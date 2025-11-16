21 Illustrations By Lainey Molnar That Challenge Societal Norms Surrounding Femininity, Body Image, And More (New Pics)

Lainey Molnar is an artist that creates thought-provoking illustrations exploring and challenging societal norms surrounding femininity, body image and more. From motherhood to freedom of choice, she tackles a variety of themes important to many.

Molnar is Hungary’s first personal blogger. She’s been involved in the fashion industry and women’s empowerment projects for quite some time already. However, in her blogging days, she received a lot of hate and harassment, so that’s when she decided to create a comic-style avatar as a representation of herself to help her process what she’s been going through as a woman.

More info: Instagram | bylainey.com | tiktok.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: lainey.molnar

#2

Image source: lainey.molnar

#3

Image source: lainey.molnar

#4

Image source: lainey.molnar

#5

Image source: lainey.molnar

#6

Image source: lainey.molnar

#7

Image source: lainey.molnar

#8

Image source: lainey.molnar

#9

Image source: lainey.molnar

#10

Image source: lainey.molnar

#11

Image source: lainey.molnar

#12

Image source: lainey.molnar

#13

Image source: lainey.molnar

#14

Image source: lainey.molnar

#15

Image source: lainey.molnar

#16

Image source: lainey.molnar

#17

Image source: lainey.molnar

#18

Image source: lainey.molnar

#19

Image source: lainey.molnar

#20

Image source: lainey.molnar

#21

Image source: lainey.molnar

