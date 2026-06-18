69 “Comments You Can Hear” That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

by

One of the best things about watching content on social media, as opposed to a streaming platform, is the comments section. I always wonder what other Netflix viewers are thinking when I’m watching a film or docu-series. But on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, I don’t have to imagine. I can scroll through as many comments as my heart desires, and often, they’re pretty entertaining!

If you too are a connoisseur of comment sections, we’ve got the perfect article for you below. We took a trip to the “Comments You Can Hear” community on Reddit and compiled a list of its most amusing posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at!

#1 Comments You Can Hear

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: FANCYP0TAT0

69 “Comments You Can Hear” That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

#2 Ofcourse

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: deadlessdead

#3 Somebody That I Used To Know

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: straightfromthegut

People use social media for different reasons. Some want to connect with old friends who have moved to different cities, some want to keep up with current fashion trends, some are purely looking for entertainment, and others want to share posts about activism and social issues. But regardless of what platforms you frequent and what you’re hoping to find there, there’s a good chance that you can’t help but peek at the comments section from time to time.

A survey from the University of Texas at Austin found that 55% of Americans have left a comment online at some point, primarily on social media, and over 77% say that they regularly read comments online. While comment sections might seem insignificant, they can go a long way in making internet users feel less alone while scrolling, which can often feel like an isolated activity.

#4 This Kid Has Earned My Respect

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: MrAquafeli

#5 On An Article About Disney Memes

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: loki830

#6 Cursed_slide

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: MisterManParts

Comment sections on TikTok and Instagram Reels are particularly active spaces. They can be full of messages of support for the poster, or they can be flooded with negative comments criticizing every small detail of their video. Recipe videos often receive comments along the lines of “Please learn how to properly use a knife before posting again.” And a simple outfit-of-the-day clip might receive dozens of unsolicited comments about the author’s weight.

That’s not to say that all comments on social media are negative; as we see from this list, they can often be harmless or hilarious. But it’s important to understand before you post anything online that you’re potentially opening yourself up to a world of scrutiny. And you should be prepared to receive comments that have little to nothing to do with the actual content. 

#7 I Need A New Boom Box

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Nothingtoseehere-LOL

#8 I Don’t Know About You, But I Heard The Cheering

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Sunieta25

#9 Stephanie!

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: eivind04

According to Funmi Lijadu at Polyester, many social media users run to the comments section to see if others agree with their take on the content at hand. 

“Psychology has an explanation for this, known as the false consensus effect,” Lijadu explains. “The false consensus effect describes the ways that people unconsciously assume that others share their beliefs and see them as normal. In an age of echo chambers, we grasp for further evidence of whether our opinion matches others who the content is being shown to. It’s a self-conscious search for belonging that happens constantly on social media.”

#10 It All Happened So Quickly

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: strawberrymilkk_

#11 He/Hee

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Thijsonline

#12 Disgustang

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Gabycy

Because everyone loves freedom of speech, participating in comment sections online feels like a right, rather than a privilege. If someone turns off the comments on their posts after receiving a large amount of hate or after being embroiled in scandal, it may feel like a betrayal for viewers. 

And often, instead of halting conversations about the topic, it just diverts interested parties to other platforms. For example, if a YouTuber refuses to let viewers leave negative comments on their videos, it’s common for a snark community to pop up on Reddit where users can discuss their content. The people yearn for gossip and discourse. 

#13 Found This Post

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Sunieta25

#14 Oh Yeah

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: TheLoganizer42

#15 F For Pac-Man

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Hsabes01

Another reason why some people are so active in comment sections on social media is to promote their own accounts. You might find it strange to comment on a famous person’s post, but you will likely read the comments. And if you notice a particularly clever, witty, or intelligent take, you might click on that person’s page too. This is an easy way for accounts to amass new followers, and even many brands have picked up on this strategy. 

#16 Augh

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: SomeRandom_boi

#17 Perfect Doppler Effect

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: StormWolfenstein

#18 Markiplier

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Rainbonyte

In recent years, social media has become a crucial part of marketing for nearly every company on the planet. Modern Retail noticed this phenomenon and published a piece about brands acting like “reply guys” in every viral comment thread they come across.

“A well-placed comment on TikTok or Instagram takes up some of the most valuable real estate brands can leverage,” says Jane Prior, chief marketing officer at Vita Coco. “[This is] where brands and consumers engage in real time. These interactions are more likely to spark a larger conversation or moment the brand can own.”

#19 Do Be Do Be Do Ba, A! Gent! P~!

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Hunter_Kye

#20 They Make Houses With These

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: WhenRedditFlies

#21 A Ring Ding Ding Bahhm Bahhm

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Emounderx

It’s becoming increasingly common for companies to post hilarious and self-aware content on social media, so it only makes sense for them to contribute to comment sections as well. If you see Ryanair or Duolingo leaving silly comments on viral TikToks, you might be more likely to engage with their pages and perhaps even more likely to support the brand in the future. In this modern digital landscape, people spend plenty of time in comment sections. So it’s no surprise that you’ll encounter some discreet advertisements there.

#22 I Can Totally Hear This

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#23 *terraria Worm Burrowing Sound Intensifies*

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: TheLoganizer42

#24 Us He Wrong

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Timely_Penguin_7677

Are you feeling inspired to become more active in comment sections on social media, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying these funny posts, and please remember to keep upvoting the screenshots that get you giggling. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring clever replies on social media, we’ve got the perfect one to read next right here!

#25 Little Soldier Boy (Leaves From The Vine)

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Hunter_Kye

#26 Mmmmmmmm

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: WhenRedditFlies

#27 Memes You Can Hear Without A Text

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: StargateRush

#28 Not A Comment, But I Can Hear It Vibrantly

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Ice Cold

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: DerpzKing

#30 Not Reddit But Maybe This Fits Here? **scared Nodding Ensues**

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: JacobClarke15

#31 All Of Reddit:

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: flux_monkey

#32 G.O.A.T

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: olympicsofsuffering

#33 A Wimba Way A Wimba Way

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Nothingtoseehere-LOL

#34 Tell Me Whyyy

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: AvaHorsie

#35 Found On R/Eyeblech

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: SquirrelManJisung

#36 Africa You Can Hear

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: WoomyAndNgyes

#37 Vividly

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: sneezyfrog1943

#38 That One Song That Goes:

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Jaxon-A

#39 Potter Pals

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Aye Aye Captain!

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: elisadino

#41 I Gotta Catch Them All

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: FjordTheDuck

#42 This Just Brings Back Memories

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#43 You Can’t Un-Hear That Accent

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Armanhunter

#44 Straight From Your Childhood

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Firestorm82736

#45 I Can’t Not Hear It Like This

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Environmental-Win836

#46 🦀

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: woooosherman

#47 What Is Love?

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: _methematician

#48 *mambo Starts Playing In The Background* (The People On This Sub Are So Nice!)

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Nothingtoseehere-LOL

#49 I Can Hear This Clearly

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Round_Rock_Johnson

#50 Reddit Sings Depressing Rick Astley

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: AlmightFlynn27

#51 Pumped Up Kicks

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: zellorz_lol

#52 An Interesting Title

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: bart7782

#53 Ah Yes, Perry The Platypus

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: spietran

#54 I Can Hear This Tweet

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#55 *insert Autotuned Voice Here*

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Walusqueegee

#56 Ah, An Afroman Classic:

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: KDubzzz2

#57 Can Never Escape The Intro

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: FocusNawh

#58 Sherly Temple DVD Collection

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: arcticcloud

#59 Dreadful

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: IveDoneVeryBadThings

#60 A

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: DefacedReality

#61 What?

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#62 Mama Ooooooooh-

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Persephone_18

#63 Catchy

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Ir_nMan

#64 1st Post Here

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Harroder_redorraH

#65 Them Accents Tho

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: Ow55Iss564Fa557Sh

#66 You Better Lose Yourself

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#67 Uhhhh, Interesting Title?

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: NecromancerNova

#68 Thanks Dr. Pepper

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: reddit.com

#69 The Numbers, Mason!

69 &#8220;Comments You Can Hear&#8221; That Practically Read Themselves Out Loud

Image source: main_atheist1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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