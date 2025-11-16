Neighbor Starts Bashing On Couple’s Door And Walls Right Before They Move Out, So They Get Revenge On Him

We all have bad days, but that doesn’t mean we can take our frustrations out on others. In a recent Reddit post from the r/pettyrevenge community, user u/thedornisharecrazy shared an unforgettable and rather terrifying encounter with her boyfriend’s former neighbor.
The story begins innocently enough, with the man confronting them about their “slamming” of the apartment door. However, their apologies fell on deaf ears. The situation escalated quickly, resembling a scene from a crime movie, with verbal abuse and door pounding galore.
Eventually, the Redditor and her partner contacted the building’s security, successfully calming down the neighbor. But u/thedornisharecrazy wasn’t ready to let it go. Armed with the man’s address, she embarked on a hilarious mission, utilizing snail mail to deliver her vengeance.
This woman was helping her boyfriend to pack his things before moving to another apartment
Image credits: IgorVetushko (not the actual photo)
But one of his neighbors made the night an absolute horror show
Image credits: TarasMalyarevich (not the actual photo)
Image source: thedornisharecrazy
Image credits: Arti Kh (not the actual photo)
Even though this isn’t really the best example, noise is actually the most common reason why neighbors fight
According to a study by Find Law, a popular legal information website, 42% of Americans say they have had a dispute with their neighbors, and noise is the most common reason for them, accounting for nearly half of all the conflicts.
Here are the issues and their prevalence:
However, the majority of them find a way to diffuse unpleasant situations in a much calmer manner
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
Luckily, most people are way more civil than the man who went after u/thedornisharecrazy and her boyfriend. Out of those who have had a dispute with their neighbor:
“Neighborhoods form dynamic communities with unique personalities since a group of unrelated people must live close together,” said Stephanie Rahlfs, an attorney and editor with Find Law. “Most often, neighbors are friendly, but occasionally, disputes will arise.”
The key is to deflate them because a barbaric demeanor doesn’t get you far.
And you can’t really blame u/thedornisharecrazy for getting back at the man. Researchers and theorists believe that revenge is a form of (re)establishing justice. It’s in our nature.
People loved the revenge, and while some made suggestions for future deliveries, others shared their own similar stories
