that was drilled into all of our heads was that it was a major health violation if anyone working the concession stand was wearing any jewelry, especially earrings. Because what if one of the kids unknowingly had them fall off in the popcorn bin or in someone’s soda? Not to mention if something happened to the customer whose order it fell into, that’s a huge lawsuit right there.
I haven’t been in that business for a long time now so I don’t know if the rules have changed or not, but either way, I see the Chipotle commercials nowadays with the girls stirring guac and they have earrings in, and in my head I’m going “take those out will ya?? you’re gonna get them coded!”
Told you it was irrational.
Image source: usarasa
#72 Why Does She Keep Doing This Weird Lip Curl?
The_Lone_Apple:
If that’s a pop star I’m assuming the “tough” look is part of their act
Image source: Even_Fig_5883
#73 Eugenics Ad Debuts On The NYC Subway
Image source: amievenrelevant
#74 Please, Make This Ear Worm Stop
Blaq_sheep:
I don’t know if I’ve ever NOT wanted to watch an upcoming movie so badly because of the ad campaign and publicity
Image source: MisterThirtyThirty
#75 Anyone Else Hate These Stupid Buffalo Wild Wings Commercials?
Winter-Ad2052:
With a fiery passion. Not sure who greenlit a bison but they need a new line of work
Image source: Fickle-Lobster-7903
#76 Kristen Bell Screaming “Hold” On That Carvana Commercial. Nauseating
Watching Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd on this Carvana commercial is torture. As they chill in their Beverly Hills mansion and pool, she keeps screaming HOLD!!! With her arm up like a spazz to Dax Shepherd. She finally sellls their stupid car with a smug smile. As if they would use a service like this.
Image source: EffectiveTradition78
#77 I Hate This
Stupor_Andy:
James Corden is for people who literally like anything that is put in front of them.
Image source: dead-octopous
#78 Now I Get Why Its Called Hellmann’s… Seriously, Why Is This Company So Weird?!
WoolyBuggaBee:
Not really weird as it was a parody of a movie scene. The more alarming thing is how Meg Ryan is almost unrecognizable. Why can’t people just accept old age and age gracefully instead of toying with thier face so much?
Image source: crucifixgarden
#79 Why Did Tom Selleck Pitch A Con Ad Called Reverse Mortgage
Remember Tom Selleck pitching the Reverse Mortgage con ad. His ads were talked about in Real Estate school classes as bad ideas
Timmah73: If they have to say in the ad ‘Its not some kind of trick to take your home” that should be a major red flag that maybe it is
cookingWithTheBlues: They promised to let him out of his reverse mortgage if he did it
mlbaker2396: He needed money
Image source: Brave-Math-6371
#80 Make It Stop, Please
HobbesNJ:
“What can we do to make Jason Kelce more annoying?”
“Have him just scream through the whole commercial?”
“Nailed it!”
anonymous:
The Kelce family needs to go away, it’s every other commercial
Image source: HBun16
#81 These Best Buy Commercials Scare Me
Image source: MindYourPotatoes
#82 Shriners Is Back For The New Year… And They’re Still Terrible!
It’s been a hot minute since I’ve seen one of their commercials, and they’ve had plenty of time to improve… NOPE! They still use the same annoying people for their commercial. How about we get some new kids instead of the same kids that make me want to throw a brick at the TV!
I have also noticed that they aren’t specifying whether they want $19 a month or 19¢ a month. I know that it’s supposed to be dollars, but I like to think that it’s cents, because if they get less money, then they won’t put commercials on TV!
Image source: YoshiNumber1
#83 State Farm And The Chiefs Suck
SnarkAtTheMoon:
I run to mute the tv each time this comes on. Does he really need money so bad he makes a jerk of himself??
Image source: Santeeoldman
#84 Remarkable That Flo And The “Becoming Your Parents” Ads Are The Same Company
Stevie-Rae-5:
Progressive has the most MASSIVE ad budget.
Remember, they also had the At Home with Baker Mayfield ones as well. So three major ad campaigns running concurrently.
Image source: Therealfern1
#85 Someone Explain To Me Why I Am Still Seeing This Commercial In January
anonymous:
Cuz it was expensive
Image source: ProbablyProfound
#86 This Man Should Be Ashamed Of Himself
Image source: [deleted]
#87 We Need To Begin A Movement To Get These Clowns Off Of Our Tvs
Image source: Critical-Willow-6270
#88 Lindsay Lohan Verizon Ad
Image source: No_Leg_9343
#89 Ugh I Can’t Stand All These Annoying Wayfair Ads With Kelly Clarkson
Image source: zeydey
#90 Jim Beam, Sweet Caroline
JerseyJedi:
I hate when people doing group singalongs of this add the repetitive “SO GOOD SO GOOD” line even though the song only does it once per chorus.
Something about that addition is just really grating for some reason.
Image source: johnstonb
#91 Is It Me Or Does This Look Disgusting?
Image source: adamosity1
Follow Us